Police logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

April 4 at 9:31 a.m. in the 900 block of Lewis Street, Dallas: A vehicle was hit. The suspect vehicle is maroon with possible front-end damage.

April 4 at 2:53 p.m. on East Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: A caller reported that flower bulbs were stolen. The caller asked for extra patrol in the area “because people have been prowling around the backyard.”

April 5 at 11:50 a.m. on Southwest Mill Street, Dallas: Unknown male associated with a white two-door Mitsubishi sedan was peeping into apartment windows and fled when confronted.

April 5 at 17:58 p.m. at 129 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas: Following a traffic stop, an officer followed a man to the 76 station so he could pay for propane he neglected to pay for the week before.

April 5 at 10:35 p.m. in downtown Dallas: An officer stopped in at all the downtown bars “reminding the patrons to make good choices.”

April 5 at 11:37 p.m. at 216 SW Washington St., Dallas: Two-vehicle accident at Center Market.

April 6 at 6:29 p.m. at 138 W Ellendale Ave., Dallas: Safeway employees reported that an elderly female came in several times to purchase about $6,000 worth of Google cards. They suspected it was part of a scam.

April 6 at 10:12 p.m. on Southwest Levens Street, Dallas: A woman reported that someone broke into her truck, knocked the canopy off and stole several items.

April 9 at 9:14 a.m. at the LaCreole Drive Bridge, Dallas: City employee found graffiti under the bridge. An officer took pictures and started a report.

April 8 at 11:03 a.m., Polk County: A woman reported fraud. She said someone identifying themselves as a Google employee called her and said there was a virus on her computer and she needed to buy Google Play gift cards to pay him to repair it. She paid $8,300 in 20 gift cards.

April 10 at 3:12 a.m., in the 200 block of College Street S: Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies covered Monmouth Police Department on a burglary in progress. Three males climbed into a front window. This was caught by the Ring Doorbell. Two of the three males were carrying firearms. PCSO transported one male to the Polk County Jail for MPD.

April 10 at 10:47 a.m., on Highway 22 near Smith Field Road: A deputy warned a driver, who was going to shoot a music video, for speed 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

April 11 at 1:38 p.m. on Southeast Fir Villa Road, Dallas: Owner reported theft of tools from garage on March 1.

Arrest report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas

Austin D. Moore, 35, of Dallas in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway on March 3 on second-degree disorderly conduct and initiating a false report.

Scott G. Spangler, 43, of Dallas in the 400 block of Oak Villa Road on March 4 on a Polk County failure to appear warrant.

Monmouth

Mario Lorenzo Beverly on April 10 for two counts of first-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

Moses Sesay Woodgerd on April 10 for two counts of first-degree burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree criminal mischief.

Timothy Ray Barrett, Jr. on April 10 for first-degree burglary.

Polk County

Evonne Gloria Corna, in the 300 block of N. Ash Street on April 6 for DUII and resisting arrest.

Chad Timothy Harding, in the 300 block of Main Street, Falls City on April 6 on two counts of interfering with a police officer and warrants for failure to appear and post-prison violation.

Sarah Marie Davis, in the 1200 block of SW Oregon Avenue, Dallas on April 7 for DUII, interfering with making a report, six counts physical harassment and resisting arrest.

Michael Donn McIntosh on April 10 for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Carl Hill on April for two counts of post-prison violation, possession of methamphetamine; contempt of court, violation of a no contact order and two warrants.

Jeannie Ellen Mercier, in the 900 block of SW Hill Drive, on April 11 on a warrant out of San Diego for elder abuse and grand theft.