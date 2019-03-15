Police log

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

March 8 at 9:35 a.m., in the 1000 block of James Howe Road: A resident reported two solar lights were stolen from his property on March 6 between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

March 14 at 8:19 p.m., near Talmadge Road and S. 16th Street: A man flagged down a deputy and said he saw a coyote run through a field with a cat in its mouth.

Arrests

Dallas

Jacqueline L. Horner, 53, of Dallas, at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway, on Feb. 26 on a failure to appear bench warrant out of Salem Municipal Court.

Karly Ann Taylor Monson, 23, of Dallas, in the 800 block of Jefferson Street on Feb. 28 on contempt of court.

Jacqueline D. Woodward, 57, of Dallas, in the 900 block of Southwest Hayter Street on March 2 on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Gerald D. Mongeon Sr., 58, of Portland in the 600 block of Southwest Ash Street on March 4 on a failure to appear warrant.

Nathan J. Menddenhall, 31, of Monmouth, in the 800 block of Monmouth Cutoff Road on March 4 on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.

Janelle R. Garner, 42, of Dallas, at the corner of Southwest Court and Church streets on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.

Mark T. Slay, 41, of Dallas, in the 1000 block of Southwest Cherry Street on March 9 on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Kimberly L. Williams, 52, of Dallas , in the 300 block of Southwest Donald Street on March 10 on a probation violation.

Independence

Anthony Joel Lucas, 49, of Salem in the 1500 block of Monmouth Street on March 10 for failure to appear warrants out of Marion and Yamhill counties.

Ryan Christian Reaves, 27, of Salem on March 11 for third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Vincient Paul Gumns, 29, of Independence in the 200 block of Monmouth Street on March 6 for driving while suspended.

Rusty Amos Arp, 35, of Monmouth in the 1300 block of Monmouth on March 4 for probation violation.

Luis Fernando Cisneros, 22, of Monmouth in the 1400 block Monmouth Street on March 2 for probation violation.

Kayin Alexander Carrillo, 18, on March 2 for probation violation and DUII.

Heber De La Torre Bustos, 21, of Independence near Main Street E. and Edwards Road on March 1 for driving while suspended.

Monmouth

Corey Scott Michaels, 36, of Independence near Monmouth Avenue N. and Stadium Drive N on March 1 for driving while suspended.

Polk County

Joseph Bubier, of Dallas, on March 8 for initiating a false report.

Christopher Michael Griffin on March 8 for coercion, tampering with a witness and three counts of harassment.

Chester Charles Fisher, III on March 8 on three counts of violation of restraining order.

Donald Blake Miller, on March 8 for first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespass, a Benton County warrant for first-degree burglary, tampering with evidence, first-degree theft, a Linn County warrant for probation violation, Marion County warrants for failure to appear and interfering with an officer and a Salem Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Michael Siler on March 10 for DUII and reckless driving.

Josue Angulo on March 10 for DUII.

Rachel Makus on March 11 on a Tillamook County warrant and for initiating a false report