Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
April 12 at 7:05 p.m. on Southeast Howe Street, Dallas: A rainbow gay pride flag was stolen and the flag mount was damaged. Police haven’t identified suspects.
April 13 at 6:42 p.m. on Southeast Miller Avenue, Dallas: A stolen Stihl leaf blower was recovered.
April 13 at 11:28 p.m. on Southeast Godsey Road, Dallas: Caller reported hearing her front door being rattled and a lock pin partially pushed out of her read sliding door. Caller said the suspect could be her ex-boyfriend. Police didn’t find evidence of trespassing.
April 15 at 7:56 a.m. in Dallas City Park, Dallas: Caller found graffiti on the men’s bathroom on the south side of the park.
April 15 at 4:47 p.m. on East Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: Unknown suspect broke off the lockbox at a business, causing $185 in damage.
April 16 at 9:41 p.m., on Highway 22 near Sawtell Road: A deputy warned a driver for failing to stay in his lane. His wife was not happy and insisted the deputy give him a citation. The deputy walked away form her as the conversation was going nowhere.
April 17 at 10:39 a.m. on Southeast Shelton Street, Dallas: Caller reported having $1,200 stolen in a scam.
April 18 at 1:54 a.m. at Center Market, 216 SW Washington St., Dallas: Dallas officer assisted on an arrest in which a man who had been sent home from work for being intoxicated asked a Polk County deputy to conduct field sobriety tests to determine if he was actually intoxicated. The man was arrested on driving under the influence of intoxicants.
April 18 at 2:27 a.m., near Edgewater Street NW and Kingwood Avenue NW, in Salem: A deputy stopped a woman for litter, had her pick it up and throw it in the trash can that was 20 feet from her. Verbal warning.
April 18 at 10:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street, Dallas: Caller reported a man “yelling at himself.” Officer investigated and found the man “was rockin and rollin to the Eagles.”
April 18 at 2:03 p.m. at Starlite Lanes Bowling, 394 Main St., Dallas: A fraudulent $5 bill was used at the bowling alley.
April 18 at 6:06 p.m. in the 700 block of LaCreole Drive, Dallas: A male juvenile went to a friend’s house after school and didn’t tell anyone. He returned home just before was officially reported missing. The boy was admonished.
April 18 at 7:16 p.m. in the First Community Credit Union 372 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas: Two people were sitting at the bank dyeing one person’s hair. Officer suspected one of being drunk and high. They were asked to move on because they didn’t have permission to be there.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Independence
Gabriel Huerta Sanchez, 36, of Independence in the 900 block of Main Street on April 5 for DUII and a warrant.
Evonne Gloria Corona, 41, of Puyallup, Wash. In the 300 block of N. Ash Street on April 6 for DUII.
Coronado Ortiz Martinez, 39, of Independence near Picture Place and Picture Street on April 7 for failure to carry an operator’s license.
Christopher Scott Forte of Independence on April 10 for failure to report as a sex offender and parole violation.
Gloria Merino Merino, 18, of Independence on April 10 for minor in possession, alcohol.
Yesenia Aguilar Murillo, 20, of Aurora on April 13 for minor in possession, alcohol.
Vanessa Rubi Luna, 20, of Salem on April 13 for minor in possession, alcohol.
Bryan Rivera, 20, of Salem on April 13 for minor in possession, alcohol.
Jaymon Wright, 20, of Salem on April 13 for minor in possession, alcohol.
Guston Sorimle, 40, of Salem in the 500 block of Hoffman Road on April 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Leah Pauline Williams, 26, of Monmouth in the 500 block of Jackson Street E on April 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Joshua Paul Beeler, 36, of Portland in the 200 block of Deann Drive on April 16 for driving while suspended.
Gregorio Herrera Castellanos, 22, ofIndependnce in the 600 block of Tylers Place on April 16 for dogs as public nuisance.
Monmouth
Nathan Jeffrey Mendenhall, 31, of Monmouth in the 200 block of Pacific Highway S on April 9 for third-degree theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Abdulaziz Mohammed Alshohail, 21, of Monmouth near Monmouth Avenue N. and Church Street W on April 7 for DUII.
Anthony J. Kennison, 25, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Main Street W on March 15 for third-degree criminal mischief.
Polk County
Rachel Jae Makus on April 12 on a Tillamook County warrant.
Donald Sheeley, near Highway 22 and Rickreall Road, on April 13 for tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment of another person and failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged.
Byron Thomas Kirkpatrick, in the 3600 block of Wallace Road NW, on April 15 for DUII and a Deschutes County warrant.
Oscar Enrique Mejia-Salazar, in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway NW, on April 15 for DUII.
Clayton Derek Schmidt Denton, near Perrydale Road and Highway 22, on April 15 for DUII and recklessly endangering.
Sandra Lee Brown, near Musgrave Lane NW and Wallace Road NW, on April 14 on a Marion County warrant and giving false information.
Keirstin Nelke Roberg, in 2300 block of Lincoln Road NW, on April 14 for third-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree burglary.
Richard Iverson, 300 block of Glen Creek Road NW, on April 16 on two warrants.
Matthew Hansen, in the 4800 block of Eola Drive NW, on April 16 on two Marion County warrants.
Jeffrey Donald Wayne Bliss on April 16 on warrants out of Marion and Polk counties.
