Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, Dec. 12

At 2:43 p.m., deputies reported finding a dead body in the 26000 block of Salmon River Highway. The man’s body was found in the bushes near an RV lot. The case remains under investigation.

Friday, Dec. 11

At 11:55 a.m., a deputy responded to the 3000 block of Brush College Road Northwest after reports of a 17-year-old boy receiving threatening text message regarding a sexual assault allegation that took place a year ago. The incident remains under investigation by the Salem Police Department.

At 1:24 p.m., a deputy responded to the 1000 block of Southeast Orchard Villa Lane in Dallas after reports of two fraudulent checks. Bank employees told the complainant that her account number was likely acquired through a random number generator. The complainant closed her account.

Thursday, Dec. 10

At 11:02 a.m., a deputy responded to the 2000 block of Adams Road after a man reported that one of his 800-pound angus bull was missing. He said the bull was either stolen or walked off. He added, if seen, the bull can be identified by its 7-inch horns. It’s mostly black with some white spots.

At 5:23 p.m., deputies arrived on the scene of a crash at Milepost 8 of Highway 18B. Yamhill County deputies were already on the scene and had issued numerous citations to the driver.

At 6:36 p.m., deputies responded to 5000 block of the Salem-Dallas Highway where a man coming down off a meth high reported being pursued by multiple creatures. Deputies drove him to the Eola Mobile Home Park where he said he had friends who would take him for the night.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

At 5:53 p.m., a deputy responded to a man complaining his neighbor was making “finger gun motions” at him. The deputy told him to keep a log of such incidents.

Monday, Dec. 7

At 9:41 a.m., a deputy responded to the 8000 block of Helmick Road where five packages were reported stolen. According to the report, the complainant is “already on the ball” and installed a camera on her property. She also “requested extra patrols during daylight hours for the Grinches stealing packages.”

At 10:32 a.m., a deputy responded to the 1000 block of Wallace Road Northwest after reports that someone stole two five-gallon propane tanks. The complainant said there had been a lot “transient activity” in the neighborhood.

At 7:50 p.m., a deputy responded to a caller from the 2000 block of Zena Road Northwest who said she would no longer call the sheriff’s office non-emergency number because the man who answered the phone the last time was mean to her. She said she would only call 911. The deputy warned her against misuse of the 911 emergency system. She told the deputy she has lived in Polk County for 26 years and has not called the sheriff’s office until recently when it became necessary. The deputy said she seemed satisfied when he repeated that back to her.

Dallas Police Department

Thursday, Dec. 10

Tristan Devlin was lodged in the Polk County Jail for second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft and theft of services.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

At 1:33 p.m., a citizen tried to give the police department a model of a pretend police headquarters that lights up.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

At 2:23 p.m., Derek Bumgardner was lodged in the Polk County Jail for a probation violation.

At 10:38 p.m., police responded to Southwest Oak Street after a woman reported nude photographs of her were sent to a revenge porn site. She originally reported the incident the day before.

At 8:45 a.m., police responded to Southeast Davis Street where neighbors were arguing because one of them was talking to the other’s dog. The first person told the second to stop talking to the dog. They then threw things at each other, but police said no crime was committed.