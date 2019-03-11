Logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

March 1 at 8:06 a.m., in the 1500 block of N. Kings Valley Highway: A woman reported her 30-gallon gray trash can was stolen overnight on Feb. 24. She confirmed with Republic Services they had not taken it.

March 2 at 1:32 p.m. in the 2100 block of Pioneer Road: Someone found 3 pounds of marijuana in the woods and requested a deputy pick it up to be destroyed.

March 2 at 11:36 p.m. at Spirit Mountain, 27100 Salmon River Highway: A deputy responded to a report of a disturbance at the casino. He arrived before the officer from the Grand Ronde Tribal police and contacted the suspect who was visibly intoxicated, belligerent and argumentative. The deputy handcuffed the man and when the other officer arrived, they escorted the man to another room so he would not continue to disturb the other guests. The deputy waited with the suspect while the officer interviewed witnesses. The suspect continued to be verbally abusive, intentionally urinated on the floor and made a deliberate attempt to defecate on the floor. The officer arrested the man for harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

March 3 at 10:43 a.m., near NE Kings Valley Highway and NE Polk Station Road: A deputy contacted a man who was walking down the roadway and looked agitated. He told the deputy he wasn’t awake yet and needed coffee. The deputy told the man he needed to walk against traffic if he was going to walk down the highway.

March 6 at 12:51 a.m., Highway 22 at milepost 7: Deputies removed a bale of hay from the highway.

Arrests

Monmouth

Jack Adam Finkelstein, 18, of Monmouth on Jackson Street W and Stadium Drive N on Feb. 26 on failure to carry or present and operator’s license.

Edward Allen Rozier, 41, of Monmouth in he 100 block of College Street S on Feb. 21 for second-degree criminal trespass.

Ruben Martinez, 39, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Edwards Road S on Feb. 20 for tampering with a witness, contempt of court and violation of a release agreement.

Independence

Elena Barrera Quiroz, 47, of Independence near W. Gun Club and Hoffman Roads on Jan. 16 for failure to carry an operating license.

Elizabeth Raven Reischman, 19, of Salem near I and Main Streets on Jan. 29 for DUII, possession of marijuana, under 21, unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Jordan Lee Lakefish, 67, of Beaverton near S. Main and Monmouth Streets on Jan. 30 for DUII.

Peti Tuigamala, Jr., 34, of Independence in the 800 block of Main Street on Jan. 4 for DUII and driving while suspended.

Eduardo Montiel Jimenez, 41, of Independence in the 0-99 block of S. Fourth Street on Feb. 2 for DUII and driving while suspended.

Ramiro Garcia Lopez, 26, of Corvallis in the 1000 block of Monmouth Street on Feb. 3 for driving while suspended.

Cesar Pena, Jr., 47, of Independence near Edwards Road S and Madrona Street E on Feb. 1 for driving while suspended.

Brittany J. Eglin, 28, of Independence near Randall Way and S. 12th Street on Feb. 9 for driving while suspended, giving false information to an officer and open container.

Brandon Verdell, 48, of Albany in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street on Jan. 30 for probation violation.

Brian Dean McKenzie, 51, of Salem in the 800 block of Main Street on Feb. 10 for DUII, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

David Theodore Myers, Jr., 38, of Independence in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street on Jan. 16 for third-degree theft.

Jeremiah Hiriam Lometo, 32, of Dallas near N. Polk and N. Log Cabin Streets on Feb. 15 for driving while suspended.

Daniel Wayne Gagldari, 53, of Independence in the 160 block of Monmouth Street for third-degree theft.

Heber De La Torre Bustos, 21, of Independence near Main Street E and Edwards Road on March 1 for driving while suspended.

Kyla Hurn, 26, of Monmouth near 16th and Monmouth Streets on Feb. 18 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Brian Lee Delk, 28, of Corvallis in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street on Feb. 18 for possession of methamphetamine, probation violation and a warrant.

Luis Fernando Cisneros, 22, of Monmouth in the 1400 block of Monmouth Street on March 2 for probation violation.

Kayin Alexander Carrillo, 18, of Independence near Marsh and N. Polk Streets on March 2 for DUII.

Polk County

Simone Marie Thrasher on March 4 for two counts of giving false information to an officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a Marion County warrant.

Alex Coronado, Jr. on March 5 for DUII, driving while suspended and a Polk County warrant.