Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
Jan. 4 at 11:28 p.m. near Pacific Highway and Hoffman Road:
Jan. 27 at 3:25 a.m. on Highway 22W near milepost 23: A deputy gave someone a courtesy ride to the gas station and back their vehicle.
Jan. 27 at 1:28 p.m. near Harmony and Mill Creek Roads: During a traffic stop, a deputy observed the driver of a van pull a screwdriver out of the ignition. The dashboard was ripped apart. After an investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was not stolen. The driver gave consent to search the vehicle and the deputy found two methamphetamine pipes, syringes, a spoon and heroin paraphernalia. The man was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and was later cited failing to carry or present license, driving while uninsured, driving while suspended and failing to obey a traffic control device.
Jan. 28 at 3:18 p.m. in the 6000 block of Orchard Heights Road NW: Someone broke a lock on the back door of a residence sometime after 10 a.m. and stole a 9 mm semi-automatic silver handgun. 3D glasses were left at the scene and were collected by a Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.Feb. 1 at 7:04 a.m. in downtown Dallas: A car break-in was reported. Nothing was stolen or damaged, but police didn’t have a suspect.
Feb. 1 at 7:51 a.m. on Highway 18 near milepost 17: A deputy checked on a vehicle that was pulled over. The driver said he got very sleepy so pulled over to take a nap. He said he was surprise to see law enforcement out there and the thanked the deputy for checking on him.
Feb. 1 at 10:34 a.m. on Southwest Church Street in Dallas: A car break-in was report from Jan. 30.
Feb. 1 at 12:28 p.m. on Ballston and Dejong Roads: A deputy contacted the driver of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the roadway for no apparent reason. When the driver saw the deputy, he turned on his blinker. The driver said he noticed there were no cars behind him, so he thought it would be a good time to stop to get a cough drop. The deputy thought it appeared that was the actual reason. The deputy gave a verbal warning for driving violations.
Feb. 1 at 3:36 p.m. in the 1400 block of Ellendale: A man reported a green Springfield XD compact .45 caliber gun stolen from his vehicle, as well as two 13-round magazines and one chambered round.
Feb. 1 at 8:56 p.m. in the 300 block of Northeast A Street in Dallas: Two people out walking their dog heard what they thought was a gunshot. Turns out it was an aerial firework.
Feb. 4 at 3:30 a.m. in Southwest Newton Drive in Dallas: Three juveniles were using marijuana products. One consumed too many edibles and had on overdose scare. Medics cleared the juvenile and the incident was referred to Polk County Juvenile Department.
Feb. 5 at 3:49 p.m. on Southeast Lyle Street in Dallas: A caller reported a juvenile throwing snowballs at a car. An officer talked to the child about why that is dangerous. The juvenile “was very remorseful and apologized.”
Feb. 8 at 5:52 p.m. near S. Kings Valley Highway and Cooper Hollow Road: A man called to report a dog was chasing his donkey in the 15000 block of Guthrie Road. He said he had the dog contained in the Guthrie Park parking lot. A deputy responded and as he was loading the dog into his vehicle, the dog’s owner approached him. The dog’s owner had been warned the prior week for dogs running at large. He was cited.
Feb. 9 at 11:31 a.m. on Southwest Levens Street in Dallas: Two tires were slashed.
Feb. 9 at 12:34 p.m. near Highways 22 and 223: A deputy checked on a parked vehicle. A man in the vehicle said he slept there for the night because he was homeless. The vehicle ran for heat and the man appeared to have food, water and a working phone if needed.
Feb. 9 at 7:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Southwest Wyatt Street in Dallas: A vehicle crashed and the driver fled.
Feb. 12 at 12:32 p.m. at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway in Dallas: A suspect attempted to steal $300 in merchandise. The suspect fled on foot and was picked up nearby. The merchandise was recovered.
Feb. 13 at 12:52 a.m. near Highway 22 and Brown Road: a deputy contacted a driver for failing to drive within the lane. She said she was eating potato chips and may have been weaving. No signs of intoxication. A verbal warning was issued.
Feb. 13 at 5:56 p.m. at the 76 station, 129 E. Ellendale Ave. Dallas: A suspect in a Volvo with no plates or temporary tag stole $10 in gas.
Feb. 13 at 9:33 p.m. on Highway 22, milepost 15: A deputy warned a driver for speeding. A “kiddo” in the vehicle offered the deputy chocolate in exchange for stickers.
Feb. 17 at 2:06 a.m. at Tony’s, 127 SW Court St. in Dallas: A man tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.
Feb. 18 at 4:13 p.m. in the 2900 block of Brush College Road NW: Suspects attempted entry into a residence but did not gain it. They damaged a screen door, door and lock on the barn. A green Trek bike, value $600, and large tote full of tools was taken.
Feb. 19 at 7:11 a.m. Southwest Donald Street in Dallas: Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Feb. 19 at 1:10 p.m. Southwest Cherry Street in Dallas: Caller reported a telephone scam where the caller claimed to be from Publisher’s Clearing House.
Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwest Fairview Avenue in Dallas: A stolen vehicle was reported. The caller said the car was left running and unlocked with guns in the vehicle. No suspects were identified.
Feb. 21 at 3:04 p.m. reported at the Dallas Police station, 187 SE Court St., Dallas: Victim reported that his personal information was used to file a fraudulent tax return and apply for unemployment.
Feb. 22 at 3:26 p.m. in the 200 block of West Ellendale in Dallas: An officer changed a tire for a woman who had been waiting for assistance for 20 minutes.
Feb. 23 at 6:13 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street in Dallas: car versus bicycle crash. The bicyclist has ankle pain after the crash.
Feb. 24 at 1:12 p.m. in the 200 block of Main Street, Dallas: Deputies observed a man walking wearing a sheepskin cape and carrying a long “sword-looking thing.” His face was painted. To the deputies, he looked to be a “Game of Thrones” character, however he corrected the deputies, saying he was “LARPing” and was a viking, “clearly.”
Feb. 24 at 5:39 p.m. at Walmart in Dallas: Parent left an 8-year-old child and 3-year-old child alone in a running vehicle for 10 minutes while shopping. An officer “advised against leaving (the children) inside a running vehicle anywhere.” The officer didn’t think the incident met the threshold of neglect, but the parent was counseled about neglect.
Feb. 27 at 3:39 a.m. at Southwest Oak and Levens streets: Caller reported a man was attempting to open vehicle doors. An officer followed the suspect’s tracks in the snow and found he tried the doors on four cars. All the cars were locked. The suspect was “strongly warned for his behavior.”
Arrest report
DALLAS
Dylon J. Bookey, 21, of Dallas on Orrs Corner Road on Jan. 28 on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.
Joshua C. Morris, 19, of Salem at the corner of Southeast LaCreole Drive and Miller Avenue on Jan. 30 on a bench warrant and a charge of giving false information to a police officer.
Matthew T. Mungenast, 18, of Salem, at the corner of Southeast LaCreole Drive and Miller Avenue on Jan. 30 on a bench warrant.
Tyler M. Goolsby, 22, of Dallas, in the 1100 block of Southwest Fairview Avenue on Feb. 1 on unlawful use of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Aaron W. Moon, 42, of Portland, in the 1200 block of Southwest Fairview Avenue on Feb. 19 on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, four counts of first-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle with intent to steal, and felon in possession of a weapon.
Keven S. Gandy, 37, of Grand Ronde in the 200 block of Southeast Ash Street on Feb. 19 on misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked.
Barry L. Cope Jr., 31, of Dallas in the 600 block of Northwest Ashley Street on Feb. 21 on a bench warrant out of Dallas Municipal Court.
John T. Instenes, 19, of Independence in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue on Feb. 21 unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of methamphetamine.
Christopher R. Diecks, 47, of Dallas at the corner of Southwest Court and Church streets on Feb. 22 on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.
POLK COUNTY
Jason Bradley Farmer near McNary Avenue NW and Second Street NW, on Jan. 27 for DUII.
Cyle John Bromley near Harmony and Mill Creek Road, on Jan. 27 for possession of methamphetamine.
Tana Dawn King near Harmony and Mill Creek Road, on Jan. 27 on a Washington County warrant.
Melonie Filley in the 4800 block of Eola Drive NW, on Jan. 27 for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of a forged instrument.
Shane Farrell in the 4800 block of Eola Drive NW, on Jan. 27 for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Muan Hla near Highway 22 and Red Prairie Road, on Feb. 2 for DUII.
Eytan Zfiria on Feb. 3 for DUII.
Darin Shaw on Feb. 5 for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Rakim Beasley on Feb. 5 on a Marion County warrant and for resisting arrest.
Brain Fouse on Feb. 5 for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Ernest Savauge on Feb. 6 for DUII.
Robert Turner on Feb. 7 on a Marion County warrant and first-degree theft.
Edward Mark Friedow on Feb. 10 for DUII.
Mellisa Rose Goenett on Feb. 10 for harassment and strangulation.
Andrew Hildebrandt on Feb. 11 for giving false information to an officer, possession of burglary tools and parole violation.
Mathew Winter Jackson on Feb. 11 for two counts of reckless endangering, harassment and strangulation.
Joseph Robert Stemkoski on Feb. 11 for probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob Henry Hyde on Feb. 14 on a statewide felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Jeffrey Boughn on Feb. 14 for failure to register as a sex offender.
Aurelio Polanco on Feb. 15 for DUII.
Brandon Dale Caswell on Feb. 17 for DUII, reckless driving and driving while suspended.
Jeremy Christopher Ames on Feb. 20 for first-degree theft, first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and tampering with evidence.
Brad Lee Morse on Feb. 21 for first-degree burglary and first-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.