Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Friday, Aug. 6
At 6:55 a.m., a white, fully enclosed, cargo trailer was reported stolen on Southeast Academy Street.
At 10:14 a.m., a catalytic converter was reported stolen sometime within the last week on Southwest Washington Street.
At 3:09 p.m., a vehicle was broken into in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 7
At 10:58 a.m., report of car break-in on Northeast Polk Station road.
At 11:17 a.m., a minor two vehicle crash was reported on West Ellendale Avenue.
At 12:52 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
At 2:02 p.m., a female was cited for public indecency in the 500 block of Southwest Levens Street.
Sunday, Aug. 8
At 1:55 a.m., a physical assault was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Court Street.
At 4:07 p.m., police received a report of someone backing into a United States Postal Service mailbox on Southwest Bridlewood Drive.
At 9:22 p.m., a female driver was arrested for DUII on Northwest Jasper Street.
Monday, Aug. 9
At 8:55 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southwest Bridlewood Dr. And Southwest Oakdale Drive.
August 10, 2021
At 10:57 a.m., a 2002 black Jeep Liberty was reported stolen on Southwest Oak Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
At 7:34 a.m., police received a report of a found bullet at Rite Aide. The assistant manager said the bullet appeared to be old and rusty.
At 9:40 a.m., a burglary was reported on Southwest Academy Street. Someone entered the complainants apartment and spray painted the walls. Entry was not forced. Under investigation.
At 2:21 p.m., a natural death was reported on Southeast Walnut Avenue.
At 3:06 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 800 block of Main Street.
Thursday, Aug. 12
At 10:28 a.m., lodged Michelle Woodridge into the county jail for unauthorized used of a motor vehicle, theft I, burglary I and Marion County Sheriff’s Office warrant.
At 1:07 p.m., firearms were turned in the the police for disposal in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
At 2:55 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart.
At 5:14 p.m., a criminal mischief case was reported on Southwest Bridlewood Drive. A vehicle was spray painted. Under investigation.
Polk County Sheriff’s Department
Tuesday, Aug. 10
At 10:47 a.m., a report of a catalytic converter stolen from a U-Haul truck in the 2600 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 11:42 a.m., a bike and two packages were found across the road from a residence in the 3400 block of Champlain Court. A deputy returned the packages to a neighbor around the block and the bike was impounded.
At 3:05 p.m., a report of two juveniles walking northbound from Areilei Road on Highway 223. A deputy located both juveniles, ages 11 and 12, walking northbound on 223 at Falls City Road. Armed with water bottles and snacks, they said they were walking to the Center Market in Dallas. They added their mom knew where they were headed. Concerned by the heat at 91 degrees, the narrow roadway and it was about a 9-mile walk, deputy called the mom and she came and got her kids.
At 2:16 p.m., a report of dog non-stop barking in the 5100 block of Hill Top Lane. A deputy responded and counseled the occupant of the residence about potential public nuisance, a licensing application, contact information for Oregon Mobile Vet and gave her 30 days to comply with licensing the dogs on the property.
At 3:33 p.m. a resident in the 9800 block of Rickreall Road reported being the victim of check fraud and being out $1,650.
At 7:54 p.m., a deputy helped a motorist push his car that broken down back 200 yards to their house in the 16600 block of Brown Road.
At 10:52 p.m., a motorist was cited for Failure to Register Vehicle, driving uninsured and driver while suspended. The vehicle was impounded.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
At 12:14 a.m., a deputy contacted a male sleeping in his car under a no camping sign at Black Rock Road and Mitchell Street in Falls City. The deputy moved him along and educated him on the timber rules.
At 1:32 a.m., a deputy found a motorist asleep at the wheel at the entrance of a residence in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The man said he was from Seattle and was just tired. He left, heading eastbound on Highway 22.
At 2:19 a.m., a deputy found a female subject asleep in the backseat of her car at a park in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road. She said she had an argument with her boyfriend earlier and was just sleeping there for the night. The deputy informed her the park was closed for the night and had her move along.
At 11:04 a.m., a report of a catalytic converter, valued at $1,439, stolen sometime after June 6 from an F350 pickup parked in the 10200 block of Rickreall Road.
At 3:54 p.m., a deputy cleared metal out of the roadway at Bethel Road and Highway 99.
At 5:44 p.m., a motorist, not feeling well and with no water, reported breaking down on Highway 18 at milepost 25. A deputy responded and with aid from medics determined the motorist was in the midst of heat stroke and exhaustion. They transported her to Lincoln County Hospital.
At 6:08 p.m., a report of a vehicle broken in to in the 3700 block of Mill Creek Road. A purse was stolen along with driver’s license and cash.
At 7:41 p.m., a suspicious brush fire was started in the 17700 block of Richardson Road.
At 9:59 p.m., a resident in the 14500 block reported a known subject trespassed on the property and stole some cameras. A deputy knew the known subject arguably has residency on the property. However, when confronted, the subject admitted cutting the lock to a shop on the property to gain access to her personal property and took the cameras as well because she didn’t like being photographed on the property. She promised to bring the cameras back but wanted to speak to another deputy. Meanwhile the original, responding deputy was going to contact the DA’s office for charging the subject for the theft.
Saturday, Aug. 14
At 12:47 a.m., a driving complaint of a motorist on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road unable to maintain its lane, driving 35 mph in a 55 mph-zone and brake checking other drivers. located and stopped the vehicle on Highway 22 at Stoneway Drive for Unlawful Use of Lights (Fail to Dim). The driver was not impaired but his license was suspended and was cited.
At 3:48 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to obey traffic signal at Wallace Road and Taggard Drive.
At 10:40 a.m., a great dane bit a man visiting a property in the 100 block of North Main Street of Falls City.
At 11:29 a.m., a report of shots heard fired on Bureau of Land Management property in the Gooseneck Road and Dorn Peak Road area. A deputy was unable to locate anyone firing weapons.
At 12:56 p.m., a report of goats loose in the Rickreall Road and Greenwood Road area. A responding deputy was unable to locate the goats.
At 1:47 p.m., a dog was picked up on Kings Valley Highway near Gardner Road. The very friendly, older, black, midsize dog of unknown breed had no tags on its collar. It was taken to the Dallas Pound.
At 7:50 p.m., a subject in the 800 block of Main Street was arrested for two counts of Identity Theft, Forgery I, Forgery II, Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument I & II, Theft II (by deception) and Negotiating a Bad Check. She was lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 8:44 p.m., a resident in the 4400 block of Mistletoe Road reported hearing shots fired, likely on Bursell Road from a residence also playing loud Hispanic music. A deputy found a residence in the 12600 block of Bursell Road playing loud music but heard no gunshots. No action taken.
Sunday, Aug. 15
At 1:30 a.m., a deputy investigated a vehicle parked at milepost 15 on Highway 18. The driver was asleep in the driver’s seat with alcohol cans next to him and open cans in the back of the passenger seat cubby. The driver was woken, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He later registered a BAC of .15%.
At 3:19 a.m., a subject reported her soon to be ex husband had possibly gone to go see another woman, leaving their 1-year-old daughter with their 5-year-old son in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The deputy confirmed the children we ok then caught up with the father. He initially lied to the deputy saying that he was only at the laundry room at the RV park. He eventually admitted he was on the way to the Metro area to meet a girl. The deputy cited him for Child Neglect II and called DHS who wanted the children to be in the care of the mother.
At 1:02 p.m., a motorist was stopped after being reported for reckless driving. The driver showed signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested. Inside her vehicle was found presumptive samples of methamphetamine and heroin. The driver much later consented to a urinalysis and tested positive for controlled substances. She was cited for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance, reckless driving, unlawful possession of more than 2 grams of meth and violation possession of heroin.
At 2:13 p.m., a resident reported hearing an alarm going off at her neighbor’s house with an empty U-haul truck in their driveway in the 16100 block of Ellendale Road. A deputy determined it was the U-haul truck’s smoke detector alarm going off, as it had a deteriorating battery that needed changing.
At 3:48 p.m., deputies came across a jet ski that ran aground on the Willamette River at river milepost 87 with an adult and two juveniles aboard. The jet ski had sucked up a rock that we were able to remove. They were given courtesy transport back to the SYBC.
At 7:42 p.m., a report of shots heard on BLM property in the Dorn Peak Road and Neuman Road area.
Monmouth Police Department
Arrests, Aug. 2-8
Rebecca Nicole Watkins, 33, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Sarah M. Peterson, 31, of Salem, was arrested for harassment.
Jasmine, R. Star, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol, with a BAC of .16%.
Ray Villa Mario, 48, of Independence, was arrested for criminal mischief 1, criminal mischief 2, interfering with a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and resisting arrest.
Trever James Jellison, 49, of Salem, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Christopher R. Woodward, 40, of Aumsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
