Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

April 16, 2021

At 12:04 a.m., a theft of a coffee maker was stolen from the porch on Southwest Birch St.

At 2:06 a.m., it was reported that damage was done to a Willamette Valley Hospital sign on Washington Street. Possible suspect left the location upset because he couldn’t sleep at the hospital.

At 11:59 p.m., it was reported that several windows had been broken at a church in the 1100 block of Howe Street.

At 1:47 p.m., a person reported that a friend gave him a fake $100 bill in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.

At 2:10 p.m., a motorcycle vs. vehicle crash was reported in front of Walmart. The motorcycle rider was transported to Willamette Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

At 2:45 p.m., it was reported that juveniles started a small fire on empty log railroad cars on Southeast Jonathan Avenue.

April 17, 2021

At 12:53 p.m., a report of a theft was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Highway.

April 18, 2021

At 2:54 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart.

At 0:05 p.m., a male accidently inhaled rubbing alcohol while cleaning his bong on Southeast Miller Avenue. Medics handled the situation.

April 19, 2021

At 2:30 p.m., a report of a sex offense 3 case was reported on Southeast Cortland. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) child exploitation material identified from the Portland Police Bureau. Under investigation.

At 10:26 p.m., a theft in progress at Walmart involving a juvenile.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, April 19

At 4:38 a.m., a vehicle parked in the 9800 block of Bueno Vista Road had its front driver side window smashed out and the license plates stolen and some other items were taken.

At 10:08 a.m., a resident in the 4500 block of Oak Grove Road reported his mother with dementia was missing. A deputy located her nearby looking at flowers on Oak Grove Road just north of Frizzell Road.

At 12:39 p.m., a diner reported after eating at Fort Hill Lounge at 8655 Fort Hill Road on April 18, he went outside and found damage to his vehicle. After the diner checked security video, deputies are tracking down a suspect.

At 12:39 p.m., a deputy made contact with two occupants of a vehicle that appeared broken down on Highway 22 at Milepost 5. The male occupant had a misdemeanor warrant out of Polk County Circuit for a Probation Violation. He was cited and released. They were able to get the vehicle started.

At 7:25 p.m., a resident in the 28200 block of Andy Riggs Road reported a domestic disturbance to Salem Police. After an investigation, a PCSO deputy arrested the complainant’s husband for two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Menacing and Assault II.

At 10:27 p.m., a motorist reported that sometime between 3 and 4 p.m., between Amity and her residence in the 200 block of Edwards Road, the roof of her car was shot. A deputy observed what appeared to be a single impact from an unknown caliber bullet above the front passenger compartment on the roof.

Tuesday, April 20

At 12:20 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 near Yamhill River Road.

At 4:48 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding as much as 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 14. The driver consented to field sobriety tests, performed poorly and was cited for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant - controlled substances, Reckless Driving, and three counts of reckless endangering. The deputy learned one of the passengers was on probation through Yamhill County and a registered sex offender with a no contact with children clause. The other passenger was a 14-year-old. A deputy contacted Polk County Juvenile regarding the youth being out past curfew and was returned to his father’s residence. The first passenger was cited with a sex offender violation.

At 12:56 p.m., a deputy responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at East Ellendale Avenue and Oak Villa Road. A motorist, distracted by a child in the back seat, crashed at 25 mph into another motorist stopped for a school bus with its lights flashing.

At 1:29 p.m., a golden retriever found on Zena Road. A deputy found the owner’s address through an expired license for the dog. The owner was cited for failure to license her dog.

At 8:27 p.m., a deputy investigated a Porta potty fire in the 4500 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The fire scorched the building that it was adjacent to causing at first estimate between $30,000 and $50,000 dollars in damage. An employee called in to say he probably set the fire by accident while using it and carelessly smoking a cigarette. The building owners declined to prosecute and will handle it in house.

At 10:38 p.m., a motorist hit a parked vehicle in Dallas and fled the scene. Several minutes later her vehicle broke down on Highway 99 just south of Clow Corner. A deputy stood by until Dallas Police arrived to finish their investigation.

Wednesday, April 21

At 3:16 a.m., a deputy received a report of a vehicle driving dangerously on Highway 22. The deputy pulled the vehicle over after it drove left of the center line. The driver admitted to smoking a small amount of marijuana several hours ago and consented to a field sobriety test but was not impaired. He was cited for Driving Without a License violation and switched places with his passenger.

At 1:53 p.m., a resident in the 13400 block of McCaleb Road reported that someone had crashed into their fence, causing about $400 in damage.

At 4:06 p.m., a motorcyclist reported that while he and his wife were cycling, they came across a German Shepherd in the 300 block of Oak Grove Road. The motorcyclist said there was a guy outside waving his hand up and down. He then started to slow down and was going to stop while the dog got out of the roadway. But the dog started to growl and lunged at him. To avoid being bit, he rode off. Deputies were unable to locate a dog or an owner in the area.

At 5:47 p.m., a Yamhill Communications Agency representative came across and reported a single vehicle, non-injury accident where a car drove into a ditch at Zena and Spring Valley roads. The driver was able to drive away. A deputy had Polk County Public Works clean up the kicked-up gravel into the roadway.

At 10:44 p.m., deputies responded to a four-vehicle accident on Salem Dallas Highway at Doaks Ferry Road. The crash was caused by a wheel coming off one of the vehicles and being struck by three others. There were no injuries, but two vehicles were towed due to damage.

Thursday, April 22

At 2:18 a.m., a deputy witnessed a suspicious vehicle stopped for about one minute at the intersection of Doaks Ferry and Eola roads. The vehicle slowed, then turned onto Emerald Drive, a known street with no outlet and few houses. The deputy found that behavior suspicious and stopped the car, only to learn it was a newspaper delivery driver on his morning route.

At 2 a.m., a deputy contacted a vehicle in the 1700 block of Titan Drive. The occupant said he was watching the Lyrid meteor shower. The deputy noted his orientation was correct to view the astronomical event and his choice of locations made sense.

At 6:19 a.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle parked, running and with its hazards on Highway 22 at Milepost 14. The driver appeared to be asleep. However, there was an open beer container on the middle consul. The deputy woke the driver. She exhibited multiple symptoms of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant - Alcohol, Driving Without a License, and Open Container.

At 8:09 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding on Highway 22 at Milepost 18. The driver advised she did not have a driver’s license, had just bought the car last week and did not have insurance. The deputy saw that she had 11 convictions for driving uninsured since 2019. She was cited for Driving Without a License and Driving Without Insurance. Myers Towing responded for impound tow.

At 9:03 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 18 at Milepost 30.

At 11:42 a.m., a resident in the 4100 block of Eola Drive reported a burglary. A suspect attempted to break into the trailer first then got into the home, damaging multiple walls. Nothing appeared stolen. The subject entered the garage, kicking in the side door, and stole a Dewalt jigsaw worth $150.

At 5:16 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of River Bend Road reported finding a red Centrion bicycle on his property. The bike’s owner was unknown and was not flagged as stolen. A deputy took the bike into custody.

At 10:38 p.m., a resident in the 2400 block of Michigan Avenue reported hearing a loud bang and did not know where it came from. A deputy responded to the location and did not see any indication that someone had broken in. All the doors were also still locked.

At 9:39 p.m., a motorist was stopped at Zena and Spring Valley roads for Failure to Drive within the Lane. The driver had a license suspended at the felony level and was arrested.

Friday, April 23

At 10:53 a.m., a deputy investigated a report of three small, intentionally set brush fires at Bridge Street and Parry Road.

At 10:41 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 91 mph in a 55 mph zone on Pacific Highway near Yampo Road.

At 11:34 a.m., a resident in the 15200 block of Strong Road reported a family friend had taken his vehicle without his permission. The vehicle was later used during a Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant crash. The car’s owner did not want to press charges.

At 5:21 p.m., a deputy investigated a report on a property in the 18900 block of Falls City Road of a cab over camper covered in flies that “smelled like death.” The camper was indeed covered in flies, but the deputy did not smell any odor of death. The deputy was able to look through the windows and confirm there were no bodies in the trailer.

Saturday, April 24

At 12:12 a.m., deputies followed up with a suspect at 1st Avenue and Chamberlain Road involved in a domestic dispute. The suspect stated he did not want to talk and began to turn away. He was told he was under arrest but continued to walk away. Deputies ended up taking the suspect to the ground to apprehend him and in the process the suspect hit his head on the ground. After receiving treatment at West Valley Medical Center, the suspect was taken to Polk County Jail and was booked for unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest.

At 12:26 a.m., deputies received a report of a resident in the 22300 block of Finn Road who was riding a lawn mower the previous day when he went full speed into a downed oak tree, hit his head and appeared to break his neck instantly. Preliminary investigation determined the victim either had a medical incident just prior to hitting the tree or he turned into it by mistake.

At 4:05 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a fight followed by a hit and run incident at the casino at 27100 block of Salmon River Road. Deputies caught up to one of the vehicles and charged the driver with Fail to Perform Duties of a Driver and Reckless Driving. A second involved vehicle was stopped and the driver charged with Assault 3.

At 7:13 a.m., a resident in the 3500 block of Basswood Court reported he had found a male in bed with his 14-year-old granddaughter that he did not know. Upon their arrival, deputies woke the male, 19, who stated he had posted on his snapchat story that he wanted a place to stay in Salem and she had responded and told him he could stay at her place. The suspect was on probation for Rape III and had two warrants for his arrest. A deputy called his parole officer who also placed a detainer on him due to several violations and him being an “Imminent public safety threat.” The granddaughter denied anything sexual happened including kissing.

At 11:39 a.m., deputies responded to several reports of a pickup truck that had crashed into the office at Wandering Spirits RV Park as well as several parked vehicles there. A suspect walked up to the deputy collecting evidence and said he was responsible for crashing into the building. He said he had also crashed his truck in the river nearby. The suspect exhibited numerous indicators of impairment. The suspect was taken into custody and ultimately lodged for Criminal Mischief I, Reckless Driving, two counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant, and Fail to Perform Duties of Driver when Property is Damaged.

At 6:34 a.m., a resident in the 14300 block of West Perrydale Road reported she woke up around 4:20 a.m. and observed a vehicle on fire on West Perrydale Road. Sheridan Fire arrived on scene and observed nobody around and the vehicle was completely burned out. Plates on the vehicle returned out of Portland. The engine was missing from the vehicle and appears to have been dumped then torched.

At 6:52 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury incident involving a vehicle that drove off the road and into the ditch in the 5800 block of Enterprise Road.

At 4:32 p.m., a resident in the 3500 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported returning home to find mail stolen from the Keizer area strewn about her driveway.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for April 13-20

Stephen Lee Parks, 39, of Independence, was arrested for Felony Assault 4 and Harassment.

Adan Rincon, 38, of Independence, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 2.

Cody Duane Carr, 36, of Grand Ronde, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Rebecca Nicole Watkins, 32, of Monmouth, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Dianna Lynn Weaver, 46, of Independence, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Brandon Keith Miller, 29, of Independence, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Anthony Bryce Priest-Cowan, 28, of Salem, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Jonathan Osvaldo Palma, 31, a transient, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.