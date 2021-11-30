Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Friday, Nov. 19
At 6:29 a.m., Ladelle Gilmore II was cited and released for theft III after stealing a garden cart from the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. He was also trespassed by the Walmart manager.
At 10:41 a.m., Jason Ames was lodged into the Polk County Jail for violating his no contact release agreement.
At 1:22 p.m., a front passenger wheel well/fender liner was stolen on Southwest Walnut Avenue.
At 1:53 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
At 2:10 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block Southeast Court Street.
At 5:24 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block Southwest Court Street.
Saturday, Nov. 20
At 7:51 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block Southeast Court Street.
At 3:14 p.m., a motor vehicle crash was reported on Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Jefferson Street. No injuries. were reported.
Sunday, Nov. 21
At 5:02 p.m., a person fell asleep in their vehicle while his cigarette was still lit. Various things in the vehicle started to smolder, on Southwest View Street. The driver was fine and the fire was put out.
At 9:50 p.m., a fraud case was reported on Northwest Bonanza Avenue. The person reported that multiple fraudulent transactions were made on numerous credit cards/debit cards/bank accounts all linked to a PayPal account.
Monday, Nov. 22
At 10:15 a.m., a report of a vehicle being keyed on Northeast Dallas Drive.
At 2:55 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
At 9:35 p.m., a theft was reported on Northeast Kings Valley Highway. An unknown male subject stole a flower basket and two saw horses from a residence. There was video footage of the suspect.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
At 1:36 p.m., a report of stolen license plates on Northeast Fern Avenue.
At 3:56 p.m., a report of a criminal mischief case on Southwest Mill Street. Juveniles had egged another juvenile’s car for the second time.
At 9:49 p.m., a theft of a purse was reported on East Ellendale Avenue. The purse was left on the center console of the car with the vehicle running and the driver door left wide open. Police spoke with the victim about securing the vehicle in the future.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Nov. 22
At 9:21 a.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Bowserville Road was cited for dogs at large.
At 9:45 a.m., a deputy provided a Thanksgiving meal kit from Kings Valley Charter School to residents in the 12100 block of Burbank Road.
At 10:33 a.m., a deputy provided a Thanksgiving meal kit from Kings Valley Charter School to residents in the 500 block of High Street.
At 10:49 a.m., a deputy provided a Thanksgiving meal kit from Kings Valley Charter School to residents in the 1300 block of Godsey Road.
At 1:46 p.m., a dog owner was “admonished” for dog at large when his black lab got loose in the 7000 block of Harmony Road.
At 5:26 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for failing to stop at a four-way stop in the 14300 block of Kings Valley Highway. The driver showed signs of impairment. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She was arrested for DUII but refused to provide a breath sample. A warrant to draw a blood sample was obtained and conducted at West Valley Hospital. The driver was cited and released.
At 5:17 p.m., a resident in the 14300 block of Kings Valley Highway reported a neighbor’s Husky got loose and killed one of her chickens.
At 6:42 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle, non-injury accident where a car drove into a ditch in the 7200 block of Corvallis Road.
At 7:19 p.m., a report of a three-vehicle accident at Hoffman Road and South Pacific Highway. The at-fault driver was arrested for a P.O. detainer.
At 10:22 p.m., a motorist was stopped for operation without required lighting equipment (no rear lighting). The driver was cited and released for one Marion County Circuit Court warrant and two Albany Municipal Court warrants. He was also cited for operation without required lighting equipment and driving while suspended.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
At 1:27 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle accident Hopewell and Wallace roads. The driver, after receiving medical treatment for minor injuries at West Valley Hospital was cited for Using Mobile Electronic Communication Device contributing to a crash and Fail to Obey traffic signals.
At 8:22 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle, upside down in a ditch in the 6000 block of Orchard Heights Road. The deputy contacted the registered owner, who admitted being in an accident the night before and was stopping by later to have the car towed.
At 10:13 a.m., mail was found discarded in the road taken from mailboxes in the 1600 block of Perrydale Road.
At 11 a.m., a resident reported his fence was damaged at the corner of Airlie Road and Sauerkraut Road, possibly by trucks from the nearby noble tree farm.
At 5:14 p.m., a report of a community mailbox broken into in the 3600 block of Eola Drive.
At 7:07 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle accident of a vehicle vs power pole in the 29300 block of Salmon River Highway.
At 7:35 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 9:51 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 223 at milepost 7.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
At 2:06 a.m., a motorist, who accelerated to 115 mph after passing a deputy on Highway 22 at milepost 13 was cited for speeding 101+ in a 55-mph zone, reckless driving, reckless endangering (three passengers) and no operator’s license.
At 4:36 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 103 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 22 at milepost 10.
At 5 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 91 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 at milepost 15.
At 7:46 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle, non-injury accident where a motorist ended up in a ditch after turning off Highway 22 onto Starr Road.
At 8:16 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 21-30 mph over the speed limit in the 10900 block of Highway 22.
At 11:39 a.m., a deputy came upon a motorist who took a turn too quickly onto Stapleton Road and ended up in the ditch. She was able to safely back out. The deputy warned her to pay better attention and slow down.
At 3:59 p.m., a report of a U-haul truck, valued at $7,000, was stolen sometime overnight from a store in the 25500 block of Yamhill River Road.
At 8:21 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a hit and run accident. They found the driver on Southeast Uglow Avenue and Southeast Washington Street. The driver showed several signs of impairment and was so impaired she was unable to perform the tests or follow the deputy’s instructions during a field sobriety test. She was arrested for fail to perform the duties of a driver (property damage) and DUII (alcohol). At the jail she registered a BAC of .19%.
At 8:04 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 at milepost 16.
At 10:54 p.m., a motorist turning around in the 2800 block of Valley Creek Road ended up backing into a ditch. OK Towing was dispatched to the scene.
Thursday, Nov. 25
At 3:57 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a motorist that crashed into a telephone poll in the 17100 block of Oakdale Road. The driver failed a field sobriety test and, after a checkup at West Valley Hospital, was arrested for DUII – alcohol.
At 5:49 a.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle that appeared to have crashed several hours before into a ditch in the 11900 block of Bursell Road.
At 7:38 a.m., a motorist stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road was cited for driving while suspended.
At 9:33 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 98 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road. The driver showed several signs of intoxication and failed a field sobriety test. He admitted to drinking at least a 5th the night before and using methamphetamine and marijuana within the previous 30 minutes prior to driving. He was arrested for DUII – alcohol. He later registered a BAC of .16%.
At 1:20 p.m., a motorist at Wallace Road and Zena Road was cited for driving while suspended and failure to register a vehicle.
At 1:56 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 at milepost 55.
At 2:26 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 67.
At 5:12 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended at Corvallis Road and Oak Hill Road.
Friday, Nov. 26
At 7:09 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph in a safety corridor on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road.
At 8:33 a.m., a report of two dogs on the loose in the area of Perrydale Road and Orchard Drive. A deputy was unable to locate the dogs.
At 10:44 a.m., a report that Zeigler farms had about 5 gallons of gas and a battery charger valued at $500 stolen from their location behind Neutrian in the 1000 block of South Pacific Highway.
At 6:02 p.m., a resident in the 15800 block of Oakdale Road reported the theft of an Amazon package from her porch containing two purple Dyson air filters. Nearby, a vehicle was stopped for trespassing. The driver was arrested for a parole violation detainer and felon in possession of a restricted weapon – dagger - and the stolen air filters were found in the passenger’s purse. Both were charged with mail theft and trespassing.
At 8:21 p.m., a motorist in a large RV was stopped for failure to drive within the lane at Zena Road and Oak Grove Road. The driver was cited for having no insurance.
Saturday, Nov. 27
At 3:41 a.m., a report of a possible car prowl in the 3100 block of Glen Creek Road.
At 3:49 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 20.
At 4:01 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Independence Highway.
At 12:03 p.m., an RV was found on a property in the 400 block of Oak Villa Road. Inside was a decomposing human body. The person was identified and next of kin notified.
At 7:49 p.m., a subject visiting her parents in the 1400 block of Perrydale Road reported being worried they were in the midst of being home invasion victims. A deputy investigated and confirmed the parents were fine.
At 7:51 p.m., a motorist was cited for fail to renew registration and warned for unlawful use of lights at Corvallis Road and Spring Hills Road.
At 10:03 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 15. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII – alcohol, reckless driving and MIP - motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.