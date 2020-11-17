Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Members of the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT), assisted by the Monmouth Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at the residence located at 164 Catron Street North, Apartment #2, on Friday, resulting in an arrest.

The warrant service concluded an investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the Polk County area conducted by Dominic Bass, 37, according to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives located trace amounts of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a digital scale and hypodermic needles. Bass was arrested on the following charges: three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and failure to register as a sex offender

Bass is in custody at the Polk County Jail and his bail amount is $90,000.

This is not Bass’ first encounter with the POINT Team, police said.