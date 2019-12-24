Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
Dec. 10 at 8:28 a.m. on Southwest Hayter Street in Dallas: A package was stolen from the front porch of a home.
Dec. 10 at 10:32 a.m. on Southwest Ash Street in Dallas: An officer delivered a gift card to the victims of a front porch theft.
Dec. 11 at 10:42 a.m. on Ash Street in Dallas: A Monopoly game was stolen from a car. No suspects were found.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas
Jeremy MCullough in the 1400 block of Southwest 10th Street on Dec. 10 on two felony warrants.
Sara Powell in the 800 block of Southwest Church Street on Dec. 11 on a warrant out of Marion County .
Independence
Joseph Michael Wilson, 51, of Dallas, in the 800 block of N. Main Street on Nov. 17 for physical harassment.
Edwin Keary Debech III, 32, of Salem, near First and S. Main Streets on Nov. 20 on a warrant.
Ramon Javier Gastelo Rangel, 27, of Independence, in 500 block of Hoffman Road on Nov. 24 for DUII.
Remington Omar Castillo Katon, 35, of Independence, in the 400 block of S. Fifth Street on Nov. 28 for fourth-degree assault.
Pauline Janee Fall, 21, of Independence, in the 200 block of Ash Street on Dec. 1 for DUII.
Monmouth
William Daniel Hoover, 25, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of Edwards Road S. on Nov. 21 on a failure to appear warrant.
Jose O. Melgar, 24, of Monmouth, near Main Street E. and Atwater Street on Nov. 25 for DUII.
Regan Marie Tucker, 21, of Monmouth, in the 300 block of Powell Street on Nov. 27 for identity theft.
Theodore Henry Lometo, 30, of Dallas, near Monmouth Avenue N. and Stadium Drive N. on Nov. 29 for failure to return suspended/revoked/canceled license.
Patricia Ann Steiner, 51, of Davenport, Wash., in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue S. on Nov. 30 for third-degree theft, shoplifting.
Victor Padilla Orozco, 34, of Monmouth, in the 500 block of Main Street E. on Nov. 30 for probation violation.
Efren Castillon, 33, of Woodburn, in the 1600 block of Yosemite Street on Dec. 6 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a failure to appear warrant.
Joseph Scott Meche, 30, of Monmouth, in the 400 block of Ecols Street on Nov. 30 on a failure to appear warrant.
Jonathan Myrie, 28, a transient, in the 100 block of Pacific Highway W on Dec. 7 for DUII.
Heather Lea Harrington, 29, of Monmouth, in the 200 block of S. College Street on Dec. 7 for menacing.
Arllenye Trujillo, 22, of Independence, near Main Street E. and Warren Street N. on Dec. 9 for driving while suspended/revoked.
Robert Kyle Johnson, 32, of Monmouth, in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue N. on Dec. 11 for third-degree theft.
Roy Gene Ernsperger Jr., 53, of Independence, in the 200 block of Craven Street S. on Dec. 15 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal trespass.
Arllenye Trujillo, 22, of Independence, near Madrona Street E. and Park Place on Dec. 19 for driving while suspended.
