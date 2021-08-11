Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

Friday, July 30

At 11:22 a.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

At 1:19 p.m., a fraud case was reported on Southwest Westwood Drive. A juvenile reportedly went on a shopping spree with his grandma’s bank card.

Saturday, July 31

At 7:25 a.m., police received a report of a large amount of garbage/personal belongings strewn over the creek bank and in the creek. This included a Safety shopping cart and a gray rubbermaid cart, in the 100 block of Southwest Academy Street.

At 1:20 p.m., a theft was reported in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street. A female reported that her wallet was stolen and several withdrawals were made to her bank account.

Sunday, Aug. 1

At 11:01 a.m., shots were fired on Southeast Uglow Avenue. A person accidentally discharged a 9mm into the wall/ceiling. No injury.

At 12:21 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast Cortland Avenue.

At 9:18 p.m., a theft was reported from Walmart.

Monday, Aug. 2

At 3:39 p.m., several high schoolers were horse playing in the pool, refusing to leave, in the 1000 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive. The manager did not want them trespassed, only warned for their behavior.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

At 2:27 a.m., report of shots fired somewhere across Kings Valley Highway.

At 11:35 a.m., report of a hit and run in the 700 block of Main Street.

At 3:13 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Northeast Fern Place.

At 8:02 p.m., a two year old fell out of a fire truck during a community event on Southeast Pine Street.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

At 2:10 a.m., police lodged Lamare Beard for criminal trespass II and harassment on Southeast LaCreole Drive.

At 2:03 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.

At 3:13 p.m., police lodged Misty Poole-Bohannon at the Polk County Jail for criminal mischief III x 2, criminal trespass II and littering, in the 500 block of Main Street.

Thursday, Aug. 5

At 9:34 a.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Monday, Aug. 2

At 11:46 a.m., a resident in the 4300 block of Copper Hollow Road reported a neighbor was shooting a bb gun toward her property.

At 6:35 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Church Street in Falls City filed a missing teen report.

At 9:03 p.m., a cell phone was stolen from a pickup truck at the falls in Falls City, located at 299 Mill St. The phone later “pinged” in use on Boulder Street and Washington Street in Dallas.

At 8:25 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 57 mph in a 25-mph construction zone at Clow Corner Road and Pacific Highway. The driver admitted his driving status was suspended criminally and he did not have insurance. He’d been cited four times in the last year because he hasn’t been able to get a hardship permit due to the DMV being slow. He was again cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

At 10:01 p.m., a motorist reported she had gotten locked in behind a gate in the 3300 block of Mill Creek Road. The responding deputy discovered the motorist next to a no trespassing sign specifically indicating no motor vehicles were allowed and prosecution would be sought. The occupants said they got behind the gate from that location when it was light out. They were cited and released for Criminal Trespass II and let out from behind the gate.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

At 12:26 a.m., a deputy turned around on 7th Street in Monmouth to stop a motorist for failure to dim headlights. However, the driver pulled off onto Monmouth Avenue, admitting panicking and trying to hide from the deputy turning around because she just bought the car and did not have insurance on it. The deputy issued a warning citation told her to park at a nearby park until she got insurance on the vehicle or find a ride.

At 2:25 a.m., a motorist on Salem Dallas Highway was stopped at Center Street and Commercial Street for speeding 72 mph in a 50-mph zone and for having no operator’s license.

At 3:45 a.m., a motorist was stopped for Operation without Required Lighting Equipment and Improper Display of Permit on Kings Valley Highway near Highway 22. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.

At 4:18 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 8. The driver was cited for No Operator’s License and warned for speeding and obstructed registration sticker.

At 6:55 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Harmony Road near Highway 22. In addition, the driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured in safety corridor.

At 12:30 p.m., a resident in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road reported the neighbor’s dog kept nipping at her horse and livestock through the mesh wire fence separating the properties.

At 2:48 p.m., a resident in the 11500 block of Church Street, who let her dog get out and harass the neighbor, was cited for Dog as a Public Nuisance.

At 3;26 p.m., a resident in the 10200 block of Rickreall Road reported a hole in their fence, likely caused whenever new subjects start staying long term in the nearby park and ride.

At 6 p.m., a resident called to report a property she has for sale in the 2700 block of Perrydale Road had multiple people on it. A deputy arrived to find another agent who was there with the buyer doing a home inspection.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

At 2:40 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Salmon River Highway near Steel Bridge Road no pass side headlight. The driver advised he had just struck a deer and was trying to get home. The driver was released and the deputy located the deceased deer about 1.5 miles away near Highway 18 at the Willamina exit in the middle of road as described.

At 4:37 a.m., a bicyclist was stopped for a number of violations but primarily due to him nearly causing a deputy to crash into him when he darted out into the roadway from the sidewalk without looking. He was let off with a warning about obeying the rules of the road.

At 5:36 a.m., a motorist was stopped driving while suspended and for unlawful use of lights (failure to dim high beams) at South Main and B streets in Independence. A passenger was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant out of Multnomah County.

At 6:07 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 25-mph construction zone at Pacific Highway and Clow Corner Road. The driver was also cited for having terminated insurance.

At 9:37 a.m., a resident in the 11900 block of Bursell Road requested extra PCSO patrols past her house after her barn was broken into sometime over the last couple weeks.

At 1:27 p.m., a fender bender reported in a parking lot in the 200 block of Washington Street in Dallas.

At 2:18 p.m., a towing company reported for documenting purposes towing an illegally parked, homemade trailer, made out of an old pickup truck bed from the 100 block of 50th Avenue Northwest, that had no vin numbers.

At 2:37 p.m., a deputy checked on a motorist broke down on the off ramp under the overpass from Highway 99 to Highway 22. The driver said he had AAA 45 minutes out, fist bumped and thanked the deputy for checking but advised he was good.

At 3:44 p.m., a report of a senior citizen who got lost hiking on a property in the 3400 block of Salem Dallas Highway. Responding deputies located the subject, unharmed.

At 5:03 p.m., a motorist crashed through a power pole and into a tree, totaling the vehicle, on Highway 99 at milepost 50. The driver faces a driving while suspended violation with an ignition interlock device required and an outstanding warrant out of McMinnville Municipal for failure to appear on a driving while suspended citation.

At 6:42 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, crash when a vehicle was hit when attempting to turn on to Highway 22 from 50th Avenue.

At 7:01 p.m., a resident came into the PCSO with a .22 caliber Savage model 73 bolt action that he was selling but OSP had flagged as potentially stolen. The deputy was unable to find any evidence the firearm was stolen.

At 7:28 p.m., a resident in the 9200 block of Gaston Street reported his social security number was stolen and used to open a Version account that run up $4,800 in debt. The subject made the report because Version would not start the fraud process until a police report was filed.

At 9:58 p.m., a subject reported that after he was arrested by PCSO, his vehicle, which was left on the side of Highway 22 at mile post 14 was broken into. They stole his wallet with $2,000, a cell phone a work ID and various documents.

At 11:35 p.m., a report of a disturbance in the 3700 block of Orchard Heights Road where a child was heard yelling, ““Let me go, please don’t.” A responding deputy confirmed the child was playing a game with his parent and was unharmed.

Thursday, Aug. 5

At 2:59 a.m., a deputy investigated vehicle parked in the westbound lane on Eola Drive Northwest near the intersection of Doaks Ferry Road. The driver was asleep with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake pedal. The driver was woken, appeared intoxicated, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested. Jail staff uncovered a container containing presumptive positive methamphetamine. The driver was cited for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance, Illegal stopping/standing or parking, and violation level possession of methamphetamine.

At 1:43 p.m., a burglary reported in the 1300 block of Morrow Road. It was unknown what was taken. Damage caused by gaining entry was estimated at $1,200.

At 4:22 p.m., a resident found two dogs running around loose in the 1400 block of Rueben Boise Road. Both dogs were lodged in the Dallas pound because owner or microchip information could be found. The dogs were released to the owner at 6:40 p.m.

At 4:56 a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 5500 block of Salem Dallas Highway where a motorist collided with another that was trying to pull into the fast lane. The turning driver was cited for careless driving.

At 7:07 p.m., a box of household items had fallen off a vehicle and landed along the center line of Highway 22 at mile post 7. A deputy moved the items to the shoulder of the road.

At 8:58 p.m., a deputy observed a suspicious red pickup parked behind a house in the 1300 block of Morrow Road. It was just the resident feeding his cows.

Friday, Aug. 6

At 5:05 a.m., a motorist reported another vehicle, possibly a white and black truck, clipped her car, forcing it off Highway 99 at milepost 62 and rolling before coming to a stop. The driver self extricated and was transported to Good Samaritan in Corvallis. The driver of the suspect vehicle was found at 9:24 a.m. in a field crashed into bushes. The driver was non verbal at the time and medics took her to the hospital where she displayed signs of impairment and blood was drawn. The driver was cited and released for fail to perform duties of a driver with injury, reckless driving and driving under the influence of an intoxicant - controlled substances.

At 11:35 a.m., a deputy traveling westbound on Highway 22 near milepost 25 witnessed a subject jump over the jersey barrier headed north across the highway and fall. The deputy hit the brakes and turned on the emergency lights to keep traffic from hitting him. When the deputy went to detain him for Disorderly Conduct he resisted. When apprehended the subject was cited and released for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

At 6:32 p.m., a deputy transported a trucker down the road to his boss due to his tanker truck being broken down in the 600 block of Pacific Highway.

At 8:27 p.m., a black German shepherd was found at Northwest Howard Lane and Northwest Marshal Street. A deputy took possession of the dog and took it to the Dallas Pound.

At 9:02 p.m. a report of a Sasquatch statue stolen about two weeks ago from the 2700 block of Ballard Road.

At 9:43 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 at milepost 26.

At 11:16 p.m., a report of a theft of a cellphone, sunglasses and waterbox from Nesmith Park at 520 Pacific Highway between 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

At 4:13 a.m., a complaint of a motorist crossing both the center line and fog lines. A deputy caught up with the driver who had accelerated to 83 mph on Highway 22. The driver was eating Ben and Jerry’s out of the tub with a spoon when the deputy contacted him. The driver was cited for speeding.

At 10:36 a.m., a single vehicle, rollover accident in the 7500 block of Bethell Road. The driver was cited for having no operator’s license.

At 10:44 a.m., a female subject reported while retrieving personal items in the 400 block of Independence Highway, a male subject she had a restraining order against showed up at the residence. A deputy responded and arrested the male subject for violation of a restraining order.

At 1:27 p.m., a report of cows in the roadway in the 1200 block of Southwest Oakdale Avenue. By the time the deputy arrived, the owners had corralled the cows.

At 4:09 p.m., a motorist at Zena and Bethel roads reported a tire from another vehicle came loose and hit their vehicle cracking the grill and putting small crack in the radiator. Deputies were unable to locate suspect vehicle.

At 4:47 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 at milepost 22. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and for driving uninsured.

At 6:42 p.m., Small group of Bee study students tried to drive around a fallen tree at Valseltz Railroad Road near RF 1400 Road ended up in a swamp buried below the axels. A deputy pulled them out of the swamp and let them on their way.

At 7:07 p.m., a resident in the 5600 block of Violet Drive reported hearing shots fired toward her house.

At 7:41 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 8. The driver was cited for no operator’s license and warned for speeding.

At 8:23 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 9. Inside the vehicle was a 7-year-old passenger improperly seat belted. The driver was cited for fail to secure a child properly.