Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Sept. 27
At 4:33 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 3700 block of Mill Creek Road.
At 7:48 p.m., deputies responded to a single-car accident at 4235 Northwest Gibson Road. No criminal charges were filed.
At 9:59 p.m., deputies responded to a noise complaint at 285 Main St. in Falls City. The complainant asked a neighbor to turn down his music, but instead the neighbor turned it up. Deputies explained that Polk County doesn’t have a noise ordinance.
At 10:51 p.m., deputies responded to a medical alert alarm in the 9000 block of Fire Hall Road. The resident of the address explained that his Life Alert went off while he was cuddling with his dog.
Monday, Sept. 28
At 8;59 a.m., a deputy responded to the 500 block of James Howe Road to check on the welfare of a 16-year-old mule. The animal was reported in poor condition, and the deputy advised the owner to provide it with veterinary care.
At 11:22 a.m., a deputy responded to the 9000 block Parker Road in response to an ongoing trespassing dispute where six “No Trespassing” signs were allegedly taken down but not stolen.
At 7:43 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of domestic violence in the 6000 block of Northwest Wallace Road. Criminal charges are pending.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
At 6:53 a.m., a deputy responded to a single-car accident at Greenwood Road and Highway 22. The care reportedly swerved to avoid hitting a coyote.
At 12:21 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of North Gun Club Road to complaints of gunfire. The complainant reported hearing gunshots in the distance and pellets falling on her roof she believed were from shotguns fired by bird hunters. Deputies located the hunters, who apologized. Deputies responded all the hunters were trained in gun safety.
At 12:30 p.m., a deputy responded to the 13000 block Highway 99W to reports of child neglect. The deputy found that a 10-year-old boy threw his 6-year-old brother on a couch during a virtual class. The deputy said there was no need to take action “as this is normal behavior.”
At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a noise complaint the 100 block of Dayton Street in Falls City. The complainant said he asked a neighbor to turn down his music, and it looked like the neighbor was going to take a swing at him with a garden hoe. The two struggled before a neighbor yelled at them, and they separated. They told deputies they would try to be better neighbors.
At 5:52 p.m., deputies responded to Buena Vista and Corvallis roads where a property owner discovered a marijuana plant and wanted to know if deputies “needed it for anything” before he disposed of it. Deputies explained there was nothing illegal about having a marijuana plant.
At 6:55 p.m., a deputy warned a woman at 800 James Howe Road that it is not a good idea to allow her 15-year-old daughter to stand up in the car and put her head out of the sunroof.
At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to to the 28000 block of McPherson Road after a 13-year-old boy called 911 to report an argument with this grandfather. The grandfather had apparently threatened to call 911 himself. Deputies lectured the boy on improper use of the 911 system.
At 10:28 p.m., deputies responded to the 28000 block of Andy Riggs Road where a resident complained that his neighbor comes over to his fence every night and shines a laser beam toward his dogs. The neighbor claims he is looking for mountain lions. Deputies explained they know of no laws prohibiting a person from shining a laser at animals, noting it would be different if the laser was aimed at a person.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
At 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to a complaint of someone being “odd” at 25000 block of Yamhill River Road. The complainant offered no elaborations.
At 4:44 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a missing 3-year-old child in the 14000 block of Airlie Road. The child was found at home under a pile of blankets.
At 7:55 p.m., deputies responded to reports of suspicious people at the Polk County Fairgrounds. Deputies reported it was two women who were having an evening picnic and got to talking because it had been a long time since they had seen one another.
At 8:18 p.m., deputies assisted Monmouth police in detaining Ivan Carmona who was reported intoxicated at Jack’s Pub in Monmouth. A detainer for his arrest had filed by his probation officer. Carmona allegedly fled officers and ran up Main Street until deputies took him to the ground, crossed his legs and secured them while Monmouth police secured his right arm, He was then handcuffed and placed in a Monmouth patrol car.
Thursday, Oct. 1
At 7:54 a.m., a deputy killed a wounded deer at 16320 Ellendale Road. The deputy reported that the deer’s back legs could support it, but “one of the front was bent at a weird angle.” When he shot the deer, property owners came out to look. They reportedly said they would salvage the remains and were aware of state laws requiring them to do so.
At 9:45 a.m., a deputy responded to reports of stolen vegetables and cash at a fruit stand on Bridgeport Road. The deputy took pictures of the pilfered cash box and obtained an itemized list of the purloined produce.
At 11:59 a.m., police arrested Samuel Mendes at 3760 Salem-Dallas Highway on a warrant for sexual assault of a minor. He was taken to the Polk County Jail and held on $1 million bail. The warrant was discovered when he applied for a concealed handgun license.
At 10:07 p.m., deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 1400 block of Rueben Boise Road. Deputies approached a suspect who was had a firearm but denied shooting it, He said he carried it for protection while out for a walk with his girlfriend.
Friday, Oct. 2
At 9:47 a.m., deputies responded to reports of sexual assault in the 12000 block of Fishback Road when a 3-year-old allegedly said her grandfather was “being naughty” and threatening to kill her if she told anyone. The adult male complainant told deputies his wife and in-laws are involved in a sex cult. The complainant said he was told this information by his daughter, and he reported it to the CIA and other federal agencies who are currently involved in the case. Deputies said the complainant “gave off clues to mental health issues.” Investigators for the Department of Health and Human Services reportedly observed the child and reported she is healthy and unharmed.
At 10:11 a.m., deputies responded to Main Street in Falls City where a woman was allegedly walking around and saying things to herself like “blow his head off.” Deputies reported no weapons were seen, and no one specific was threatened. The complainant was advised to advise deputies if she became confrontational.
Saturday, Oct. 3
At 3:16 a.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a car and a semi truck on eastbound Highway 22. The car reportedly rear-ended the semi truck as they pulled off of Rickreall Road onto the highway. The car rolled over and injured both the driver and the passenger, who deputies reported were intoxicated, The driver complained of leg pain, but there was reportedly no obvious sign of injury. The passenger sustained serious injuries to his wrist and hand. Traffic was diverted down Greenwood Road.
At 5:12 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Ellendale Avenue where 98-year-old woman was found dead her bed. She reportedly suffered from leukemia.
At 10:32 a.m., deputies responded to 960 Harrington Road and reports that a 3-year-old girl ate 75% of a marijuana edible cookie. She was rushed to the Salem Hospital emergency room. The cookie came from a package with a “child proof” mechanism that wasn’t working. While the child was at the hospital, nurses reportedly observed suspicious markings on her back. Deputies determined she had been climbing inside of an outdoor bathroom and was bruised and scratched after falling down. No criminal charges have been filed.
At 4:25 p.m., a deputy responded to the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall on Hoffman Road where a leaf blower was reported stolen.
At 5:52 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a missing husband in the 6000 block of Mill Creek Road. The wife told deputies her husband went fishing at Buell Creek early in the morning and was not home by noon as he promised. Deputies located the husband who reportedly said he decided to stay out longer because he and his wife were having a fight. He said he is not was not feeling suicidal or oppressed.
Sunday, Oct. 4
At 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of suspicious individuals at the Spring Valley Church on Brush College Road. The two subjects said they were celebrating October by touring allegedly haunted churches, buildings and cemeteries.
At 3:35 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle, side-swipe cash at Orrs Corner Road and Highway 99W. A Pontiac pulled out right from Orrs Corner as a Suburu was traveling southbound on 99W, side-swiping the vehicle. Neither driver was injured. They both had insurance. Damage was estimated at less than $2,500.
At 6:35 p.m., deputies apprehended Myrna Taylor at Ellis and North Main streets in Falls City on an extraditable warrant out of Idaho for failure to appear on drug-related charges. She was lodged at the Polk County Jail.
At 6:50 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a fire at 259 Sixth St. in Falls City. They discovered a man and his girlfriend burning something. According to the report, they advised deputies “that they had already put the campfire out and were just thinking that one of them had a warrant.” No outstanding warrants were found.
Independence Police Department
Dianna Lynn Weaver, 46, of Independence was arrested in the 300 block of Evergreen Road Sept, 23 on a warrant.
Juan Galicia Oliverio, 23, of Salem was arrested at Corvallis and Buena Vista roads Sept. 23 for DUII.
Shirleen Mae Clark, 53, of Independence was arrested in the 300 block of Evergreen Road Sept. 24 on a warrant.
Alexis Marlise Guijosa, 30, of Independence was arrested in the 1600 block of Monmouth Street Sept. 24 on a warrant.
Jacob R. Woods, 45, of Monmouth was arrested at 1082 Monmouth St. Sept. 26 on a warrant.
Monmouth Police Department
Brianna Nicole Grace Rains, 28, of Monmouth was arrested Sept. 26 for third-degree theft.
Heather Lea Harrington, 30, of Monmouth was arrested Sept. 25 for second-degree child neglect.
Rusty A. Arp, 36, of Salem was arrested Sept. 25 for a parole violation and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Nathaniel Banfield, 20, of Monmouth was arrested Sept. 26 on two warrants.
Michael Alfrey, 29, of Independence was arrested Sept. 25 for a probation violation.
Brandee Hanna, 28, of Sheridan was arrested Sept. 26 for DUII
Dallas Police Department
Tuesday, Oct. 29
At 1:09 a.m., police apprehended Sean Alexander at Rockin’ Rogers on Highway 99W and lodged him at the Polk County Jail on a warrant for violating a restraining order.
At 3:12 pm., police responded to a child custody dispute on Southeast Azalea Avenue. The father was outside the mother’s residence, demanding to hug their son. Court provisions don’t allow such contact.
At 8:07 p.m., police responded to complaints about a woman urinating behind Safeway, 138 E. Ellendale Ave. She told police she was emptying a bottle.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
At 10:08 a.m., police responded to a woman on Southwest Crider Street who said her ex-husband had not surrendered his firearms after being served with a restraining order. Police said he had not yet been served with the order.
At 2:26 p.m., police responded to Southeast Cooper Street and reports of a person sitting in a vehicle. The complainant later realized it was one of her daughter’s friends.
At 7:05 p.m., police responded to the bus stop at Walmart on Northeast Kings Valley Highway where someone was allegedly yelling about raping women and minors. The person caught the bus to Salem and left.
At 7:47 p.m., police investigated a report of physical abuse on Southeast Gregory Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 1
At 1:21 p.m., police responded to a complaint of a “sad-looking” man sitting in front of the complainant’s home on Southeast Azalea Avenue. Police were unable to find the man.
At 4:38 p.m., police responded to World Gym, 887 Main St., where two men reportedly had a blow torch behind the building. The complainant said the two males spoke to her but would not identify them. They were gone by the time police arrived.
At 6:03 p.m., police responded to Southeast Godsey Road and reports that nude photographs and videos may have been captured by a surveillance camera and distributed to the subject’s family and friends as well as uploaded online. Police are investigating.
At 10:20 p.m., police responded to a complain on East Ellendale Avenue where a woman claimed her Internet lines were cut. Police were unable to find any cut lines.
At 10:35 p.m., police responded to an intoxicated man near the Riverside Inn on Main Street. They warned him against drinking in public and waving down traffic.
