Salem man to serve six years for sex abuse

DALLAS — Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso sentenced Edward Lemont Case Jr., of Salem, to serve more than six years in prison last week, following a sex abuse conviction.

A Polk County jury found Case guilty of one count of first-degree sex abuse in a trial last month.

Caso also ordered Case, 54, to serve a term of 45 months post-prison supervision. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Sarah Lundstedt of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Salem Police Department.

Drug conviction fetches three-year sentence

DALLAS — Gerald Thor Timm, of Salem, will serve two years and 10 months in prison for selling substantial quantities of methamphetamine during an undercover narcotics operation in May of 2019.

He was sentenced in Polk County Circuit Court on Thursday.

During one of the transactions, it was alleged Timm had sold more than 14 grams of methamphetamine to undercover investigators. Timm, 37, pleaded guilty on Thursday in Polk County Circuit Court to two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance before Polk County Circuit Judge Rafael A. Caso.

Timm was sentenced under Oregon’s repeat methamphetamine offender law based on a prior conviction.

Timm will also serve a 36-month period of post-prison supervision and pay $440 in investigation-related expenses.

The case was prosecuted by the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and investigated by the Polk Interagency Narcotics Team.

Police logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

Aug. 1 at 8:45 a.m., at the corner of E. Ellendale and SE Uglow avenues, Dallas: A two-vehicle crash was reported. The owners had exchanged information and were gone when officers arrived.

Aug. 1 at 1:34 p.m., in the 3100 block of Brush College Road NW: A caller reported two men with heavy British accents stopped by his house and told him they had some extra asphalt left over form a nearby job. The men were wearing hi-vis vests that were covered in asphalt and shirts underneath with the words “Pro Paving.” The men told the caller they would give him a good deal, $1 per square foot. The men got mostly done with the job, then demanded $4,000 to do the whole driveway. He told them he didn’t want the whole driveway done and they said, “Too bad” and that they needed cash. The caller’s wife said she would write them a check to pay for the work they had done, but she wanted a business card, letterhead or receipt. They said they didn’t have any of that and needed cash only. The caller said he told them to leave because they were yelling at his wife. They left. The caller located a company called Pro Paving. They stated they do not have any employees with British accents. The caller was not out any money but wanted the incident documented as a scam.

Aug. 2 at 11:01 a.m. on SE Ironwood Avenue, Dallas: A male accidentally texted 911 with “a convoluted statement and said he needed help.” When an officer contacted him, he said, “he meant to text his mom and had no emergency.”

Aug. 2 at 3:57 p.m. at on E. Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: A 1992 burgundy Honda Accord was reported stolen.

Aug. 2 at 4:30 p.m., in the 1900 block of E. Ellendale Avenue: Longstanding and childish feud between neighbors. In this case, the complainant planted bushes extremely close to the property line and gets upset when the neighbor cuts them near the property line. The neighbor is upset the bushes were planted so close to the property line. The deputy listened to both parties, warned each to stay on their side of the property line and encouraged them to take the high ground.

Aug. 2 at 4:39 p.m. at the corner of SE Court and Shelton streets, Dallas: A caller reported a possible car break-in in progress. It was the owner of the car trying to unlock the car by reaching through the window after locking the keys in the vehicle.

Aug. 5 at 3:17 p.m. at Walmart, 321 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas: A small child pulled the fire alarm. Police were unable to locate the child or parents.

Aug. 6 at 6:54 a.m. on E Ellendale Avenue at driveway of Walmart, Dallas: Two-vehicle crash. A sedan turned into the driveway in front of a dump truck. The driver was cited on a dangerous left turn.

Aug. 7 at 7:38 p.m. at Ian Tawney Memorial Park, 473 Main St.: Police received a report of a human foot on the roof of a small shed. Upon closer investigation, an officer found the foot to be plastic and removed it to avoid additional calls.

Aug. 8 at 10:37 a,m. on SW Walnut Street, Dallas: Police contacted a man who was yelling while walking down the street. The man told the officer he is a methamphetamine user and had trouble remaining quiet. The officer suggested the man compose himself a little to avoid going to jail on a disorderly conduct charge. He man agreed that he needed to be quiet and wouldn’t cause more disturbances.

Aug. 8 at 11:35 a.m. on SE Miller Avenue, Dallas: A woman reported that her sister was using her Social Security Number at the Department of Human Services.

Arrest report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Independence

Benjamin Alejandro Reyna, 20, of Independence, near Spruce Avenue and S. Fourth Street on July 23 for second-degree disorderly conduct.

Randy Lee Gaub, 62, of Salem, near N. Ash and N. Polk streets on July 19 for felon in possession of a weapon and failure carry/present an operators license.

Nathan Allen Stevens, 34, of Independence, in the 500 block of N. Gun Club Road for fourth-degree assault and strangulation.

Ernest Rene Delgado Jr., 47, of Independence, in the 100 block of Monmouth Street on July 23 for open container.

Nicholas Ross Allen Job, 25, of Independence, in the 1300 block of Picture Street on July 23 on a Marion County warrant.

Nathan Allen Stevens, 34, of Independence, in the 600 block of Arbor Court on July 18 for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, fourth degree assault, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, felony.

Michael Anthony Genera, 32, of Monmouth, near White Oak Circle and Marigold Drive on July 16 for hit and run, failure to perform the duties of a driver, property damage.

Victoria Maria Wingerter, 31, of Independence, near G and S. Fourth streets on July 15 for a warrant.

Brandon James Wingerter, 31, of Salem, on July 15 for interference with a police officer.

Robert Victor Richard, II, 20, of Independence, in the 0-99 block of C Street on July 12 for custodial interference.

Michael James Martin, of Independence, in the 500 block of Liberty Street SE, Salem on July 11 for fourth-degree criminal assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Adam Edward Wagner, 29, of Independence, in the 700 block of S. Third Street on July 10 for fourth-degree assault and strangulation.

Crystal Lynn Becker, 60, of Independence. in the 1300 block of S. Sixth Street on July 10 for failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged.

Bradley Vernon Husted, 29, of Kiezer. in the 100 block of Monmouth Street for parole violation and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine.

Monmouth

Alyssa M. Aumiller, 30, of Monmouth. in the 400 block of Pacific Highway S on July 28 for failure to carry/present operators license.

Wyndee M. Davis Martinez, 50, of Dallas. near 16th Street and Meadowridge Avenue S on July 27 for failure to carry/present operators license.

Jose Luis Medina, 21, of Monmouth. in the 400 block of Southgate Drive S on July 29 for second-degree animal neglect.

Polk County

Joseph Delgado, in the 700 block of Monmouth Avenue N. on July 16 on a warrant for probation violation.

Brad L. Chase, on Highway 22W and milepost 16 on Aug. 3 for DUII.