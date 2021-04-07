Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Sunday, March 28

At 12:39 a.m. a motorist was cited for speeding 94 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 19.

At 1:15 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55 mph zone at Zena Road Northwest near Wallace Road Northwest.

At 11:48 a.m., a deputy responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 11600 block of Orrs Corner Road. As the car was empty and cold, it appeared the crash occurred sometime overnight. The deputy located a debit card and mail belonging to the vehicle’s owner but was unable to contact him.

At 12:24 p.m., a motorist reported a known individual in a Chevy pickup truck became upset and while driving down Alvord Alley Road and individual started bumping into his car, getting increasingly more rough. The complainant said that he then came to the stop sign at A.R. Ford Road and Highway 18, the suspect contacted his car and started to shove his car into Highway 18, toward traffic. The complainant stated that he was on the brakes the entire time, but was still being pushed into traffic. He was able to find a break in the traffic and gunned it onto Highway 18 to avoid being struck by traffic. The deputy was unable to locate or contact the known suspect.

At 2:02 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a vehicle accident with unknown injuries in the 9300 block of Perrydale Road. Upon his arrival, Amity Fire Department was already on the scene and advised this was not a crash. The deputy spoke with driver who said she had pulled off into a field access and was sleeping.

At 6:20 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of an elderly white and brown hound dog found at corner of Airlie and Maxfield Creek roads. The dog had no tags, but the person who found the dog knew where it lived. The deputy contacted the owner and met at PCSO to regain possession of dog. She said he has seizures due to a brain tumor and acts out after having a seizure. He’s only been given a few weeks to live. The deputy warned her for dog at large and returned possession of the friendly pup.

At 7:03 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Milepost 10. The deputy told the driver to get a ride home as his license was also suspended.

At 11:29 p.m., a deputy on patrol saw the trunk of a vehicle open in a parking in the 10000 block of Rickreall Road. Unable to locate anyone on the premises, the deputy contacted the business owner and learned the car was an employee’s who was showing it off earlier in an attempt to sell it and had probably forgotten to latch the trunk.

Monday, March 29

At 2:13 a.m., a deputy pulled over a motorist who was unable to stay within the lane on Highway 99 near Claw Corner Road. The driver did not have a valid license and appeared to have glassy eyes and thick speech. The driver consented to field sobriety test and performed poorly. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant – Controlled Substance.

At 2:47 p.m., a deputy responded to the scene of a “t-bone” crash at Dallas Cutoff and Rickreall roads. Driver No. 1 had turned left and struck Driver No. 2’s vehicle as it passed lawfully through the intersection. Driver No. 1 was cited for unsafe left turn. Both had minor injuries.

At 9 p.m., a deputy contacted three sisters parked illegally at the outlook on Eagle Crest road, eating macaroons and enjoying the view. They were advised of the no-parking and understood.

At 10:20 p.m., mail from two Ellendale Road addresses was found strewn in a ditch in the 3500 block of Barnhart Road.

Tuesday, March 30

At 7:47 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 at Milepost 53. The driver had no valid operator’s license due to previous tickets. He was cited for driving without a license.

At 2:21 p.m., a resident in the 2900 block of Liberty Road reported sometime on March 27 an unknown amount of mail of unknown type was stolen from his mailbox.

At 4:18 p.m., a subject was cited for Criminal Trespass II in the 2800 block of Andy Riggs Road.

At 9:08 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a trailer blocking the road in the 7500 block of Sawtell Road. The owner of the trailer said his bearings broke and he had to go get stuff to fix it. The trailer was off the road when the deputy got on scene and the owner was working on getting it moved.

At 9:32 p.m., a deputy responded to the scene of a single vehicle, rollover accident in the 3200 block of Independence Highway. The driver apparently swerved to avoid a couch cushion in the lane of travel. The vehicle went airborne off the west side of the road and landed, rolling in the process. The driver was transported to Salem emergency room for unknown injuries and Oregon State Patrol handled the investigation.

Wednesday, March 31

At 1:38 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an intoxicated subject call at the Spirt Mountain Casino regarding three subjects who had been cut off from further alcohol service and were then driving around in the parking lots. One of the passengers in the vehicle was cited and released for an outstanding warrant from Marion County.

At 7:09 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 at Harmony Road. The driver was cited for driving without a license and received a warning for speeding. The vehicle actually belonged to the passenger, who received a warning for failure to carry proof of insurance.

At 9:39 a.m., during a traffic stop in the 14800 block of Orchard Knob Road, the driver was taken into custody after the deputy learned the driver had outstanding warrants out of Yamhill County for Unauthorized Use of a Motor vehicle, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, Attempted Theft I and Criminal Mischief II.

At 10:31 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a resident in the 8200 block of Grand Ronde Road who was punched in the face by his spouse on front of their daughter. The deputy learned the male had actually rushed, shoved and headbutted his spouse in the face and she was defending herself. The male was arrested for Domestic Assault IV in the presence of a juvenile.

At 11:48 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of the theft of a Predator 3500 Watt generator valued at $849 and truck box from Star Storage, at 29695 Salmon River Highway in Grand Ronde. The theft occurred sometime after March 14.

At 2:14 p.m., a resident in the 12700 block of Perrydale Road reported that sometime after March 14 someone broke into the vacant residence along with an apartment, garage, tool shed and barn. The only definitely known items taken were a pull behind trailer for the lawn mower.

At 3:46 p.m., a resident in the 3800 block of Barnhart Road reported someone broke off the lock to their mailbox, causing $15 in damage. It was unknown if any mail was taken.

At 9:09 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a boulder in the middle of Highway 223 north of Milepost 1. The deputy was unable to locate any boulders.

At 10:47 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motorist on Highway 221 at Milepost 16 possible driving under the influence of an intoxicant. After running the license plate, they determined the vehicle was stolen. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in their county on Wallace Road and advised they didn’t need any assistance from PCSO.

Thursday, April 1

At 3:56 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.

At 4:34 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone at Highway 22 and North Kings Valley Highway.

At 5:42 a.m., PCSO received a request from Benton County who was in a pursuit with a vehicle northbound on Buena Vista Road. Albany was originally in a pursuit with the vehicle and had PC for Felony Elude, failure to maintain lane and running a stop sign. Benton County continued the pursuit until Buena Vista Road south of Hultman Road where the vehicle crashed. The driver fled the vehicle and Benton County was able to apprehend the driver with the help of their K9 Brutus. PCSO arrived as they were bringing the driver out of the field. PCSO cleared the vehicle, which was stolen out of Illinois.

At 6:54 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone on North Pacific Highway near Orrs Corner Road.

At 10:12 p.m., a resident in the 9400 block of Fort Hill Road was cited for harassment after striking his step-daughter multiple times in the head.

At 9:49 p.m., a deputy responded to a domestic abuse report at the casino at 27100 Salmon River Highway. The male suspect was cited and released for Criminal Mischief II for this incident and also cited and released him on a Multnomah County warrant.

At 9:37 p.m., a motorist struck an elk on Pacific Highway near Airlie Road, causing heavy damage to the drivers’ side front of the vehicle. Myers Towing responded. The deputy was unable to locate an injured elk and contacted Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife of the possible injured elk.

At 10:48 p.m., a resident in the 7500 block of Hanna Road reported the residence was burglarized sometime after March 18. Items stolen included four TVs, five Samsung tablets, jewelry, an XBOX 360, freezer meat, soap and ammunition. The resident said he had a suspect in mind but did not want to tell the deputy yet, as he wasn’t sure.

Friday, April 2

At 10:54 p.m., a deputy, while on another traffic stop, witness a vehicle drive by with a flat tire. The deputy caught up and stopped the vehicle. The driver had glassy eyes and a mild odor of alcohol on her breath. She consented to a field sobriety test and performed very well. Her passenger was highly intoxicated. The deputy helped them change the tire.

At 2:11 a.m., a motorist was pulled over speeding 105 mph in a 55 mph on Highway 22 at milepost 16. The driver was also a sex offender who had not updated his registration since 2018. He was cited for speeding and cited into Marion County for Failure to Report.

At 2:42 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was cited for driving without a license.

At 4:55 p.m., deputies joined a pursuit of a vehicle out of Salem involved in a reported kidnapping. A deputy joined the pursuit behind the suspect’s SUV on Wallace Road. The vehicle continued to flee after being spiked several times back into Salem. It then drove down the railroad tracks where a Salem unit was able to PIT it and the driver was taken into custody by Salem Police. A kidnapping in progress was confirmed.

At 10:58 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a male and female unresponsive with shallow breathing in a vehicle in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road Northwest. Upon arrival, they learned the occupants did not need medical attention. However, the driver admitted to smoking marijuana before driving to the location. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

Saturday April 3

At 9:29 a.m., a suspect staying at his grandmother’s residence in the 1800 block of Michigan City Lane was arrested for felony warrants out of Marion County.

At 3:57 p.m., a two-vehicle, t-bone crash occurred at Southeast Lacreole Drive and East Ellendale Road. The driver of the vehicle struck was transported to Salem Hospital.

At 8:51 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on highway 22 at milepost 12. The driver was cited for driving without an operator’s license.

Dallas Police Department

Friday, March 26

At 6:44 a.m., several tools were reported stolen over night on West Ellendale Avenue.

At 8:01 a.m., a person reported that his neighbor’s house had “Screw you” spray painted on the outside of their house on Southwest Church Street.

At 2:42 p.m., a person was sitting on the bench outside yelling at customers in the 900 block of Southeast Shelton Street.

At 10:15 p.m., a person was reported sleeping in the lobby of the post office. Police made contact with the individual and informed him that he could not sleep there.

Saturday, March 27

At 8:15 a.m., a male was assisting a hawk that had been hit by a car on Southwest Fairview Avenue. The hawk seemed to be recovering and was left sitting in the sun.

At 9:34 a.m., a person had a dead cat that he did not know how to dispose of on Southeast Godsey Road. The cat was taken to the lye pit.

At 7:14 p.m., an unknown subject was sleeping again in the control room next to the liquor store in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. Items were taken for fingerprinting.

Sunday, March 28

At 2:14 p.m., a person complained about loud music on East Ellendale Avenue. Police spoke with the individual who said the dog ate the remote.

Monday, March 29

At 12:54 a.m., a person reported a hit and run after a female backed into his truck leaving the hospital in the 500 block of Southeast Washington Street. Under investigation.

At 9:33 a.m., a person on Northwest Card Avenue reported being scammed out of $192.99 from her uncle who lives in Mexico.

At 2:52 p.m., a resident on Southeast Uglow Avenue reported that cat litter had been tossed over the fence from a neighboring property. Police left a card asking the resident not to throw litter over the fence.

At 4:47 p.m., a report of a theft from Walmart, 200 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 5:00 p.m., a report of a theft from Walmart, 200 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 8:16 p.m., a theft of employee’s cell phone was reported in the 1300 block of Fairview Avenue. Video of the suspect was obtained.

At 10:45 p.m., a burglary was reported at Brooks and Terry’s Espresso, 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. The door was pried open and cash register was taken. Under investigation.

Tuesday, March 30

At 5:45 a.m., theft of a full bag of cans from Dutch Bros., 500 block of Southeast Jefferson Street.

At 9:37 a.m., a Toyota Dolphin motorhome was reported stolen on Southwest Washington Street.

At 9:59 a.m., unknown suspect stole $450 worth of lottery tickets around 11:30 p.m. on March 29 at the Dallas Safeway.

At 12:34 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast Godsey Road. The suspect vehicle was a green SUV, newer model with a partial plate of 930.

At 5:50 p.m., an anonymous complainant requested extra patrol in the neighborhood after school hours in the 600 block of Southwest Birch Street, due to juveniles breaking bottles, smashing bricks, and cursing.

At 10:20 p.m., stolen motorhome was recovered in the 100 blk. of West Ellendale Avenue.

Wednesday, March 31

At 12:24 p.m., a person left $200 in the self-checkout at Safeway, which was taken by the person behind her. Management reviewed surveillance, which showed the person after her taking the money.

At 2:53 p.m., an unknown suspect stole a debit card and made $1,600 worth of fraudulent transactions on Southeast Courtland Avenue.

At 4:38 p.m., a person drove the wrong way through the park on East Ellendale Avenue. He collided with his own fence, damaging the bumper on his vehicle.

At 8:58 p.m., a person reported that someone put sugar into her daughter’s fuel tank on Southwest Westwood Drive.

Thursday, April 1

At 1:51 p.m., stole 2022 registration stickers were reported on Northwest Card Avenue