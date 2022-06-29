Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, June 19
At 4:54 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle, slow-moving head-on collision on Smithfield Road near Coville Road. The driver of vehicle 1 showed signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested. At the Polk County Jail, the subject provided breath sample of .18% BAC. He was lodged for driving under the influence of an intoxicant/reckless driving.
At 5:53 a.m., deputies assisted Dallas Police with their Assault III investigation at Tony’s Bar at 127 SW Court St. Two male subjects were taken into custody.
At 10:15 a.m. on June 19, a deputy investigated a case of a cow returning home on its own. The deputy wrote, “It moooooooooved to its (18100 block of) Oakdale Road. I contacted homeowner and let them know where it was getting in/out.”
At 2:13 p.m., a resident in the 15600 block of Highway 22 reported a male subject walking around her property. Deputies located the man, who said he’d been walking since Portland and only wanted to use the resident’s garden hose for water. He was formally trespassed from the property.
At 4:30 p.m., a deputy observed an unoccupied vehicle parked on Van Well Road between Highway 22 and Salt Creek. The deputy contacted “a mom and kiddo near a field who were taking some pretty cute pictures with the flowers.”
At 5:31 p.m., a report of a motorist traveling southbound on Highway 51 when her passenger tire made contact with the soft shoulder, which sucked her car into the ditch.
At 6:54 p.m., deputies and Oregon State Police arrived at the scene of a motorcyclist down on Highway 99 near Highway 22. OSP arrested the rider for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 10:11 p.m., a motorist was cited for passing in a no passing zone and for careless driving on Independence Highway near McNary Street.
Monday, June 20
At 7:11 a.m., a report of a boy found wrapped up in plastic in the 5500 block of Mill Creek Road. The responding deputy learned it was a transient male that had gotten up and was walking his way to the coast. A deputy provided him a courtesy transport to the American Market where they got him some food. The deputy also educated him about the trespass matters and also reminded him to stay off the roadway when walking to the coast.
At 10:10 a.m., a resident in the 22500 block of Finn Road reported someone entered her open canvas storage area, organized parts to a 1964 Ford Truck, and stole a High Lift Jack and a set of light weight cargo ramps. Total loss was estimated around $300.
At 3:28 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Chamberlain Road in Falls City reported his black Springfield XDS 9mm pistol was stolen by his ex.
At 5:11 p.m., a motorist was cited for misuse of special left turn lane and driving while suspended – violation on Bartell Drive near Veall Lane.
At 5:58 p.m., a deputy came across Fernando walking along the roadway. The deputy gave him a bacon treat and the dog ran about 100 feet to his home in the 16900 block of Bridgeport Road.
At 8:56 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured on Highway 22 near milepost 9.
At 9:41 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone and for illegal display of license plates. The plates were seized.
At 11:21 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 96 mph in a 55-mph zone on Sunnyside Road near Perrydale Road.
Tuesday, June 21
At 2:40 a.m., a report of a motorist that swerved to miss an animal, resulting in leaving the roadway and hitting and knocking over a power pole on Ellendale Avenue near Pleasant Drive. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment. Oregon Police handled the driving under influence investigation.
At 4:11 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55 mph-zone and for driving uninsured and no operator’s license at Dallas Cutoff Road near Rickreall Road.
At 4:27 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone and for making an unsignaled lane change on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 8:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 53.
At 11:11 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of Cascade Drive reported that while she was in her backyard pulling weeds, her neighbor’s two dogs jumped over fence and landed on her. The neighbor was cited for dog as public nuisance and failure to license dogs.
At 2:24 p.m., deputies investigated a report of parents doing drugs in front on their minor child in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Falls City. The father was arrested on an outstanding Polk County felony warrant.
At 3:34 p.m., a deputy pulled over on a traffic stop on Highway 22 near milepost 17, witnessed another motorist speed by. The driver was cited for failure to obey the Move Over Law, for having no Oregon driver’s license and for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
At 5:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 10:33 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 60 mph in a 40-mph zone on Wallace Road near Brush College Road.
Wednesday, June 22
At 12:24 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 56.
At 1:11 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-zone and for and an unsafe lane change on Highway 22 near milepost 13.
At 1:58 a.m., a motorist was cited for unlawful use of lights, failure to register vehicle and for no operator’s license on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road.
At 8:31 a.m., investigating a report of female walking down the road barefoot, a deputy found a 12-year-old female in the 9300 block of Stapleton Road, crying. The youth said she’d been out walking from her Monmouth residence since 6 a.m. but got lost and just wanted to go home. The deputy gave her a ride home.
At 11:07 a.m., a report of while a subject went running, someone broke into their parked vehicle at 55th Avenue and Highway 22 and stole her purse, which had their wallet, ID, credit cards, prescription glasses, $90 in cash and house keys.
At 3:31 p.m., a deputy came across a motorist broken down on the side of Spring Valley Road, near Zena Road. The deputy let her use his phone to call a tow.
At 4:31 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving w/o a operator’s license on Riddell Road near Whitaker Road.
Thursday, June 23
At 12:40 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 23. The driver was cited for failure to have proof of insurance.
At 8:36 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 2:02 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident on Rickreall Road near Dallas Cutoff. The driver that caused the collision was cited for failure to obey traffic signs.
At 3:57 p.m., a report of church storage shed broken into in the 8700 block of Grand Ronde Road. Nothing appeared to be taken. Damage to shed windows was estimated at $300.
Friday, June 24
At 8:59 a.m., a PCSO deputy responded to a request to back up a Dallas Police officer in the 300 block of Main Street. The officer had responded to a trespass call and tased a male subject. When the deputy arrived, the subject was no longer resisting. He was handcuffed and the deputy cleared the site for any other trespassers. None were found.
At 1:54 p.m., deputies helped apprehend a female, suicidal subject in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. She was turned over to staff at the Salem Hospital Emergency Department.
At 1:45 p.m., a report of several vehicles in the 3400 block of Valley Creek Road were “keyed” by an unknown vandal.
At 10:57 p.m., a report of an 18-year-old female who drank too much 10300 block of Rickreall Road. Medics transported the intoxicated female to West Valley Hospital for an evaluation.
Saturday, June 25
At 7:44 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Oak Grove Road.
At 9:09 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 93 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor zone on Kings Valley Highway near milepost 1.
At 11:57 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Fairview Street in Falls City complained about smoke from his neighbor’s burn pile entering his house. The subject was told this was a case for the fire department to handle.
At 2:17 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a hit and run on Highway 99 around milepost 48. Both involved vehicles were found at Perrydale High School. This was not a criminal issue, just unaware they made contact. However, one driver was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor and for failing to install an ignition interlock device.
At 4:27 p.m., a motorist going 60 mph on Airlie Road was sucked into the ditch in the 11100 block, overcorrected into the westbound lane, and slid until the truck impacted the ditch/bank of the driveway and rolled. During the roll, a chain saw was ejected from his bed and struck a Consumer Power Pole.
At 6:44 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Farmer Road.
At 6:55 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Orrs Corner Road.
At 7:41 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone and for no operator’s license on Highway 99 near milepost 67.
At 8:19 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
Sunday, June 26
At 12:09 a.m., a deputy responded to an alarm at Falls City High School. The alarm was still sounding on arrival. The deputy checked all around the main building and it was secure. There were no clear signs of attempted entry nor any unusual vehicles around.
At 5:19 a.m., tribal security attempted pursuit of a motorcyclist for speeding. PCSO deputies joined the pursuit at Highway 22 and Highway 223. They terminated pursuit at Edgewater Street exit.
At 5:25 a.m., a driver was stopped in the 300 block of Southeast Lacreole Drive for failure to drive within lane and failure to display plates. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation.
At 5:54 a.m., deputies investigated a report of shots fired in the area of Stapleton and Highland roads. A few minutes after the original call, one of the involved shooters called in to report the incident. His vehicle was hit several times in the front, but he was not injured. One of the suspect vehicles was located in Monmouth and seized under a warrant. No indication any people were hit. A detective is investigating.
At 8:33 a.m., a deputy came across a shooting area littered with cans/bottles, targets and a large garbage bag on Neuman Road near milepost 20. The deputy photographed the items and collected them for disposal.
At 9:46 a.m., a deputy gave a stern verbal warning to a juvenile driver for speeding and having no valid operator’s license. The deputy also talked to the mom, who was in the vehicle with him about letting him drive without a license.
At 1:49 p.m., a deputy handed out stickers and hugs at the boat ramp in the 200 block of Glenn Creek Road.
At 3:16 p.m., a resident in the 5100 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported a vehicle drove by her house and dumped out a “kitchen-sized” garbage bag of trash in the road and on her property. One of the pieces of garbage was an Amazon package addressed to a resident in the 400 block of Glen Creek Road.
At 8:27 p.m., a report of goats found dead in the 8300 block of Grand Ronde Road turned out to be most likely an attack by a wild animal, rather than any neighborhood dogs.
At 10:10 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 57 mph in a 40-mph zone on Wallace Road near River Road.
At 10:56 p.m., a motorist was cited for failure to register vehicle and for unlawful/unsignaled turn on Dayton Street near Mill Street in Falls City.
Independence Police Department arrests for June 13-20
Victor Salvador Garibay Negrete, 25, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for probation violation.
Catherine Shields, 29, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Scott David Henry, 38, a transient, was arrested on a restraining order violation.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Nicole Wright, 34, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Diego Cisneros, 20, of Newport, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Douglas Warden, 58, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
