Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Friday, Sept. 17
At 8:30 a.m., a person reported that their work van had its rear window shot out sometime overnight, likely by a BB gun or pellet gun, on Southwest Fairview Avenue.
At 9:44 a.m., a theft was reported on Southwest Mill Street and Southeast Oak Street.
Saturday, Sept. 18
At 1:37 p.m., a single vehicle crash into a power pole and fence was reported on Southwest Ellis Sreet and Southwest Washington Street.
Sunday, Sept. 19
At 3:53 a.m., Dallas police assisted Polk County Sheriff’s Office with a crash/DuII investigation while they were tied up on another call, on Main Street/Church Street.
At 5:44 p.m., a person reported that his .38 special revolver was stolen from his vehicle sometime in the last two of three days, on Southeast Muir Lane.
Monday, Sept. 20
At 7:44 a.m., a report of an unknown subject keyed a persons car sometime during the night on Southeast Ash Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
At 1:16 p.m., a person overdosed on an unknown substance on Southeast Uglow Avenue. After Narcan and treatment by medics, the subject was revived and transported.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
At 11:25 a.m., a female was found DOA after Meals on Wheels called in after she didn’t answer the door this morning on Southeast Fenton Street.
At 12:24 p.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered at Dallas Jiffy Lube.
At 2:19 p.m., report of a theft on Southeast Monmouth Cutoff. Someone syphoned gas from two Uhaul trucks.
Thursday, Sept. 23
At 10:46 a.m., a sex offense case was reported on Southwest 13th Street.
At 12:51 p.m., complainant was concerned over a rate acting strange, walking wobbly, rolling down stairs and not being aggressive in the 900 block of Main Street. The rate was located and moved to a grassy area.
At 1:17 p.m., a minor automobile crash was reported near Southeast Godsey Road/Southeast Miller Avenue.
At 4:13 p.m., a fraud case was reported on Southwest Pecan Court. A person said they were out $15 in an email scam.
Friday, Sept. 24
At 4:17 p.m., a sex offense case was reported in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street.
At 8:57 p.m., a person reported that someone had broke her porch chair and had stolen other items from the porch on East Ellendale Road.
Saturday, Sept. 25
At 2:45 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.
At 3:48 p.m., a minor crash was reported in the parking lot in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue. No injuries. Summer Rautio was cited for DUII and open container.
At 7:29 p.m., a small fire broke out in a trailer likely related to a water heater issue at Dallas Mobile Home Village.
Sunday, Sept. 26
At 1:42 a.m., a person called saying someone was trying to get into a gate at her apartment on Southeast Uglow Avenue. The person didn’t see anyone, but thought they had heard someone walking around.
At 3:56 p.m., a crash was reported on Northwest Brentwood Avenue.
At 4:18 p.m., a tree broke and partially fell on a power line causing a small brush fire in the 800 block of Southwest River Drive.
Monday, Sept. 27
At 11:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Southwest Church Street.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
At 10:16 a.m., a theft was reported on Northwest Hillcrest Drive.
At 6:16 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Brandvold Drive.
At 8:09 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 300 block of Southwest Brandvold Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
At 7:35 a.m., a theft of license plates was reported in the 400 block of Main Street.
At 8:13 p.m., a criminal mischief case was reported on East Ellendale Avenue. A juvenile admitted to scratching his neighbor’s car with a broken coat hanger.
Thursday, Sept. 30
At 3:18 p.m., a theft of a purse was reported on Northwest Jasper Street.
At 9:32 p.m., a motor vehicle care was reported on Southeast Mill Street.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Sept. 19
At 1:42 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Sawtell Road near Old Wallace Bridge Road.
At 4:21 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 15. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he witnessed the driver reach for a gun in the center console. The deputy yelled at him to take his hand away, which he quickly did. The driver exited the vehicle and was patted down for weapons while his four passengers remained in the vehicle. The driver said the gun was just a BB gun and there was an addition BB gun in the glove box. The deputy confirmed the guns were only replica BB guns and none of the passengers were armed. The deputy had a serious conversation with the 19-year-old driver about carrying firearms (replica or otherwise) like that.
At 9:03 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash on Clow Corner Road and Ballard Road. The responding deputy found the driver exhibited numerous indicators of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, Reckless Driving and Breath Test Refusal.
At 11:52 a.m., a report of a Chevy Silverado 2500 stolen sometime after 5 p.m. Sept. 18 from the 28500 block of Salmon River Road. The unknown suspects also used an excavator on the property to load stolen tools into the stolen Silverado.
At 2 p.m., a report of a burglary in the 1600 block of 40th Avenue. An unknown suspect forced entry through the door to the garage and ransacked the house ransacked while the homeowners were away for a week. Deputies identified footprints which were photographed.
At 4:37 p.m., a report of a motorist throwing garbage - including a skateboard, clothing, chess board and boots – onto the side of the road in the 22400 block of Finn Road.
At 8:07 p.m., a female subject was cited for trespass 2 on a residence in the 16600 block of Brown Road.
At 10:45 p.m., a report of a vehicle involved in a possible crash on Highway 22 at milepost 14 turned out to be just abandoned.
Monday, Sept. 20
At 4:06 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Hwy 22 near Hwy 223. The driver’s license was suspended and was cited for driving while suspended.
At 5:16 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Rickreall Road. However, because the deputy’s printer would not work, the driver only received a warning.
At 8:52 a.m., a report of single vehicle crash into a ditch around midnight in the 7200 block of Spring Valley Road. A deputy was unable to locate any crashed vehicles.
At 11:21 a.m., a report of a jet ski found floating downriver near Sunset Park, with nobody around. Someone else swam out to recover it and brought it back to the boat ramp in then 3800 block of River Crest Drive. A deputy secured the jet ski on the back side of the dock at Keizer Rapids and left a message for the registered owner.
At 11:44 a.m., a resident brought into the POSO a defective Remington .22 round to have destroyed.
At 1:13 p.m., a report of a shop broken into in the 28500 block of Salmon River Highway. Nothing was taken.
At 11:11 p.m. a deputy contacted two occupants in listed vehicle who stated they were just hanging out in the Fir Crest Cemetery. The deputy informed them the cemetery was closed and they left.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
At 8:22 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 31 mph in a 20-mph school zone on West Perrydale Road near Broadmead Road.
At 11:04 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 18.
At 11:19 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road.
At 12:40 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries on West Ellendale Avenue at Southwest Oregon Trail Drive.
At 2:14 p.m., a motorist reported seeing a Doge Durango pulled over at Salt Creek and May Roads. He then observed a male measure a white substance onto a scale. The truck was gone by the time a deputy arrived.
At 12:18 p.m., a motorist was stopped for operating a cell phone while driving at 6th and Monmouth Streets in Independence. The driver had a previous conviction for the violation. He was cited for using a mobile electronic device second offense.
At 3:38 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Riggs Street.
At 4:02 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Doaks Ferry Road. The driver was also warned for failure to renew registration.
At 4:40 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 22 at milepost 20.
At 7:35 p.m., a motorist was stopped at Monmouth and 4th Street for manipulating a cell phone screen while driving. The driver did not have her instructional permit on her and was driving alone. The deputy cited her for operating a vehicle while using a mobile electronic device and for no operator’s license.
At 8:09 p.m., a resident reported a burglary of a trailer in the 29900 block of Salmon River Highway. Stolen were two chainsaws, toolboxes with tools, weed whackers with attachments an a 100-foot cord. Total loss was valued at $20,000.
At 9:05 p.m., a male subject had been asked but did not leave the Falls City General Store at 319 Main Street Fallas City. Deputies found him in his car in the parking lot, slumped over the center console, with his feet out the driver side door that was open. The male showed signs of impairment and later admitted to Heroin use a couple hours prior. He also had a warrant out of Marion County for burglary 1. He was lodged at PCJ and was given a violation citation for possession of Heroin as the jail found a small baggie in one of his pockets.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
At 3:18 a.m., a deputy investigated a report of a of a crash on Highway 51 near Poplar Lane. A white pickup looked like it had partially drove over the embankment and got stuck. The driver, who said he was trying to turn around and got stuck in the ditch, showed several signs of impairment. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested. He was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance.
At 4:53 a.m., a motorist was stopped for fail to drive within lane and speeding. The driver showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol after registering a BAC of .10%. The driver thanked the deputy for arresting him.
At 3:56 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Clow Corner Road near Adams Rf. The driver admitted not having insurance and was cited for driving while uninsured.
At 11:25 a.m. a report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries in the 7200 block of Corvallis Road. The driver that caused the crash was cited for careless driving.
At 2:25 p.m., several farm workers had their vehicles gone through in the 6000 block of Bethel Heights Road and items were stolen, including cell phones, lunches and wallets.
At 9:18 p.m., a garbage can was reported stolen from a residence in the 6200 block of Treehouse Road.
At 8:55 p.m., a motorist was stopped in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway and cited for unlawful/unsignaled turn and fail to display plates.
At 11:49 p.m., a motorist pulled over in a traffic stop was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured in addition to having an outstanding warrant from Dallas Municipal.
Thursday, Sept. 23
At 12:53 a.m., a resident in the 500 block of Lewis Street in Falls City reported g the neighbors were flying a drone in front of her doorbell camera and harassing her. The responding deputy discovered it was a spider web. He helped her turn her notifications off on her phone for the night so she could get some sleep then pulled some other webs off the door jam on his way out.
At 6:18 a.m., a motorist stopped for Fail to Obey Traffic Laws after almost causing a deputy to T-bone into him on Highway 99 at Clow Corner Road. The vehicle was impounded for being uninsured. The driver was cited Fail to Obey Traffic Laws and Driving Uninsured.
At 9:06 a.m., a business owner in the 4400 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle was off his medication and suffering from hallucinations and delusions. He was cited and released for an outstanding warrant out of Marion County for failure to appear on a Criminal Mischief II charge.
At 2:57 p.m., a resident in the 4400 block of Palmer Road reported a Mossberg Patriot 30.06 rifle with a mossy oak camo stock and sling that had “Girls with Guns” written on it was stolen sometime at the beginning of August. The deputy learned the resident had two misdemeanor warrants, one out of Dallas Municipal Court and the other out of Polk County Circuit Court. She was cited and released.
At 7:33 p.m., a resident in the 10200 block of Rickreall Road reported someone stole the catalytic converter off his motorhome sometime in the beginning of August.
At 8:11 p.m., a motorist stopped for traffic violations at McNary Avenue and Elm Street was cited for driving while suspended.
At 9:01 p.m., a motorist was stopped for making an illegal U-turn on Edgewater Street and Eola Drive. The young driver only had a provisional California license. He was cited for no operator’s license due to transporting other juveniles in violation of CA restrictions.
At 11:38 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 at milepost 9.
Friday, Sept. 24
At 12:35 a.m., a motorist was stopped for Operation without Required Lighting Equipment (no license plate lighting) and Fail to Obey TCD (stop sign). His license was criminally suspended at the misdemeanor level for a BAC fail. He was cited and released for the crime and warned for violations.
At 3:02 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 18.
At 3:32 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 14.
At 5:14 a.m., a motorist ran out of gas on Highway 99 at milepost 60 and had no money. The PCSO gave her a courtesy ride to the Shell gas station and the two deputies gave her all $7 cash they had on them.
At 3:18 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 22.
At 2:51 p.m., a resident at Premier RV Resorts in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported his Giant Trance III bicycle stolen, valued at $3,500. Another resident noted seeing someone load a bike into the trunk of a Silver Acura. Deputies were able to trace the Acura but unable to contact the owner.
At 5:17 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, rear-end collision, with no injuries, on Pacific Highway and Hoffman Road.
At 6:14 p.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Wallace Road reported someone cut down the blackberry bushes on his property. A nearby farmer admitted to cutting down the bushes to improve safety conditions on the blind curve. However, because he didn’t consult the resident first, he was cited for criminal mischief II.
At 11:19 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and having no operating taillights on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road. The driver was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone and warned for the taillight violation.
Saturday, Sept. 25
At 4:57 a.m., a motorist was stopped for a traffic violation at Center and High Street in Salem. The driver was detained after being argumentative and refusing to identify himself. He received violation citations for driving while suspended and Fail to Obey traffic laws and was criminal cited for Fail to Carry/Present. The deputy then noticed the driver’s sex offender registration listed a different address than his ID card. The driver was then cited into Marion County Circuit Court for Fail to Register (felony).
At 5:11 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 16600 block of Ellendale Road. A resident had gotten drunk at a local bar, drove home and struck a female adult victim. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and harassment.
At 5:20 a.m., deputies responding to a suspicious vehicle on Highway 22 at milepost 11 found two occupants asleep. The deputies spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to using heroin. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – controlled substance. She and her passenger were also cited for possession of methamphetamine.
At 5:58 p.m., a dog found on a residence in the 200 block of Forrest Hills Way. It had dog had crust covering its eyes so badly it could not see and a lot of hair missing along with being covered in fleas. A deputy transported the dog to the Willamette Humane Society.
At 6:56 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of 7th Street in Independence was arrested by IPD and lodged in PCJ for making over 100 non-emergency calls to 911.
At 10:18 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Clow Corner Road near Southeast Godsey Road.
Monday, Sept. 27
At 9:16 a.m., a report of a motorist that swerved to miss an animal, lost control, and ended up in a ditch on Helmick Road near Fir Crest Road.
At 4:16 p.m., a motorist was cited for making a dangerous left turn into Salem Hospital at 1674 SW Sage Lane.
At 3:38 p.m., a resident turned himself in at the PCSO for a failure to appear warrant on a driving under the influence of an intoxicant charge. He was cited and released.
At 3:52 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with minor injuries at Hoffman Road and North 16th Street. The driver that caused the accident was cited for making a dangerous left turn.
At 5:11 p.m., reports of checks stolen, likely from mailboxes, from residents in the 4500 block of Alsip Road and cashed at various locations around Dallas and Salem.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
At 7:44 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 14.
At 12:24 p.m., a resident reported sometime overnight someone broke into her vehicle in the 12100 block of Orrs Corner Road. Nothing was reported stolen.
At 11:40 a.m., a report of a single vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3600 block of Lucas Road.
At 11:59 a.m., a business in the 12500 block of Clow Corner Road reported their ring camera caught three suspects leaving the property by the main gate. The deputy confirmed the three subjects were a survey crew from the City of Dallas Engineering Department.
At 12:37 p.m., a report of two black labs chasing vehicles on Airlie Road near De Armond Road. Barney and Belle to the Johns family at the Emerson Vineyards. The Johns were warned of the dogs being a public nuisance.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
At 6:02 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Hoffman Road near Broadway Avenue after nearly sideswiping a deputy’s vehicle. The driver exhibited numerous indicators of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and cited for failure to drive within a lane. She later registered a BAC of .22%.
At 8:34 p.m., a report of garbage comprised of construction debris, such as wood and doors, and a couple vehicle doors and tires, blocking the road in the 5300 block of 4 H Road NW.
At 8:50 p.m., a report of an Amazon delivery vehicle unable to maintain its lane and fluctuating its speed between 40-60 mph. The deputy located the vehicle going 40 mph in a 55 mph on Highway 99 at milepost 48 and determined the driver was not impaired. Rather, it was likely the driver was distracted by the GPS and cell phone music. The driver was warned for the observed violation.
At 10:50 p.m., two subjects were mushroom picking and got locked behind the Black Rock Main Line gate at Black Rock Road and Socialist Valley Road area. opened the gate and helped them out of the woods then had a conversation about them getting Weyerhauser permits.
At 11:14 p.m., a motorist was for unlawful/unsignaled lane change, after cutting off another vehicle during a very abrupt and unsafe lane change, as well as failing to drive within the lane. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and was cited for the other traffic violations. The driver later registered a BAC of .15%.
Thursday, Sept. 30
At 5:55 a.m., a female subject reported her boyfriend beat, kicked and strangled her, and then forced her to go with him as he fled on a quad. She managed to get away from him when he crashed the quad, but he was able to get it running and continued fleeing in the 14500 block of Ballston Road. The boyfriend faces possible charges for Kidnap II, Coercion, Assault IV, Strangulation, Menacing and likely other charges.
At 8:31 a.m., a log truck driver was having problems with his brakes and stopped in the 14500 block of Myers Road to check on them. That’s when the truck rolled away from him, rolled across Myers Road, through several fences and came to rest about two tenths of a mile east in some small trees.
At 10:57 a.m., a report of three dogs that had killed a deer and were eating it. The dogs were back on the property of their owner when the deputy arrived in the 300 block of Alan Street in Falls City. One of the dogs had was carrying a deer head. The owner hadn’t realized the dogs were out. The deputy warned him Dog as a public nuisance. The also had a Salem Municipal Warrant for failure to appear on a DUII charge, for which he was cited and released. The deputy also determined the dogs had likely came across the discarded deer head and had not killed it themselves.
At 2:33 p.m., a deputy came across a very large great dane running around the roadway. He got the dog, Dexter, to follow him to its residence in the 1000 block of Perrydale Road and close it in behind a secure gate. The owner was warned about dog as a public nuisance.
At 5:03 p.m., a report of Theft of produce and cash / cash box from self-service produce stand in the 7600 block of Buena Vista Road.
At 7:28 p.m., a report of a vehicle driving erratically on Kings Valley Highway. A deputy stopped the vehicle noticed that none of the brake lights were working. The driver was suspended and had no insurance with a long history of convictions for both of those violations. She was cited and released for fail to carry/present, driving while suspended, driving uninsured and fail to register vehicle.
At 8:42 p.m., a motorist was slow to yield upon being stopped for Fail to Obey traffic signal at High and Main streets in Monmouth. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment, did not perform well on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. The driver was later cited and released for DUII- alcohol and controlled substance, driving while suspended and failure to obey traffic signals.
At 8:55 p.m., a motorist was stopped at Ellendale and Orchard View Lane for with a date of transaction of July 2018, well past the 30 days to re-register the vehicle and outside the governor’s moratorium for vehicle registration. The driver did not have a driver’s license and was cited for no operator’s license.
At 9:33 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Kings Valley Highway near Highway 22.
At 10:52 p.m., a resident reported a missing person who rents out a room on Buena Vista Church property in the 11300 block of Church Street. An extensive search turned up the subject was taken to Salem Hospital on Sept. 23 and subsequently flown to OHSU where I confirmed he still is for a stroke.
At 11 p.m., a deputy responded to a two-vehicle crash where the two drivers were getting into a heated argument in the middle of Jefferson Street near Mill Street. The deputy separated the two until Dallas Police arrived and handled the crash.
Friday, Oct. 1
At 1:55 a.m., the driver of a stolen vehicle was apprehended at the Spirit Mountain Casino Convenience Store at 26820 Salmon River Highway.
At 2:51 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, rear-end collision, on Highway 99 at milepost 61. The driver that caused the collision was cited for following too closely.
At 7:29 p.m., a vehicle accessory, apparently something similar to Onstar, was found in the 300 block of South Oak Grove Road.
At 7:29 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 17 and for failure to signal a lane change.
At 8:08 p.m., a resident called to report a domestic dispute between she and her brother. The deputy recognized signs of impairment in the woman. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for recklessly endangering her 5-year-old daughter. The subject also had a warrant out of Yamhill County for failure to appear on a family offense.
At 10:16 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 57.
Saturday, Oct. 2
At 2:13 p.m., a motorist driving a friend’s car was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 30700 block of Salmon River Highway.
At 5:32 p.m., a report of a subject walking down Perry Dale Road. Deputies found the subject with his face covered in blood and was also coughing up blood. After receiving medical attention, he finally admitted he had been with a friend with a gang affiliation and being beaten up by members of that gang.
At 9:28 p.m., deputies initially went to contact a male subject about a stalking case in the 1600 block of Winchester Street. When he opened the garage door, his one-year-old daughter was holding a meth pipe. The male subject took the pipe from the child and quickly began walking inside the residence. The deputy told him he was under arrest as he continued to walk away. The deputy finally arrested the subject and lodged him for stalking, criminal mischief III, child neglect in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a minor, and tampering with physical evidence.
Independence Police Department
Arrests for Sept. 20-27
Angela Marie Gwyn, 43, of Keizer, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Melvin Bryce Lytle, 32, a transient, was arrested for trespassing and assault 4.
Ronnie Gregory, 57, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Franque Lorraine Marshall, 52, a transient, was arrested for harassment.
William Jonathan Strauss, 37, of Independence, was arrested for improper use of 911 and for imroper use of 911 more than 101 times.
Arrests for Sept. 27 — Oct. 4
Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Brenda Diaz Diaz, 30, a transient, was arrested on a probation violation.
Rachel Renee Flores, 39, of Independence, was arrested for Theft 3 – shoplifting,
Sergio Jimenez, 26, a transient, was arrested for Assault 4 and strangulation.
Irma Enciso, 56, of Salem, was arrested for failure to perform duties of a driver.
Levi Paige Emminger, 36, of Independence, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 2.
Trevor Charles Terwilleger, 36, a transient, was arrested on four outstanding warrants.
Levi Paige Emminger, 36, of Independence, was arrested for Theft 3 – shoplifting, Child Neglect 2 and parole violation.
Jason Todd Brown, 49, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Monmouth Police Department
Arrests for September
On Sept. 10, Serrina Tate Johnson, 27, of Corvallis, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
On Sept. 12, Levi Emminger, 35, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – drugs.
On Sept. 14, Brian James Fouse, 34, of Monmouth, was arrested for assault IV.
On Sept. 15, Collette Kilbourne, 61, of Monmouth, was arrested for theft I.
On Sept. 17, Tracy L. Young, 62, of Falls City, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
On Sept. 18, Nathaniel Marcus Shaw, 40, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – alcohol, with a BAC of .016%.
On Sept. 21, Jonathan L. Ott, 24, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
