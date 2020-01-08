Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
Jan. 2 at 1:06 a.m., in the 500 block of SE Washington Street: A deputy located a person who was high on drugs and had a puppy outside West Valley Hospital. They got the person into the hospital for treatment before Dallas police arrived. The puppy was returned to its residence.
Jan. 2 at 6:20 a.m., in the 200 block of Turnage Street NW: Polk County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Salem Police with a person who was on LSD and having a bad trip, and was randomly yelling at nothing and apparently took a swing at a Salem officer before the deputy arrived. They made a plan to chemically sedate the man. He was taken into custody and medics took over.
Jan. 2 at 1:31 p.m. on Southwest Birch Street, Dallas: A dark purple and black Huffy bicycle was reported stolen.
Jan. 1 at 1:02 p.m., in the 3900 block of Gibson Road NW: A caller reported a gray SUV going into driveways. A deputy located the vehicle and talked with the driver, who said he has a woodcutting business and was going driveway to driveway leaving his business card. No crimes committed. The deputy left a message for the caller.
Dec. 31 at 3:13 p.m., in the 0-99 block of N. Main Street: An unknown suspect broke out the driver front window of a vehicle parked on the street in front of a residence.
Dec. 30 at 5:52 a.m. on Southeast Wiens Street, Dallas: Two pistols were reported stolen from an unlocked car. The male suspect was spotted on a Ring camera. He had a large camo backpack.
Dec. 30 at 6:29 a.m., in the 200 block of E. Ellendale Avenue: When responding to a welfare check, a deputy observed a shirtless man spinning in circles repeatedly while walking on the southbound sidewalk of Main Street near Rainbow. The deputy contacted the man who said that was his morning workout routine and that he “really gets into his music” when working out. After observing the man’s dance moves, the deputy said he would agree. The man assured the deputy that he stays on the sidewalk and does not enter the road.
Dec. 30 at 10:53 a.m. on Southeast Blackberry Avenue, Dallas: A suspect stole a black iPad Mini and camo backpack from an unlocked vehicle. May be the same suspect as a car theft reported earlier.
Dec. 30 at 11:15 a.m., on Highway 99 at milepost 53: A homeless man was walking from Newport to McMinnville. The man arrived in Oregon from Oklahoma on Dec. 6 to start a new life and work. A deputy provided a courtesy transport to Amity.
Dec. 29 at 12:42 a.m., near Perrydale Road and Highway 22: A deputy contacted a homeless couple sleeping in their car.
Dec. 29 at 5:46 p.m. at Brook & Terry’s Espresso, 138 W. Ellendale Ave., Dallas: A customer passed a fake $20 at the coffee drive-thru.
Dec. 28 at 11:46 p.m. at the intersection of West Ellendale and Southwest River Drive in Dallas: An officer stopped a driver for speeding (43 mph in a 25 mph zone) and as the driver pulled over, he hit three mailboxes.
Dec. 27 at 2:57 a.m. in the 300 block of Southeast Walnut Court in Dallas: A driver eluded a traffic stop and then ran from the vehicle on Walnut Court. A Salem K-9 unit tracked the runner, but wasn’t able the locate the person.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas
Aaron Cloud in the 200 block of Southwest Walnut Ave. on Dec. 29 on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Douglas Whitmore in the 800 block of Southwest Church Street on Dec. 30 on a charge of second-degree theft.
Levi Emminger in 800 block of Jefferson Street on Dec.31 on charges of eluding a police officer and reckless driving. He was already at the Polk County Jail.
Ethan McClain on Kings Valley Highway on Jan. 1 on probation violation warrant.
Jassiel Barraza Lopez in the 800 block of Southwest Church Street on Jan. 1 on two misdemeanor McMinnville Municipal Court warrants.
Independence
Taylor Daniel Gardner, 19, of Independence, near Hoffman and Airport roads on Dec. 15 for minor in possession, marijuana.
Heather Lorraine Fritzinger, 29, of Independence, in the 100 block of S. Seventh Street on Dec. 26 for harassment, physical.
Ronald Edward Johnston, 58, of Monmouth, near Monmouth and S. Fifth streets on Dec. 26 for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Alejandro Guzman-Garcia, 20, of Hillsboro, near Hoffman and N. Gun Club roads on Dec. 28 for minor in possession, marijuana.
Kelli Jo Sanchez, 27, of Albany, in the 7700 block of Corvallis Road on Dec. 28 for DUII.
Erika Lopez Carrillo, 32, of Independence, on Dec. 28 for DUII.
Polk County
Debbie Lee White, in the 1600 block of Edgewater Street NW. on Jan. 2 on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County.
Nickolas Joel Hawk, 18, in the 7900 block of Rowell Creek Road, on Dec. 29 for two counts of first-degree animal abuse.
Joseph Dane Clark, at 5000 Wallace Road NW, on Dec. 28 on a warrant.
Justin Carl Hill on Dec. 27 on warrants out of Marion and Polk counties.
