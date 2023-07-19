Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. While the reporting system is down for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas Police Department, the Itemizer-Observer is publishing the following list of inmates currently booked into custody.
Suspects booked into the Polk County Jail through July 1-6
Men - total incarcerated: 80
Joseph Michael Barnfather Date Booked: July 14 Charges: Two counts of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Andrew Jose Berntsen
Date Booked: July 9
Charges: Probation violation (public indecency), three counts of criminal mischief 3, strangulation and assault 4
Loren Kenneth Clark, Jr.
Date Booked: July 13
Charges: Criminal trespass 2, attempt to elude police official vehicle, attempt to elude police official vehicle (foot)
Michael James Compa
Date Booked; July 12
Charges: Post prison violation (sexual penetration 1)
Forrest Dylan Dalton
Date Booked: July 11
Charges: Post prison violation (strangulation)
Timothy Bradly John Dob
Date Booked: July 11
Charges: Failure to appear (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle)
Raymond Joseph Garrison
Date Booked: July 13
Charges: Failure to appear (theft 1)
Tyler Isaac Green
Date Booked: July 7
Charges: Post prison violation (robbery 3, criminal mischief 1, aggravated harassment)
Scott David Henry
Date Booked: July 8
Charges: Contempt of court, violation of restraining order
Justin Aaron Holt
Date Booked: July 12
Charges: Assault 2, assault 4, interfering with making a report, strangulation, two counts of harassment, criminal mischief 2, probation violation (felony strangulation)
Kristopher Douglas Jewett
Date Booked: July 11
Charges: Menacing, unlawful use of a weapon
Tyler Austin Johnson
Date Booked: July 12
Charges: Two counts probation violation (harassment), two counts menacing - domestic violence, two counts unlawful use of a weapon, assault 2, contempt of court, violation of release agreement
Brandon Lee Keith
Date Booked: July 12
Charges: Failure to appear (parole violation - unauthorized used of a motor vehicle)
James Allen King
Date Booked: July 12
Charges: Hold for Benton County (two counts of robbery 3, two counts of harassment, seven counts of disorderly conduct 2)
Kyle Anthony Layman
Date Booked: July 12
Charges: Disorderly conduct 2, harassment
William Charles Miller, Jr.
Booking Date: July 13
Charges: Coercion, criminal trespass 1, criminal trespass 2, two counts of harassment, identity theft, giving false information to a police officer, two counts of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, assault 4, hold for Oregon State Parole Board (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle)
Jimmy Ervin Murry
Booking Date: July 7
Charges: Failure to appear (criminal mischief 2), criminal trespass 1
James Ryan Nunn
Booking Date: 11
Charges: Hold for Benton County (felony strangulation, two counts of assault 4, coercion)
John Thomas Rice
Booking Date: July 9
Charges: Failure to appear (parole violation - unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle)
Larry Dale Schott
Booking Date: July 11
Charges: Post prison violation (strangulation)
Paul Cameron Sparks
Booking Date: July 8
Charges: Two counts criminal trespass 2, criminal trespass 1, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle
Jesse Leon Payton Wells
Booking Date: July 13
Charges: Hold for Marion Parole Board (absconding), hold for Washington County (failure to register as a sex offender)
Women - total incarcerated: 20
Cristy Jane Cromwell
Booking Date: July 11
Charges: Failure to appear (parole violation - unauthorized possession of a controlled substance meth, reckless burning, giving false information)
Kammie Marie Murray
Booking Date: July 7
Charges: Contempt of court, violation of restraining order
Leilani Brianne Vidaurri
Booking Date: July 12
Charges: Hold for Benton County (contempt)
Sereena Janeen Warner
Booking Date: July 11
Charges: Post prison violation (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle)
Independence Police Department
William Dean Hutchison Jr., 43, of Independence, was arrested for driving while suspended.
Joseph Michael Wilson, 54, of Independence, was arrested for assault 4.
Travis James Eveland, 34, of Springfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant, two counts of contempt of court, reckless endangering and harassment.
Susan Deanne Tucker, 72, of Independence, was arrested for harassment.
Levi Paige Emminger, 37, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Angela Renee Gillis, 55, of Independence, was arrested on a restraining order violation.
Jeremy Thomas Saunders, 29, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Rosie Marcelina Lomeli, 72, of Independence, was arrested for interference with making a report.
Scott David Henry, 39, a transient, was arrested on a restraining order violation.
Dylan Tyler Fogal, 30, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Malachi Edward Fitts, 18, of Independence, was arrested for criminal mischief 2.
Jesse Leon Payton Wells, 39, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Alex Coronado Jr., 44, a transient, was arrested on a restraining order violation and an outstanding warrant.
Monmouth Police Department
Emmanuel Gutiriezz, 20, was arrested July 8 on an outstanding warrant.
Kristopher Jewett, 34, was arrested July 11 for menacing.
Kyle Layman, 19, was arrested July 2 on two counts of disorderly conduct and for harassment.
Bruce Burns, 61, was arrested July 4 for menacing, assault 4. unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering, and two counts of discharging a weapon.
Kammi Murray, 22, was arrested July 7 for a restraining order violation.
