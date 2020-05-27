Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Independence
Sara Kay King, 28, of Sweet Home, near Monmouth and Ninth Streets on April 26 for unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
Jamie Lynn Glover, 34, of Salem, in the 0-99 block of Main Street for driving while suspended.
Donald L. Resue, 26, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of Monmouth Street on April 28 for violation of restraining order.
Kain Ryan Tormis, 36, of Dallas, in the 100 block Monmouth Street on April 30 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Jesus Gerardo Najar, 21, of Salem, in the 200 block of N. Gun Club Road on May 4 for probation violation.
Nicole Ray Prado, 39, of Independence, in the 200 N. Gun Club Road on May 4 for failure to appear warrant.
Russell Lee Taylor, 52, of Keizer, in the 1400 block of E street on May 4 for fourth-degree assault, felony.
Matthew Glen Sherwood, 32, of Dallas, near S. 16th Street and Meadowridge on May 6 for failure to carry an operator’s license.
Sara Kay King, 28, of Sweet Home, in the 500 block of S. Main Street for a warrant.
Brian Batthew Warren, 26, of Salem, at Riverview Park, 50 C St. on May 8 for parole violation.
Guadalupe Trujillo, 32, of Independence, in the 100 block of Grand Street on May 11 for second-degree criminal mischief.
Charles Richard Draper, 24, of Independence, near Marigold Drive and N. Gun Club Road on May 12 for failure to perform the duties of a driver, DUII.
Howard Clyde Martin, 58, of Monmouth, near Monmouth and S. 13th Streets on May 12 for probation violation.
Howard Clyde Martin, 58, of Monmouth, in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on May 13 of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Rolando Cesar Coronado, 34, of Independence, in the 100 block of Oak Street on May 17 for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Alex Coronado, Jr., 41, of Independence, in the 100 block of Oak Street on May 17 for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Melvin Bryce Lytle, 30, of Dallas, at Riverview Park, 50 C St. on May 18 on a warrant.
Randall Monroe Masters, Jr., 46, of Independence, near F and S. Eighth Streets on May 20 for failure to carry a driver’s license.
Randall Monroe Masters, Jr., 46, of Independence, in the 700 block of S. Third Street on May 21 for a restraining order violation.
Feliciano Mata, 23, of Independence, in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street on May 22 for probation violation and a warrant.
Feliciano Mata, 23, of Independence, in the 200 block of C Street on May 22 for second-degree theft, harassment and interfering with making a report.
Anton Blake Campbell, 29, of Independence, in the 200 block of G Street on May 23 for failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.
Kenneth Jearl Heriman, 61, of Independence, in the 900 block of S. Main Street on May 25 for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
