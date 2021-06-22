PCSO reveals results of safety belt campaign

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office used federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belts and child seat laws May 24 through June 6.

Four deputies participated in extra patrols throughout the county for this event. Here are their results:

13 contacts were made for speeding violations.

Three contacts for driving while suspended.

One contact for ignition interlock devices.

Two contacts for distracted driving.

Nine contacts for miscellaneous traffic violations.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the safety of all individuals who live in and travel through Polk County,” the PCSO said in a press release. “One of the most important safety measures individuals can take is buckling up.”

The enhanced enforcement is funded through USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

PCSO joins safe driving enforcement campaign

POLK COUNTY — During June and July, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for an enforcement campaign to help keep impaired drivers off the road.

The campaign runs from June 20 to July 5 with additional attention on the July 4 holiday weekend.

This enhanced enforcement is made possible through grant funding of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and administered by Oregon Impact.

The goal of this campaign is to stop people from going through the anguish of living through the death of a family member, as the result of the preventable decision to drive impaired.

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office prides itself on having a proactive team who go out each shift to keep dangerous drivers off the road and hold them accountable for their actions” the PCSO wrote on its Facebook page. “With this additional grant funding, we hope to make the streets, roads and highways a safer place in this county so you may enjoy further Fourth of July holidays with your family.”