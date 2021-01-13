Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Monmouth Police Department responded to a missing person report for Monmouth resident, 62-year-old Elizabeth Warren on Jan. 7.

During the investigation, police learned her vehicle had been located on Valsetz Road near milepost 1. Polk County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue was activated and located Ms. Warren on Jan. 9. She was found deceased in a wooded area.

“Our thoughts are with Ms. Warren’s family and friends,” said Monmouth Police Sgt. Kim Dorn. “We are grateful for the assistance provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol, investigative and Search & Rescue personnel as well as the Corvallis Mountain Rescue Unit and Medical Examiner’s Office.”