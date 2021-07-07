Motorcyclist killed in crash

INDEPENDENCE — A Salem man died in a motorcycle versus car crash on Saturday in Marion County near Independence.

At 4:20 p.m., a 911 caller reported a serious injury crash on River Road South at Riverside Drive South just outside of Independence, according to police.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they determined two vehicles had been involved — a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta. The rider of the motorcycle did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured and remained at the scene.

The deceased motorcycle rider has been identified as Jason Maghan, 40, of Salem. The driver of the involved Volkswagen Jetta has been identified as Sidney Rabun, 21, of Jefferson.

Investigators from the Marion County multi-agency Crash Team responded to assist with processing the scene of the crash. Based upon the preliminary investigation, investigators learned before the crash the Volkswagen had been traveling north on Riverside Drive South. As the driver of the Volkswagen was making a left turn onto River Road it was struck by the motorcycle which was traveling eastbound on River Road.

Initial information leads investigators to believe the speed of the motorcycle was a contributing factor in the crash. River Road was closed for approximately four hours while investigators processed the scene.

The sheriff’s office was assisted during this response by the Independence Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office, Marion County District Attorney’s Office, and the Polk County Fire District.

The crash is still under investigation.

Unidentified male found deceased in Willamette River

POLK COUNTY -- An unidentified male was found found deceased on the Willamette River Friday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:55 p.m., a group of Kayakers found a deceased male floating down the middle of the Willamette River, around river mile 75, one mile north into Polk County from Yamhill County.

The Polk County and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Polk County Marine Patrol located the deceased male around river mile 72, just south of Wheatland Ferry in Yamhill County.

The deceased was described as a 25- to 40-year-old caucasian male. The deceased had a cross with “RIP” tattooed on his right forearm.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office will continue the investigation.