Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
Nov. 1 at 12:38 a.m., near Brown Road and Highway 22: A deputy gave “driving lessons” to a young lad. Warned for parking in the middle of the road.
Nov. 1 at 2:06 a.m., Highway 22 near Greenwood Road N.: A deputy was going 55 mph on Highway 22 when a vehicle passed him and continued at about 60 to 65 mph. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and advised the driver he was doing mostly DUII patrol since it was Halloween. The deputy explained to the driver DUII drivers often make questionable decisions, like passing an officer on the highway. The driver was obviously not impaired and showed the deputy his ID. No further action.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Independence
John Christopher Molina, 49, of Independence, in the 300 block of Ash Street on Nov. 1 for probation violation.
Leslie Lynn Dornbusch, 53, of Salem, in the 100 block of S. 17th Street on Nov. 3 for a failure to appear warrant.
Randall Monroe Masters Jr., 45, of Independence, in the 700 block of S. Third Street on Nov. 4 for harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Monmouth
Rusty Arp, 35, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of Catron Street N. on Nov. 5 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Polk County
Brenda Burton, in the 2400 block of River Bend Road NW. on Nov. 2 on warrants for failure to appear.
Devon Oland, in the 2100 block of River Bend Road on Nov. 2 for failure to register as a sex offender.
Joshua Hillaire in the 1500 block of Wallace Road NW on Nov. 2 for a misdemeanor warrant out of Josephine County.
Dyllan Wells, near Veall Lane NW and Bartell Drive on Nov. 2 on two Marion County warrants, parole violation, third-degree theft and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Fred Melvin Whitman Jr., in the 9000 block of Rogers Road on Nov. 2 for harassment and parole violations.
Alana Linda Russell-Rubio, in the 1400 block of Edgewater Street NW on Nov. 2 for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
Raul Perez, in the 11000 block of S. Kings Valley Highway on Nov. 3 for DUII.
