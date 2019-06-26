Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
June 6 at 3:04 p.m., on Southwest Uglow Avenue, Dallas: A caller reported a Publisher’s Clearing House telephone scam. The victim lost $8,500.
June 7 at 1:20 p.m. at Dallas High School, 1250 SE Holman Ave.,Dallas: High school students were yelling “strange and vaguely threatening things” to middle school students as they were walking by. There was no crime, but the information was taken.
June 7 at 2:38 p.m. at 1005 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas: Graffiti was found on the LaCreole bridge.
June 7 at 4:12 p.m. on Southeast Dimick Street, Dallas: Three juveniles were seen pushing another juvenile. An officer warned them not to push other people.
June 8 at 5:39 a.m. on Southwest Uglow Avenue, Dallas: Police received a report of “subjects carrying a limb body into a van.” Officers found the group and discovered they were carrying a very intoxicated woman to a van to take her home. She declined medics and the driver was sober.
June 9 at 12:49 a.m. at the corner of Southeast Washington and Jefferson streets, Dallas: An officer transported a “very intoxicated” man home after finding him talking to a brick wall.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas
Michael A. Lee, 35, of Lincoln City in the 100 block of Southwest Rainbow Avenue on May 13 on misdemeanor driving while suspended.
John W. Johnston II, 33, of Salem at intersection of Southeast Fir Villa Road on May 13 on misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Jason B. Slate, 36, of Dallas in the 200 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue on May 14 on second-degree disorderly conduct.
Carl J. Luthe, 46, of Dallas in the 200 block of Northeast Fern Avenue on May 14 on a Dallas Municipal Court failure to appear warrant
Nikki R. Cantu, 33, of Salem at Walmart, 321 NE Kings Valley Highway on May 14 in third-degree theft, possession of burglars tools and providing false information to a police officer.
Rusty A. Arp, 35, of Monmouth in the 700 block of Southwest Church Street on May 17 on a probation violation.
Melissa M. Stewart, 42, of Salem in the 700 block of East Ellendale Avnue on May 22 on misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Ryan A. Aumiller, 26, of Monmouth at the corner of East Ellendale Avenue and Main Street on May 25 on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.
Blake A. Henderson, 38, of Salem at the corner of East Ellendale Avenue and Main Street on May 25 on failure to appear warrants out of Salem Municipal Court and Marion County.
Eric S. Lofton, 33, of Dallas on Southeast Oak Street on May 26 on misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, tampering with evidence, and possession of methamphetamine.
Jonathan L. Ott, 32, of Monmouth in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue on May 27 on failure to carry or present on operator’s license.
Independence
Emma Bogarin Reyna, 45, of Independence in the 500 block of Main Street on April 29 for dogs as public nuisances.
Gary A. Whetstone, 40, of Independence on May 9 for first-degree sex abuse.
Carlos Asencio, Jr., 26, near Deann Drive and Highway 51 on May 12 for first-degree criminal mischief, vandalism and second-degree criminal trespass.
Marcos Puente, 22, of Independence in the 700 block of S. Seventh Street on May 14 for dog as nuisance.
Orion Sumner Waight, 21, on May 17 for unlawful distribution of an image.
Jacob Andrew Whitt, 35, of Salem in the 100 block of S. 17th Street on May 24 for two counts of elude, felon four counts of second-degree kidnapping, five counts of reckless endangering, two counts of reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Randy Lee Gaub, 62, of Salem, on May 19 for failure to appear warrants.
Hanson Patrick Webster Bartle, 36, Independence in the 200 block of Deann Drive on May 23 for DUII and second-degree criminal mischief.
Monmouth
Carlos Jaime Puente Santa Cruz, 44, of Monmouth in the 500 block of Main Street on May 10 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.
Steven John Malcom, 25, of Monmouth in the 300 block of Ecols Street N on May 17 for third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.
Justin Kaainoa Taniguchi, 18, of Monomouth in 300 block of Ecols Street S on May 19 for third-degree criminal mischief.
Kawelo H. Kalauokalani, 18, of Astoria in the 300 block of Ecols Street S on May 19 for third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.
