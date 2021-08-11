Golfers all over Oregon are invited to register for the Scramble for Sight Golf Classic at links.olshf.org/qfp.

Then they play at their community course between Sept. 10-19, donate at least $100 per player to OLSHF, post their 4-Man Scramble or individual 18-hole score and receive over $350 in “tee prizes” including a logo golf Puma vest, Bluetooth sports earbuds, Bridgestone golf balls and more.

Using the USGA Slope rating of each participating 18-hole golf course, team and individual winners in the following categories will win more great golf prizes like drivers, high-tech golf bags and more:

• Low Net Team and Individual

• Most money raised – Team and Individual

• High Net Score – Team and Individual

• Best Team and Individual Costumes

Virtually any golf formats are recognized — real USGA courses, community courses, mini-golf, disc golf and even Wii Golf. Donate at least $100 and you don’t even have to play any kind of golf to receive the tee prizes. Have fun and help children all over Oregon see to their best potential so they can learn to their potential!

For the more ambitious golfers out there, there is OLSHF’s Pinehurst Flight which will take place at Langdon Farms Golf Course on Sept. 13. The winners will be eligible for the Pinehurst National Tournament in North Carolina. All Pinehurst golfers must have a cumulative USGA index of 43.0 and the foursome registration fee is $800. Register at links.olshf.org/qfp.

All proceeds from the OLSHF Scramble for Sight Golf Classic will benefit the 20/20 Vision School Vision Screening Program, providing the highest quality, safe and equitable school vision screening to 200,000 or more Oregon students during the 2021-22 school year.