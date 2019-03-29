Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
March 19 at 8:11 p.m., in the 28000 block of Salmon River Highway: A pool cue set worth $100 was taken from one vehicle and a suitcase full of clothes worth $200 was taken from another sometime overnight.
March 22 at 4:44 p.m., in the 10000 block of Highway 22: A deputy observed a vehicle parked in the roadway, possibly broken down. The vehicle moved on then stopped again. The deputy contacted the driver and she said she and her juvenile passenger were geese watching. There were several large quantities of geese and she had a monoscope they were watching with. The deputy advised her to find a pullout and to not stop in the middle of the roadway.
March 22 at 6:46 p.m., in the 9000 block of Hoffman Road: A resident reported someone parked in her driveway. No one got in or out of the vehicle and the windows had fogged up. A deputy contacted the woman in the car who was said she was reading her bible while she waited for her sister to text her. The deputy explained that she was on private property without permission of the owner. She told the deputy she thought that would be a good place to stop while she waited for directions to her sister’s house. The deputy told her that the homeowner was concerned because she didn’t recognize the vehicle and wanted the woman to leave. The woman said she would leave and apologized for causing any issues.
March 23 at 6:35 p.m. on Northeast Fern Avenue in Dallas: A large disturbance was reported with many intoxicated adults and children present.
March 24 at 12:36 a.m. on Southeast Dimick Street in Dallas: Homeowner reported to police that boys were throwing dirt clods at her house. An officer talked to the youngsters and they agreed to stop.
March 25 at 11:59 a.m., in the 2500 block of Wallace Road NW: Reported theft of 55 to 60 Oregon White Oak trees between Christmas and New Year, and another 46 trees from March 10 to March 18, valued at $50 each.
March 25 at 1:43 p.m. on Southeast Uglow Avenue in Dallas: Caller reported a man in a hat and hoodie attempting to open the front and garage doors at about 2 a.m. There was no break-in and no damage to the doors.
March 25 at 5:37 p.m. on Southwest Brown Street in Dallas: Caller reported a Craig’s List car sales scam. Caller didn’t fall for it, but wanted the police to know about it.
March 26 at 5:44 p.m. at Walmart, 321 NE Kings Valley Highway in Dallas: Customer reported that his wallet was stolen.
March 27 at 8:56 a.m. on Southwest Clay Street in Dallas: A hit-and-run was reported at the location. The accident caused minor damage and the suspect vehicle is a green Ford or Lincoln.
March 28 at 5:54 a.m. on Southwest Church Street in Dallas: A car's title and a flashlight were stolen in a vehicle break-in.
March 28 at 8:45 a.m. on Southwest Elmwood in Dallas: Criminal mischief to a vehicle was reported.
March 28 at 5:15 p.m. in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue in Dallas: A man attempted to ship out of state two packages filled with marijuana. The incident is under investigation.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas
Caleb B. Wechsler, 30, of Dallas, in the 100 block of West Ellendale on March 20 on possession of heroin.
Independence
Javier Santos Mena, 34, of Salem on March 27 for driving while suspended.
Leah Pauline Williams, 26, of Independence on March 22 for failure to carry an operator’s license.
Jerry Arlen Brenden, 71, of Independence on March 18 for patronizing a prostitute and prostitution promotion.
Monmouth
Cody Allan Lumby, 28, of Monmouth near Monmouth Avenue S. and Ackerman Street W on March 25 for second-degree assault and unlawful use/carry of a weapon.
Rusty Amos Arp, 35, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Main Street E on March 22 for probation violation.
Laura Kristian Walker, 30, of Monmouth in the 700 block of Madrona Street E for fourth-degree assault.
Theron Emery Schneider, 28, of Monmouth in the 300 block of Ecols Street N for parole violation.
Polk County
Steven Michael Serry on March 19 on a failure to appear warrant, original charge livestock at large.
Ryan Scott Balduc on March 22 for DUII.
Lana Squires on March 22 for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Christopher Robin Side on March 23 for DUII. And driving while suspended.
Jerry Thompson on March 24 for carrying a concealed weapon/possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and DUII.
Brian Dean Erickson on March 24 for four counts of fourth-degree assault, two counts of harassment and two counts of strangulation.
Lucas Nathanial Johnson on March 24 for carrying a concealed weapon, interfering with a peace officer and Marion County warrant, original charge first-degree theft.
Tracy Nash on March 25 for violation of a restraining order and harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.