Police logs

Police logs are entries from the daily reports from Dallas Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s office. Not all calls are included. The status of incidents reported may change after investigation.

April 19 at 6:29 a.m., at the corner of East Ellendale and Uglow avenues, Dallas: A car hit a pedestrian. The injured pedestrian was taken to Salem Hospital and was stable. The accident is under investigation.

April 19 at 11:06 a.m., in the 500 block of Bonnie Court NW: A deputy responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress. The caller said she heard the chimes that indicated someone opened a door. She said he called her husband, who learned he could remotely activate chime. He is the one who set it off. The woman was shaken up and apologetic. She requested a hug from the deputy, as she was emotional. The deputy told her that is what they are there for and she did everything correctly.

April 19 at 9:26 p.m. at Dallas City Park, Dallas: A man was excluded from all Dallas parks for 30 days due to being visibly intoxicated in the park after hours.

April 19 at 11:26 p.m. in downtown Dallas: An officer visited the bars downtown reminding customers to not drive impaired.

April 20 at 12:19 a.m., Ag West Supply, 9055 Rickreall Rd.: An alarm was canceled but a deputy responded anyway because last week a valid alarm was canceled. There was a lone Hispanic female who appeared to be cleaning at the location, which lined up with the alarm company’s knowledge. The deputy did not contact the female as there was really no good way to do that without giving her a heart attack as he “ninja’d his way on the property.”

April 20 at 2:53 a.m. on Southwest Washington Street, Dallas: An officer gave a courtesy ride to an intoxicated man who was trying to figure out how to get home.

April 20 at 10;45 a.m., on Southeast Holman Avenue, Dallas: A man reported he sent $3,000 in Google play cards to a woman he is in an online relationship with in exchange for two $1,500 checks she wrote, but did not clear. Police documented the incident.

April 21 at 1:15 p.m. on Southeast Court Street, Dallas: Caller reported theft from coin-operated dryer. No suspects were identified, and approximately $50 to $100 was stolen.

April 22 at 2:47 a.m., in the 100 block of Southwest Court Street, Dallas: Police spoke with a man sleeping in his pickup in front of the Dallas Police Station. He was waiting for the courthouse to open so he could pay a parking ticket.

April 22 at 3:46 p.m., in the 3600 block of Salem Dallas Highway NW: A deputy responded to a report of smoke from a transient camp across the highway from the listed address. The deputy located several camps, which he was previously unaware of, at the location. The property is owned by the same owner as the property where other camps were evicted and cleaned. It appeared this area was missed during the eviction process as two of the camps are wood framed shacks that have clearly been there for several years. Based on the age of the camp the deputy did not believe that anyone present could be charged with trespass. The deputy contacted a man who told the deputy he was in the process of cleaning up the garbage left by other residents that have since moved on. He said he eliminates the garbage by burning it in small fire pits next to his shack. Salem Fire showed up and did not seem concerned about the garbage burning, but did assist the man in extinguishing the fire. The deputy advised the man that the property owner had removed other camps nearby and he should be prepared for the possibility of the same.

April 22 at 7:25 p.m. on Southwest Levens Street, Dallas: An accidental 911 hangup was the result of children playing with a phone.

April 23 at 6:27 p.m., in the 500 block of Bonnie Court NW: A deputy contacted a man at a residence where an alarm was activated. His wife changed the alarm code and forgot to tell him the new one before she left the state for work.

April 24 at 7:30 p,m., on East Ellendale Avenue, Dallas: A police officer spoke with juveniles and their parents about the kids calling each other names at the playground.

April 25 at 2:43 a.m., on Highway 99, milepost 57: A driver stopped to eat a piece of string cheese and wait for his buddy. He thanked a deputy for stopping to check on him.

April 25 at 6:50 a.m., in the 17200 Brown Road: A deputy advised the owner of two cows that they were at the neighbor’s house. The owner said her husband was able to get the cows back home. They are going to butcher the two offenders as a means to resolve the at-large issue. The owners were warned for livestock at large.

Arrest report

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas

Damon M. Mathers, 24, of Dallas, in the 500 block of Northeast Polk Station Road on April 3 on a possession of methamphetamine, providing false information to a police officer and a probation violation.

Michael D. McIntosh, 33, of Dallas, in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue on April 10 on possession of methamphetamine.

Jorge Alejandro Ibarra Garcia, 48, of Salem, in the 600 block of Southwest Allgood Street on April 17 on second-degree criminal trespass.

Mark A. Ballard, 53, of Dallas, in the 400 block Orchard Drive on April 18 on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

Independence

Jose Luis Quiroz, 20, of Independence in the 0 – 99 block of Maple Court on April 18 for fourth-degree assault.

Charles Ralph Jones, 68, of Independence near River Road S. and S. Main Street on April 18 for driving while suspended.

Jerry Arlen Brenden, 71, of Independence in the 1200 block of Monmouth Street on April 20 for failure to carry/present operator’s license.

Angelina Lawton Rosenfeld, 29, of Salem in the 600 block of White Oak Circle on April 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

William Jonathan Strauss, 35, of Independence at Space Age Gas Station, 1082 Monmouth St. on April 22 for third-degree robbery, third-degree theft and physical harassment.

Kayin Alexander Carrillo, 18, of Independence near Rogers Road and Highway 51 on April 22 for driving while suspended.

Ricardo Alcala Lopez, 34, of Salem near Monmouth and S. Seventh Streets on April 22 on a warrant for failure to appear and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Jesus Palafox Molina, 22, of Independence near S. Ninth and E Streets on April 24 for DUII.

Jesus Trujillo, 43, of Salem in the 100 block of Grand Street on April 24 for probation violation.

Polk County

Chester Reed Carlsen on April 21 for failure to register as a sex offender.