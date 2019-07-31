Police logs

July 3 at 4:30 a.m., Highway 18, milepost 29: A deputy stopped a driver for going 68 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the stop, the driver told the deputy that she was a federal employee on the way to her station in Washington, then showed him her badge.

She disagreed with his statement about her speed, stating she had her cruise control set at 60 mph. The driver was given a verbal warning for failure to carry current proof of insurance and registration.

Near the end of the stop, the driver advised she was an “inspector” and told the deputy that if he ate meat, she probably inspected that cow.

Arrest report

Dallas

Dawn Kay Lynn, 45, at 1284 SW Fairview Ave., Blackbird Boutique for four counts of identity theft and four counts of second-degree theft.

Independence

Benjamin Alejandro Reyna, 20, of Independence near Spruce Avenue and S Fourth Street on July 23 for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Randy Lee Gaub, 62, of Salem near N. Ash and N. Polk Streets on July 19 for felon in possession of a weapon and failure carry/present an operators license.

Nathan Allen Stevens, 34, of Independence in the 500 block of N. Gun Club Road for fourth-degree assault and strangulation.

Ernest Rene Delgado, Jr., 47, of Independence in the 100 block of Monmouth Street on July 23 for open container.

Nicholas Ross Allen Job, 25, of Independence in the 1300 block of Picture Street on July 23 on a Marion County warrant.

Nathan Allen Stevens, 34, of Independence in the 600 block of Arbor Court on July 18 for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, fourth degree assault, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, felony.

Michael Anthony Genera, 32, of Monmouth near White Oak Circle and Marigold Drive on July 16 for hit and run, failure to perform the duties of a driver, property damage.

Victoria Maria Wingerter, 31, of Independence near G and S. Fourth Streets on July 15 for a warrant.

Brandon James Wingerter, 31, of Salem on July 15 for interference with a police officer.

Robert Victor Richard, II, 20, of Independence in the 0-99 block of C Street on July 12 for custodial interference.

Michael James Martin, of Independence in the 500 block of Liberty Street SE, Salem on July 11 for fourth-degree criminal assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Adam Edward Wagner, 29, of Independence in the 700 block of S. Third Street on July 10 for fourth-degree assault and strangulation.

Crystal Lynn Becker, 60, of Independence in the 1300 block of S. Sixth Street on July 10 for failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged.

Bradley Vernon Husted, 29, of Kiezer in the 100 block of Monmouth Street for parole violation and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Monmouth

Christopher Robert Smith, 35, of Salem in the 200 block of Edward Road S on June 27 for unlawful entry into a vehicle.

Dakota Robert Paquin, 25, of Monmouth in the 200 block of Clay Street W on July 10 for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Mike Ian Seibert, 19, of Monmouth in the 200 block of Clay Street W on July for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Victor Salvad Garibay Negrete, 22, of Independence near Hoffman Road and James Street on July 5 for driving while suspended, failure to return suspended license.

Leslie Jeannette Freeman, 30, of Monmouth in the 700 block of Craven Street N on July 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Richard Nelson, 49, of Salem in the 500 block of Gwinn Street E on July 10 for second-degree criminal trespass.

Steven Lee Wernecke, 41, of Dallas in the 400 block of Pacific Highway June 29 for probation violation and contempt of court.

Steven John Malcom, 25, of Monmouth in the 700 block of Dalke Street E on July 14 for physical harassment.

Ulises Giron, Jr., 29, of Mollalla in the 600 block of Main Street E on July 5 for parole violation.

Darnell Christopher Fields, 41, of Monmouth in the 300 block Ecols Street S on July 13 for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Charles Franklin Hill, 47, of Monmouth in the 300 block of Ecols Street S on July 13 for second-degree disorderly conduct.