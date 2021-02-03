Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Monmouth planning commissioners decided Jan. 20 to extend a public hearing on Sam Thomas’ proposal to build a 12,242-square-foot O’Reilly Auto Parts location at Ash Creek Station to their 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, meeting.

They extended the hearing so Thomas can provide further information on window openings and landscaping on the street side of the building. Thomas filed his request to build the store Oct. 28 and is asking planning commissioners to review and approve the building’s design.

City officials mailed notice of the pending application to property owners within 250 feet of the property. Thomas also posted a public notice on the site 10 days prior to the Jan. 20 meeting.

The property is zoned commercial retail and designated as commercial on Monmouth’s comprehensive plan map. It is located within the Ash Creek Station development and consists of 0.82 acres on the northeast corner of the site.

Also Jan. 20, planning commissioners greenlit Jack Fox and Steve Kay’s request that 1.28 acres at 137 Monmouth-Independence Highway be rezoned from medium-density residential to commercial retail so they can expand Ash Creek Station as a whole.

The property consists of a tax lot on the southeast corner of the highway and East Main Street.

Commissioners recommended that the city council, which has the final say, approve the zone change. Another public hearing will be conducted on the council level before councilors make their final decision.

The council hearing was at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Kay initially made the zoning request Nov. 6. A home on the lot was demolished last year and on-site wetlands were removed though a permit from the Department of State Lands and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The subject property was included within a master plan for Ash Creek Station approved by planning commissioners April 17.

Land located directly north of the property is zoned commercial retail and will be developed as part of Ash Creek Station. The properties to the south across Edwards Road and east are zoned medium-density residential and are developed with existing homes.