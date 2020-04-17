Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
April 8 at 12:55 a.m., in the 3300 block of Aster Street NW: A male and female were on their first “Facebook date.” The female told a deputy they weren’t being “super criminal” and were just driving around and arrived at a dead end near newly constructed homes. They told the deputy they didn’t get out of the vehicle and were just parked, hanging out.
The windows of the vehicle were foggy, but the deputy did not see anything suspicious in their vehicle that could have been from the construction site. The deputy told them what they were doing was weird and to find somewhere else to hang out, also to practice social distancing.
April 11 at 9:14 a.m., in the 15000 block of Oakdale Road: Birthday parade for “8-year-old kiddo, Jackson.”
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Independence
Chase Aaron Haught, 35, of Monmouth, in the 500 block of S. Main Street on April 2 on three warrants.
Ryan Christian Reaves, 28, transient, in the 100 block of Monmouth Street on April 5 for second-degree trespass.
Ryan Christian Reaves, 28, transient, in the 100 block of S. Main Street on April 5 for second-degree burglary.
Jesse Eloy Silva, 34, transient, in the 900 block of S. Main Street on April 10 on a warrant.
Heath Bradley Tyrkala, 32, of Salem, near G and Main Streets on April 10 for parole violation and driving while suspended.
Alexander James Hill, 35, of Salem, near G and Main Streets on April 10 on a warrant.
Jesse Eloy Silva, 34, transient, in the 0-99 block of S. Main Street on April 10 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob Ariel Velazquez, 29, of Independence, in the 600 block of Jasmine Circle on April 12 for fourth-degree assault, felony.
