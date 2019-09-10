Independence man sentenced for 2018 crash on Deann Drive

INDEPENDENCE — David Jacob Collins, 22, pleaded guilty on Aug. 20 to charges related to a Sept. 9, 2018 incident on Deann Drive.

He was charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and reckless driving.

He pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.

Collins’ sentence was suspended. His driver’s license is suspended for one year and he is on 36 months of supervised probation. He also was ordered to perform 80 hours of community service.

Lynn’s release agreement modified

Polk County Circuit Court Judge Norman Hill approved a modification of the release agreement for Dawn Kay Lynn.

Lynn, 45, was arrested on July 16 at 1284 SW Fairview Ave., Blackbird Boutique, for four counts of identity theft and four counts of second-degree theft.

The modified release states that Lynn “shall not access, possess or control credit cards, checks, or other financial instruments or documents belonging to other persons or participate in any financial transactions involving any other person or entity.” Lynn’s next court date is Sept. 11.

Police logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Aug. 10 at 9:31 a.m. on Southeast Uglow Avenue, Dallas: A two-year was found running around an apartment complex parking lot. After an officer pounded aggressively on the mother’s door, she answered. The incident was report to the Department of Human Services.

Aug. 10 at 2:03 p.m. on Southeast Dimick Street, Dallas: A caller said he or she heard a juvenile neighbor say “she was going to throw a baby in the garbage” while she was holding a toddler. Police talked to the girl who said: “there was a broken baby doll which she was going to throw away, not the toddler.”

Aug. 10 at 9:38 p.m. on Southeast Uglow Avenue, Dallas: Someone reported their car was egged.

Aug. 11 at 10:13 p.m. on Southeast Washington Street, Dallas: A man reported his truck was egged.

Aug. 12 at 11:48 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Maple and Hayter streets, Dallas: Horses were loose in the neighborhood. The caller was able to round up the horses and the owners were notified and warned about riding horses in town sundown and sunrise.

Aug. 14 at 9:52 a.m. at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas: A woman was sitting in someone else’s car that looked like the one she was driving parked a few feet away. The officer advised the woman to go see her probation officer.

Aug. 16 at 7:03 a.m. on Southeast Uglow Avenue, Dallas: An officer “herded an opossum outside after it had found refuge in a living room overnight.”

Aug. 17 at 2:45 p.m. on Main Street, Dallas: An apparent burglary at a vacant building.

Aug. 17 at 7:02 a.m. on Southeast Mill Street, Dallas: A caller reported telephonic harassment against someone, but when police contacted that person, it was found that the complainant was doing the same thing. Police warned both subjects on telephonic harassment.

Aug. 17 at 9:39 p.m. near the corner of Orchard Drive and Fern Avenue, Dallas: Two teens on bikes reported a “drive-by egging.” The suspect vehicle was dark-colored SUV. Police has reason to believe the perpetrators may have been responsible for other recent eggings.

Aug. 18 at 4:12 p.m. near the corner of Southeast Uglow and Miller avenues, Dallas: A woman was teaching her son how to drive. She admitted that he ran a stop sign, which was reported to police. The officer suggested a different location for lessons where they wouldn’t be called in.

Aug. 20 at 12:34 a.m. near the corner of Southwest Mill and Main streets, Dallas: A caller reported rocks were being thrown toward a vehicle in the alley behind World Gym. Police found two juveniles in the alley past curfew. They admitted to running across the roof of the building. Police said “both juveniles returned to a responsible guardian.”

Aug. 20 at 6:48 p.m. on East Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: A building’s basement window was kicked in, and it looked like someone got into the basement. Nothing was stolen.

Aug. 20 at 8:36 p.m. on Northwast Douglas Street, Dallas: Someone attempted to steal a boat. The boat was moved, causing damage to one of its jacks.

Aug. 21 at 2:10 p.m., in the 9700 block of Hultman Road: A 10-year-old boy who just received his first BB gun, a Daisy, was shooting on his grandparents’ farm. He stopped to wipe some mud off it and inadvertently pulled the trigger and shot him self in the leg above the knee. According to hospital staff, the BB was less than 1 centimeter deep. A deputy spoke with the boy who was in good spirits. The boy said he learned a big lesson, mostly that he should listen to what his dad tells him about safety. The deputy reviewed the four cardinal safety rules for firearms with the boy, who said his father has told him those rules many times. The deputy also spoke with the boy’s parents who were both in the hospital room. He provided them with a business card and invited the boy to do a ride-along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office when he turns 14.

Aug. 22 at 6:20 p.m. at West Valley Hospital, 525 SE Washington St., Dallas: An infant was admitted to the ER and tested positive for marijuana. The incident is under investigation.

Arrest report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas

John T. Mannion, 63, of Dallas, at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway on July 25 a charge of offensive littering.

John L. Randolph Jr., 49, of Salem, at the corner of Southwest Levens and Washington street on July 26 on a failure to appear warrant.

Barton L. Blair, 28, of Dallas, in the 100 block of Southwest Washington Street on July 27 on a probation violation warrant.

Kasandra A. Becker, 30, a transient, at Walmart on July 27 on second-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing, providing false information to a police officer and two bench warrant, one out of Marion County and the other from Washington County.

Doug D. Fairchild, 24, of Dallas, in the 100 block of Northeast Fern Court on July 28 on misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Zachariah J. Ross, 26, of Dallas, in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue on July 30 on misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Ricky A. Hamilton, 57, of Beaverton, in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue on July 30 on failure to carry or present an operator’s license.

David G. Yarbrough, 58, of Dallas, in the 100 block of Southwest Rainbow Avenue on July 30 on second-degree disorderly conduct.

Anthony S. Garthe II, 24, of Dallas, 500 block of Southeast Jefferson Street on July 31 on first-degree criminal mischief – vandalism.

Delson M. Creekmore, 43, of Falls City, in the 200 block of Southwest Walnut Avenue on July 31 on a failure to appear warrant.

Michelle R. Jensen, 38 of Dallas, in the 200 block of Southwest Walnut Avenue on July 31 on misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Ralph W. Irwin, 57, of Salem, in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street in Aug. 2 on Marion County failure to appear warrant.

Lucero I. Lugo, 25 of Dallas, in the 300 block of Southeast Davis Street on Aug. 2 on misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

Frank T.R. Lampman, 45, of Dallas, on Alexander Drive on Aug. 12 on a probation violation.

Whyatt I. Arnold, 23, of Dallas, in the 300 block of Northwest Elderberry Lane on Aug. 12 on third-degree theft.

Adrian M. Schiedler, 22, of Salem, at Walmart on Aug. 14 om third-degree theft, second-degree criminal trespass, and possession of methamphetamine.

Independence

Leslie Jeannette Freeman, 30, of Monmouth near 16th Street and Marigold Drive on Aug. 2 for probation violation.

Juan Manuel Leos, Jr., 52, of Salem in the 0-99 block of C Street on July 29 for second-degree criminal trespass.

Henson Patrick Webster Bartle, 36, of Independence in the 800 block of N. Main Street on July 28 for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Richard Lynn Batie, II, of Independence on July 27 for DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, refusal to test for intoxicants.

Cary Edson Rotan, 58, of Dallas in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street on July 25 for possession of methamphetamine.

Benjamin Alejandro Reyna, 20, of Independence near Spruce Avenue and S. Fourth Street for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Monmouth

Kristina Larizza Boswell, 34, of Sandy in the 300 block of Monmouth Avenue N on Aug. 8 for first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Seth Dickson, 18, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Knox Street N on Aug. 10 for failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged.

Kristina Larizza Boswell, 34 of Sandy in the 100 block of Carton Street S on Aug. 11 for felon in possession of a weapon.

Michael Thayne Burnett, II, 55, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Killen Court on Aug. 14 for DUII.

Thomas Loren Ryan, 53, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Edwards Road S on Aug. 16 for strangulation and physical harassment.

Jose De Jesus Ortega Juarez, 45, of Salem near 16th Street N and Marigold Drive on Aug. 18 for failure to carry/present operators license.

Ashlee Marie Baker, 22, of Monmouth in the 500 block of Main Street W on Aug. 18 for fourth-degree assault.

Paul Allen Pimentel, 52, of Monmouth near Clay Street E and Ecols Street S on Aug. 19 on four Polk Count warrants for failure to appear.

Justin Christopher Stevens, 29, of Monmouth in the 100 block of Edwards Road S on Aug. 20 for DUII.

Polk County

Ashly Kennedy, in the 900 block of Lynda Lane NW on Aug. 21 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin.

Anthony Gray Alderguer, Highway 18 at milepost 27 on Aug. 21 for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer on foot, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.