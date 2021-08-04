Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Report

July 23, 2021

At 10:34 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Southwest Levens Street and Southwest Washington Street.

At 2:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the Polk County Courthouse over a custody issue.

At 8:01 p.m., a person reported a snake in the back of Dollar Tree. The snake had left by the time police were contacted.

July 24, 2021

At 5:23 p.m., a theft was reported at Starbucks. Starbucks manager will review security footage for potential suspect information.

July 25, 2021

At 7:44 a.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast Academy Street.

At 9:29 a.m., a fraud case was reported on Southeast Lewis Street. The complainant reported that someone made several withdrawals out of his bank account, taking a large sum of money.

At 2:30 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart.

At 2:46 p.m., a theft war reported at Walmart.

July 26, 2021

At 11:30 a.m., report of a theft on Ellendale Avenue. The complainant said her neighbor stole her unemployment card and withdrew money from the account at Sweeny’s Pub.

At 1:50 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Southeast LaCreole Drive.

At 4:14 p.m., a house fire was reported on Southwest Levens Street.

At 8:27 p.m., a bark dust fire was reported on West Ellendale Ave. Dallas Fire handled the issue.

July 27, 2021

At 2:19 A.M., a cougar was reported walking away from the park on Southwest Westwood Drive and Southwest Park Street.

At 12:48 p.m., nails spilled in roadway on Main Street and Washington Street. Public works sent a sweeper truck.

At 1:09 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast Barberry Avenue.

At 3:35 p.m., a theft of a catalytic converter out of an abandoned vehicle was reported on Southwest Church Street.

At 2:49 p.m., the theft of a backpack containing a Xbox 360 was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Ave.

July 28, 2021

At 9:51 a.m., a sex offense was reported in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.

At 10:24 a.m., a burglary was reported on East Ellendale Avenue.

At 11:00 a.m., the theft of a iPhone 12 Pro Max was reported on Southeast Juniper Avenue.

At 11:10 a.m., Russ Litteton was lodged in the Polk County Jail on a P&P detainer.

July 29, 2021

At 10:24 a.m., a person reported a stolen purse on Southeast Camellia Drive.

At 1:54 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Northeast Fern Place.

Independence Police Department

Arrests for July 20 – Aug. 2

Joseph Charles Davidson, 50, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Emma Elizabeth Heinz, 25, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Sarah Lea Lumby, 36, of Independence, was arrested for menacing.

Tyler Nealon Burk, 25, of Independence, was arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft and theft 3.

Ethan Paul Bondehagen, 30, of Independence, was arrested for harassment.

Cody Manuel Chavez, 28, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Tristin William Burtchell, 19, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Destanie Lynne Gonzales, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Rachele Breanne Robinson, 27, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Monmouth Police Department

Arrests for July

Levi Grass, 35, of Vancouver, Wash., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Elias Ramirez-Perez, 19, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Ralph William Irwin, 58, of Klamath Falls, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

Octavio Gonzalez, 36, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, with a BAC of .23%.

Joseph M. Cruz, 33, of Monmouth, was arrested for failure to report as a sex offender and for an outstanding warrant.

Eduardo Santiago Perez, 31, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

William D. Hoover, 27, was arrested for interference with making a report.