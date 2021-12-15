Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Dec. 6
At 5:41 a.m., after a traffic stop at East Ellendale Avenue and Bowersville Road, a motorist was cited and released for DUII, driving while suspended, driving uninsured, failure to install ignition interlock device and refusal to take breath test.
At 8:01 a.m., a report of a male subject “messing” with the roll-up doors at the fire station in the 5900 block of Mill Creek Road. After a witness yelled at him, the subject drove off. The station chief confirmed the main door lock was broken. A deputy advised the station keep a spread sheet of serial numbers for their equipment.
At 2:55 p.m., male subject reported a known male subject busted out both of his windshields the night of Dec. 4 in the 300 block of East Main Street in Falls City.
At 3:03 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Perrydale Road near Beck Road.
At 9:34 p.m., a motorist struck and killed a Jack Russel/terrier mix dog with no collar and no chip, in the 7100 block of Perrydale Road.
At 8:35 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near 52nd Avenue.
At 11:25 p.m., a report of a donkey and horse on the loose on Mistletoe Road near McCaleb Road. A deputy located the animals, that were actually mules, and located the owner.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
At 10:31 a.m., a 15-year-old student admitted to selling a vape to another student at the Adolescent Day Treatment Center in the 2200 block of East Ellendale Avenue, a violation.
At 12:44 p.m., a juvenile motorist with only a learner’s permit, after making an illegal stop and turn into the Central High School parking lot, was cited for no operator’s permit.
At 3:22 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 13.
At 3:49 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Riddell Road near Whiteaker Road.
At 4:19 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone on South Pacific Highway near Old Fort Road.
At 5:29 p.m., a motorist turning around ended up in a ditch on Clow Corner Road near Cherry Knoll Road.
At 7:07 p.m., a report of a two vehicle, non-injury accident on Pacific Highway South at Gwinn Street East.
At 7:56 p.m., while a deputy was telling a female subject about her found purse in the 300 block of Montgomery Street, the deputy was notified of a possible stolen vehicle at the location. The female subject admitted to using the vehicle and not having permission. She was arrested. The deputy stood by until the owner retrieved the vehicle.
Deputies are investigating a report of an underage female subject raped three or four weeks ago at a residence in the 6500 block of Rickreall Road.
At 8:32 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 55
At 9:02 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 21-30 mph over the speed limit on Independence Highway near Highway 22.
At 9:14 p.m., a subject reported hearing shots then a woman screaming, then a vehicle leaving from Alvor Alley in the 7300 block of Ash Avenue. A deputy was unable to locate any people or vehicles in the area. However, the deputy did hear a goose honking in the area that possibly could be what they heard as a scream.
At 10:18 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident in the 5000 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The driver that caused the incident exhibited numerous signs of impairment. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII. After registering a BAC of .15%, he was cited for DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and hit/run property.
At 10:18 p.m., a report of a motorist that swerved to miss a deer in the 21800 block of Gooseneck Road, hit the embankment then rolled over and caught on fire. The driver was uninjured.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
At 7:22 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 12:05 p.m., a resident in the Berry Creek and Airlie roads area reported a motorist had crashed into a fence on his property. Deputies learned the driver had also failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed through a fence before continuing about 300 yards and crashing into a second fence. The driver initially gave a false identification. He was booked into Polk County Jail and cited for giving false information and fail to carry/present license, driving uninsured and failure to obey traffic signs.
At 10:31 a.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Reuben Boise Road reported coming home from out of town to find his cat had been shot and was deceased. He reported suspecting the neighbor with whom he’s had several ongoing issues. The PCSO is investigating.
At 1:30 p.m., a deputy was unable to deliver an emergency death notice to a resident in the 1600 block of Southwest Clay Street due to recent Oregon state legislation prohibiting law enforcement officers from entering private property with posted no trespassing signs.
At 4:33 p.m., a male subject reported a gun, an S&W Shield, was missing from his motorcycle he retrieved from a tow company. The motorcycle was towed several weeks ago following his accident and subsequent arrest by PCSO for several crimes.
At 4:57 p.m., a motorist reported losing his laptop from the back of his tailgate somewhere between 2445 Greenwood Road and Elliot Road. It was valued at $200.
At 8:04 p.m., a report of mail theft in the 3300 block of Mistletoe Road.
At 8:22 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 20. The driver appeared impaired, but passed a field sobriety test. The driver was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone, on an outstanding warrant, failure to carry and present, driving while suspended - violation and driving uninsured.
At 8:23 p.m., a report of shooting on Bureau of Land Management property in the Gooseneck and Finn road areas. A deputy was unable to locating anyone firing weapons.
Thursday, Dec. 9
At 4:58 a.m., a resident in the 24900 block of Yamhill River Road, who is deathly afraid of spiders, reported a “brown recluse” was on the inside of her door and she couldn’t get back into her house. She requested someone come out and kill the spider for her. An officer from the Grand Ronde Tribal Police responded and was able to dispatch the spider.
At 11:07 a.m., staff from Perrydale School requested a female subject be trespassed from the property the rest of the school year after causing a verbal disturbance with another adult during a middle school basketball game the night before.
At 12:05 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Church Street reported her ex-boyfriend smashed out three windows on her SUV and three windows of her trailer.
At 7:04 p.m., a report of a three-vehicle, non-injury accident in the 2300 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
Friday, Dec. 10
At 4:37 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Orrs Corner Road.
At 3:42 p.m., a small, international dump truck driver lost control in the 10700 block of Airlie Road, skidded off the road and rolled twice into the nearby field. There were no injuries.
At 4:13 p.m., a motorist on Highway 22 near milepost 16 reported that a piece of plexiglass flew from the eastbound lane and hit his windshield while he was traveling in the westbound lane.
At 6:35 p.m., a deputy reported the Polk County Sheriff’s Office participated in a community parade in the 9600 block of Grand Ronde Road. The PCSO had four vehicles in it with other law enforcement agencies, Fire/EMS and community members. The deputy concluded with, “Great Stuff!”
At 10:49 p.m., a driving complaint was reported on a motorist coming into Polk County on Highway 18 near milepost 27. The driver showed several signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Saturday, Oct. 11
At 2:24 a.m., a deputy removed a tree from the northbound lanes of Highway 221 near milepost 12. The deputy admitted it was actually a limb, but said “tree sounds better.”
At 9:07 a.m., deputies responded to a report of power lines down over the entire 6800 block of Zena Road.
At 11:46 a.m., a resident in the 24000 block of Yamhill River Road reported a known individual keeps coming onto his property and taking items. Today the person took four tires and other unknown items.
At 1:32 p.m., a report of a donkey wandering aimlessly in the 8600 block of Suver Road. By the time the deputy arrived, the donkey had wandered back to its owner’s property, who was out of town for the weekend.
At 6:46 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash on Wallace and Hopewell roads. There were no injuries.
At 9:01 p.m., a resident in the 8700 block of Steel Bridge Road reported hearing three gunshots near his property.
At 11:21 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 19. The driver showed signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Monmouth Police Department
On Nov. 27, Amy Erceg, of Albany, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
On Nov. 28, Libbie Nash, of Monmouth, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
