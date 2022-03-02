Dallas Police Log
Friday, Feb. 18
At 9:04 a.m., report of a theft on Southeast Godsey Road. A starter and speaker was taken from an inoperable vehicle.
At 9:49 p.m., police pulled over a female traveling the wrong way on Southeast Jefferson Street. She said she was not from the area and was confused. No signs of intoxication.
At 10:47 p.m., a crash was reported on East Ellendale Avenue, vehicle vs. mailbox.
Saturday, Feb. 19
At 12:38 a.m., Aaron Tonole was lodged into the Polk County Jail on a State Parole Board Warrant and cited and released for failure to appear for Salem Municipal Court.
Sunday, Feb. 20
At 7:44 a.m., an intoxicated person couldn’t remember which residence was his friend’s. He had left his key at this friend’s residence while out last night, on Southeast LaCreole Drive.
At 1:23 p.m., a theft of multiple items off a semi truck parked in a fenced parking lot in the 1500 block of Howe Street.
At 1:29 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of Ellendale Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 21
At 8:43, a stolen vehicle was reported on Southeast Walnut Avenue. The vehicle was described as a grey 2010 Cadillac Escalade, plate number 232JRA.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
At 11:43 a.m., a theft of four flashlights was reported in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
At 12:09 p.m., Amanda Scott was lodged in the Polk County Jail for contempt of court, violation of no contact release agreement.
At 3:43 p.m., a report of a sex offense on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 7:22 p.m., a report of a theft in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
At 12:55 p.m., a report of a sex offense on Southwest Crestwood Court.
At 1:05 p.m., a report of fraudulent prescriptions being sent to pharmacies all over the valley, from a person on Southeast Miller Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 24
At 10:43 p.m., Joshua Williams was lodged into the Polk County Jail for multiple warrants.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Feb. 21
At 1:54 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 18. The driver was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and was also cited for speeding and driving while suspended.
At 5:49 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to register vehicle and use of prohibited lighting equipment. The driver was cited for fail to register vehicle and driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed and impounded.
At 9 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of 5th Street in Falls City. The male subject was cited and released for harassment and criminal mischief II after he punctured two tires and tore off a windshield wiper of the car the female subject was in.
At 9:18 a.m., a motorist, blinded by the sun, did not see a white pickup stopped in front of him in the 12700 block of Clow Corner Road. The driver rear ended the pickup, totaling his car. However, the pickup left the scene and deputies were unable to locate it.
At 10:27 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was towed from 22900 block of Doane Creek Road.
At 10:58 a.m., a deputy covered Oregon State Patrol as they investigated a report of shots fired in the 24200 block of Doane Road. They observed no crimes.
At 4:07 p.m., a deputy provided backup as OSP stopped a driver on Highway 99 near milepost 51 who was driving while suspended and had an outstanding warrant out of Nebraska for a sex offense. The driver was cited and released for the violations.
At 9:47 p.m., a female subject who came to visit an inmate at the Polk County Jail was cited and released for an outstanding misdemeanor attempt to elude on foot warrant through Multnomah County.
At 11:23 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash in the 12600 block of Kings Valley Highway. The driver was arrested by OSP for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
At 2:08 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to register vehicle on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road. The driver was cited for failure to register vehicle.
At 6:41 p.m., a report of a motorcycle vs. vehicle accident at Orchard Heights Road near Best Road. The motorcyclist was ejected and sustained a large laceration to his leg; however, he refused transport by medics. Occupants of vehicle were not injured. The motorcyclist was cited for careless driving and failure to install ignition interlock device.
At 10:23 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated driver leaving an establishment in the 27900 block of Andy Riggs Road. By the time they arrived, the driver had returned, but was still drinking inside the vehicle. However, the driver was cited and released for harassment after a report he shoved his sister up against a wall during a dispute.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
At 4:03 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver was cited and released for three outstanding warrants, driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance, and driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
At 4:25 a.m., a motorist was stopped for multiple violations on Salem Dallas Highway near Rosewood Drive Northwest. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation, driving uninsured and failure to obey a traffic control device. The vehicle was impounded for no insurance.
At 5:46 a.m., a motorist on Church Street near Main Street was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph zone, driving uninsured and driving while suspended – violation. His vehicle was impounded.
At 8:20 a.m., a motorist on Broadmead Road near West Perrydale Road was cited for failure to register vehicle, driving uninsured and no operator’s license.
At 8:46 a.m. a motorist was stopped for careless driving after nearly colliding head on with a deputy on West Perrydale Road near Perrydale Road. The driver was cited for careless driving and no operator’s license.
At 9:21 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 99 near milepost 56. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation, failure to install ignition interlock device and for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone.
At 9:57 a.m., a motorist was stopped for following too closely on Independence Highway near Deann Drive. The driver was cited for no operator’s license.
At 10:23 a.m., a motorist was stopped in the 500 block of Hoffman Road for failure to register vehicle. The driver was cited driving while suspended – violation.
At 9:59 p.m., a motorist broke down in the intersection of Rickreall Rd/Greenwood Rd and had been waiting 2 hours for AAA. Deputies were able to move the vehicle off the road and out of the intersection.
At 10:47 p.m., a report of a laser that was pointed at an aircraft in the 20700 block of Stone Road. A deputy went and searched the area and did not observe anything suspicious.
At 11:43 p.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle pulled over that appeared to be running on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was slumped over the wheel and appeared intoxicated after being woken up. However, he performed well on a field sobriety test. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
Thursday, Feb. 24
At 7:40 a.m., a deputy came upon a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on Pacific Highway near Powell Street.
At 2:38 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road. The driver was cited and released for a driving while suspended – violation and for an outstanding Marion County warrant.
At 4:33 p.m., an employee at Cross Creek Golf Course at 13935 Highway 22 reported someone broke into her car earlier that morning and stole a JL Audio micro subwoofer with a 500-watt amplifier.
At 7:13 p.m., after receiving multiple reports of slow rolling white vans appearing to be casing the Ellendale/Oakdale area, a deputy searched the area thoroughly and found nothing.
At 8:40 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 59 mph in a 35 mph-zone on South Pacific Highway near Hoffman Road.
At 11:31 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on South Pacific Highway near Suver Road.
Friday, Feb. 25
At 12:14 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on South Pacific Highway near Suver Road. In addition, the driver was cited and released for an outstanding r contempt of court out of Clackamas County.
At 2:24 a.m., a deputy came upon a motorist pulled off the side of the 900 block of South Pacific Highway, fairly close to the fog line. The driver displayed multiple signs of impairment, but did not consent to a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and was transported to the Polk County Jail where he registered a BAC of 0.12%. He was cited and released for DUII.
At 2:32 a.m., a deputy came across a motorist who had broken down on Highway 22 near milepost 13. The deputy helped the driver push the car out of the roadway and gave him a ride home.
At 3:13 a.m., a deputy witnessed a motorist blow through the Highway 223/Highway 22 intersection at a high rate of speed. After catching up and pulling the vehicle over, the driver exhibited many indicators of impairment. After failing a field sobriety test, she registered a BAC of .16% and was cited for DUII, Reckless Driving and failure to obey a traffic control device.
At 10:31 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road.
At 4:08 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of 1st Street in Falls City reported two unknown suspects driving a black Honda civic or Accord stole four tires/wheels from the front of their driveway. Total loss was about $125.
At 11:40 p.m., a motorist was stopped for following too closely and reasonable suspicion of DUII in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street. The driver failed a field sobriety test. She was arrested for DUII and transported to Independence PD where she provided a BAC of 0.16%. She was cited and released for DUII, Reckless Driving, Open Container of Alcohol and Following too Closely.
Saturday, Feb. 26
At 6:04 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident where a motorist crash into a front yard in the 6300 block of Wallace Road, causing extensive property damage as well as over $2,500 in vehicle damage. The driver was not impaired but was cited for driving uninsured.
At 7:07 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive within lane. The driver was cited and released for two outstanding warrants (Marion and Newberg counties) and for driving while suspended.
At 7:38 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
At 9:52 p.m., a resident in the 2200 block of Marine Drive Northwest reported being bitten by her neighbor’s dog. The dog’s owner was cited for dog as public nuisance.
At 9:58 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash into a mailbox and then the ditch in the 8500 block of Rogers Road.
At 10:52 p.m., a motorist’s car caught fire while driving in the 6500 block of Gold Creek Road. The driver was unconscious roadside when fire arrived but came to and was transported by medics to Willamette Valley Regional Medical Center in McMinnville. The car was a total loss.
At 11:17 p.m., a motorist was stopped for driving upon highway divider on Highway 22 near Mill Creek Road. The driver was cited for no operator’s license and driving uninsured.
Indy Police Dept. arrests
Frederick Arthur Ferris II, 39, of Monmouth, was arrested for Forgery 2 and Identity Theft.
Juan Manuel Leos, Jr., 54, a transient, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct 2.
Michael Jason Esparza, Sr., 42, of Independence, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct 2.
