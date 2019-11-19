Arrest report
Dallas
None available at press time.
Independence
None available at press time.
Monmouth
Robert Lee Logan, 52, of Monmouth, in the 300 block of S. College Street on Nov. 12 for physical harassment.
Yousef Wyatt Sindi, 18, of Corvallis, near Marr Court N. and Jackson Street W. on Nov. 8 for unlawful possession of marijuana by a minor.
Polk County
Dmitriy Gennadye Zholnerovich near Highway 99W and milepost 71 on Nov. 9 for DUII.
Miguel Angel Lopez near Highway 22W and milepost 23 on Nov. 9 for DUII.
Benny Puller near Arlie and Tarter roads on Nov. 9 for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, reckless driving and DUII.
CORRECTION: In the Nov. 13 Itemizer-Observer police logs and arrest records, the arresting officer was mistakenly named as the person arrested in Monmouth on Nov. 5. The error was corrected in the online version.
