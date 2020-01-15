Police logs
Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.
Jan. 3 at 4:59 p.m., near SW Donald Street and SW Walnut Avenue: A caller reported theft of a black wallet from an unlocked vehicle.
Jan. 4 at 11:11 a.m., on SW Ellis Street between SW Birch and SW Maple streets: A caller reported he was missing two propane tanks from his fifth-wheel.
Jan. 4 at 5:36 p.m., in the 900 block of SE Uglow Avenue: A caller reported teenaged children yelling profanities and mooning them.
Jan. 5 at 1:14 p.m., in the 2300 block of 38th Avenue: Two people noticed fraudulent charges on their credit cards from Apple in the amount $2,300 and $350 from Verizon. They canceled their cards
Jan. 5 at 10:29 p.m., N. Pacific Highway W. and Main Street: An elderly female with dementia was found walking in the street by passersby who stopped to help her. A short time later, the woman’s family arrived to take her home. She appeared in good health and in good spirits. She agreed to go home for the night and get some sleep.
Jan. 6 at 6:46 a.m., at Starbucks, 244 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas: A woman reported her lady’s black, pink and white bicycle stolen. It is top-coated with pink and black glitter, three-speed beach cruiser-style bicycle with whitewall tires. It has a black wire basket that is removable.
Jan. 7 at 6:24 a.m., Falls City High School, 111 N. Main St.: Deputies documented information for a formal trespass for a man who was sleeping beneath the bleachers at the high school.
Jan. 7 at 6:34 p.m., near Oak Hill and Corvallis roads: A caller reported someone drove a blue two-door sedan through a planted field, causing damage. There were four or five people in the car. It was last seen traveling northbound on Highway 99.
Jan. 7 at 1:51 a.m., 100 block of SW Academy Street: Someone was at the amphitheater practicing for her America’s Got Talent audition.
Jan. 7 at 9:05 a.m., SE Lyle and SE Clay Streets: A caller reported their vehicle’s tire was slashed while parked.
Jan. 8 at 5:34 a.m., on SE Greening Drive near SE Jonathan Avenue: A 7-year-old girl was found and taken to the Dallas Police Department until DHS was available. Her parents were found about three hours later.
Jan. 9 at 3:23 p.m., Oregon State Credit Union, 210 Orchard Drive: A fraudulent $5 bill was turned in with a Chase deposit from North Dallas. Officers left a call advising they would call back the next morning.
Arrest report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas
Steven Hoover near SE Olive Street and SE Miller Avenue on Jan. 3 for strangulation.
Salvador Osornio near SW Oakdale and SW Fairview avenues on Jan. 4 for DUII.
Nicholas Perry in the 100 block of W. Ellendale Avenue on Jan. 8 for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second-degree theft, and third-degree escape.
Michelle Renee Ray in he 100 block of SE Court Street on Jan. 9 for probation violation.
Independence
Ethan Mitchell McLain, 19, of Dallas, near NE Kings Valley Highway and NW Polk Station Road on Jan. 1 for first-degree theft.
Tyler Charles Lewis, 19, of Dallas, in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street on Jan. 2 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.
Kaleb Z Bogle, 24, of Salem, in the 4000 block of Aumsville Highway SE on Jan. 3 for menacing, second-degree criminal mischief and felon in possession of a firearm.
Andrew David Bissonette, 21, of Dallas, near N. Main and N. Oak streets on Jan. 3 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Jonathan James Collins, 33, of Lincoln City, near N. Log Cabin and Picture streets on Jan. 4 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.
Raquel Arrollo, 26, of Independence, in 200 block of First Street on Jan. 4 for hindering prosecution and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.
Karen Lee Gillis, 51, a transient from Eugene, near S. Main and E. streets on Jan. 6 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.
Tyler Paul Dean Malloy, 25, of Corvallis, near N. 16th and Monmouth streets on Jan. 6 for failure to carry/present operator’s license and warrant for failure to appear.
Monmouth
Kirsten Rene Hoffmann, 21, of Monmouth, at Western Oregon University, 345 Monmouth Ave., on Dec. 11 for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Ryan Aaron Aumiller, 27, of Monmouth, in the 100 block of Catron Street S. on Dec. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.
Jennifer Sue Lee, 41, of Dallas, in the 800 block of Knox Street N. on Dec. 20 for DUII.
Braden O’Reilly Wasson, 24, of Monmouth, at Burgerville, 615 Main St. E., on Dec. 25 for driving while suspended, misdemeanor.
Sonja Rose Romaine, 18, of Monmouth, in the 400 block of Broad Street N. on Dec. 27 for reckless burning and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Timothy Jon Keck, 55, of Monmouth, near Gwinn Street E. and Pacific Highway S. on Dec. 30 for felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.
Bruno Samrin Torres-Samarin, 61, of Monmouth, in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue S. on Dec. 31 on a warrant.
Cynthia Diane Nelson, 49, of Monmouth, in the 600 block of Clay Street E. on Jan. 1 for third-degree theft and giving false information to a police officer.
Tina Marlayn Mulkey, 56, of Monmouth, near Gwinn Street E. and Broad Street S. on Jan. 1 for DUII, recklessly endangering another person.
Ronald Shawn Barnes, 21, no fixed address, in the 200 block of Pacific Avenue N. on Jan. 3 for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, third-degree theft and on warrants for failure to appear.
Larry Richards Jr., 28, of Salem, in the 400 block of S. Monmouth Avenue on Jan. 5 for a parole violation warrant.
Jacob Wayne Heinz, 32, of Monmouth, near Main Street E. and Pacific Highway N. on Jan. 7 for second-degree disorderly conduct.
Polk County
Mariano Chavez-Moreno, on Highway 22 and Greenwood Road N. on Jan. 3 on a Marion County warrant.
Eugene James May, on Josiah Willis Road at milepost 5 on Jan. 5 on a warrant.
