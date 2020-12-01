Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — Police officers are searching for a juvenile suspect in a shooting that occurred on Friday in Dallas.

At 6:23 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a report of a shot fired into an apartment in the 1200 Block of Southeast Holman Avenue. As officers were arriving, a person fled the parking lot of the apartment complex and ran east through the Dallas High School property.

Dallas officers requested and received assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and a Keizer Police Department K-9 tracking team. A perimeter was established and search of the area was conducted but the subject was not located.

Preliminary investigation indicates the shot came from a neighboring apartment and may have been a reckless discharge. A firearm consistent with the caliber of bullet shot into the victim’s apartment was located and seized. The firearm was found in the apartment the shot originated from.

This case remains under investigation and police have identified a person of interest in this event. This person is a juvenile and no further information about this person will be released at this time.

If you have information about this case, contact Senior Officer Aaron Mollahan at 503-831-3516.