Police logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

March 26 at 5:41 p.m., SE Three Mile Lane and Highway 18: A woman contacted a deputy as he was walking out of the hospital to advise him of an offensive littering located on the eastbound ramp of Highway 18 from SE Three Mile Lane. The deputy advised her that he was from Polk County, but would take a look and advise the responsible agency. The deputy located the litter, which looked like a small garbage bag of poopy diapers that had been hit a few times and started to smear into the lane of travel. The deputy advised ODOT of the issue.

March 29 at 12:12 a.m., in the 4800 block of Eola Drive NW: A deputy contacted two people were playing hanky-panky. He advised them to leave the area and go home. He also advised them to find a better location to do such activities. They said they understood and would not do that again.

March 29 at 1:22 a.m. on East Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: Caller reported an unknown person knocking on her door and disabling her porch light. An officer fixed the light, but was unable to find a suspect in the area.

March 29 at 11:35 a.m. on Southeast Clay Street, Dallas: A car battery was reported stolen from a vehicle.

March 29 at 2:54 p.m. at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas: A shoplifting incident was reported.

March 29 at 10:18 p.m. at Tony’s, 127 SW Court St., Dallas: A man was on video stealing $3,57 from the lottery till.

March 30 at 12:20 a.m., 22500 block of Black Rock Road: A deputy contacted a man who whose wife went into labor and his family could not reach him. The deputy provided a courtesy transport to Burgerville in Monmouth where his grandmother met them and gave the man a ride to the hospital.

March 30 at 12:06 p.m. on Southwest Fairview Avenue, Dallas: A burglar stole a guitar, air compressor, hydraulic ram, fishing rods and three Mac laptops from a home.

March 30 at 5:55 p.m. at 129 E. Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: A suspect driving an older red Jeep Cherokee with no front license plate stole $11.48 in propane.

March 31 at 10:28 p.m. in the 1800 block of Southwest Church Street, Dallas: Two steer were in the road, but wandered back into a valley by the time police arrived.

April 2 at 3:59 p.m. in the 1900 block of Southwest Church Street, Dallas: The steer escaped again, but this time an officer helped the owner get them back in the barn.

April 2 at 5:05 p.m. in the 600 block West Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: Caller requested extra patrol at Lyle and Strader fields due to “inappropriate graffiti and beer cans being found.”

April 3 at 10:12 a.m. on Northeast Polk Station Road, Dallas: A hit-and-run accident occurred and is under investigation.

April 3 at 2:04 p.m. on Northwest Gavin Drive, Dallas: An officer issued a juvenile a citation for reckless driving.

April 3 at 2:37 p.m. in the 2000 block of Southwest Fairview Avenue, Dallas: A two-vehicle accident was reported. There were no injuries.

April 3 at 2:54 p.m. on Southwest Mill Street, Dallas: A caller report receiving packages from Amazon in her name that she did not order. She said Amazon told her the packages were ordered as gifts and wasn’t able to tell her who the sender was.

April 3 at 8:02 p.m. at Walmart in Dallas: A woman reported that her dog was stolen from her car. The dog was later found under her seat.

Arrest report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas

Carl J. Luthe, 45, of Dallas, at the corner of Northeast Kings Valley Highway and Polk Station Road on March 26 on possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, failure to carry or present an operators license and a failure to appear warrant.

Joseph E. Bubier, 36, of Dallas, in the 300 block of Northeast Fern Avenue on March 27 on a failure to appear warrant.

Richard A. Guardoila, 34, of Dallas in the 100 block of Northeast Fern Avenue on March 28 on a failure to appear warrant out of Dallas Municipal Court warrant.

Richard I. Brooker Jr, 34, of Dallas in the 600 block of Southwest Church Street on March 28 on a failure to appear warrant.

Independence

Agustin Martinez Gonzalez, 29, of Salem in the 900 block of Walnut Street on March 28 for driving while suspended.

Ryan Michael McBride, 49, of Independence in the 1000 block of Monmouth Street on March 29 for three counts of dog as public nuisance.

Dylan James Ramirez, 23, on Salem on Highway 51 near milepost 51 on March 31 for DUII.

Antonia Trujillo Quiroz, 41, of Independence near Picture and N. 13th Streets on April 2 for dog as a nuisance.

Polk County

James Leroy Hibdon on March 26 for failure to appear, original charge DUII and probation violation, original charge interfering with a peace officer.

Christopher Tyler Gohl on March 26 on warrants out of Salem, Dallas and Linn County.

Melissa Marie Stewart March 30 for DUII and reckless driving.

Michelle Dawn Verndervolt on April 2 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Joseph Julian McKinney on April 4 for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.