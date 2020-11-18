Itemizer-Observer report

INDEPENDENCE — Independence police plan to crack down on people not wearing seat belts between now and Sunday, Nov. 29.

Their beefed-up enforcement efforts come as part of the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign involving police agencies across the country. Officials at the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ask all states to participate.

According to the agency, there were 9,778 unbuckled passengers killed in 2018 in crashes across the county, with 56% of them killed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

As a result, officers will particularly be watching for violators at night, issuing tickets up to $115.

Sgt. Lyle Gilbert of the Monmouth Police Department said Thanksgiving weekend is usually one of the busiest weekends of travel — at least before COVID-19 restrictions.

“We want everyone to reach their destinations safely,” he said.

Under COVID-19 restrictions in place in Oregon, gatherings (including Thanksgiving observances) should be limited to no more than six people from two different households, Even then, people are advised to wear face masks and stay at least six feet apart — preferably outside.