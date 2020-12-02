Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Friday, Nov. 27

At 9:37 a.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Fernwood Court Northwest after reports of a burglary. Deputies talked to a neighbor who said she saw someone in the house but assumed it was someone feeding the cats. No evidence of a burglary was found.

At 10:56 a.m., a deputy responded to the 5600 block of Wallace Road Northwest where a 12-year-old reported receiving graphic photos of dead bodies. The deputy explained the images came from a scam phone number.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

At 12:20 a.m., a deputy observed an older blind and deaf dog lying at the intersection of Ballston and DeJong roads. The dog had a bright green collar. The deputy declined to follow the dog as it wandered onto private property.

At 1:54 p.m., deputies responded to the 5000 block of Halls Ferry Road where a shirtless man was sitting in a vehicle in a closed park, eating a chalupa from Taco Bell. “His passenger was not enjoying her Taco Bell at the moment,” the deputy reported, adding the man “continued to finish his chalupa, only spilling minor amounts of sour cream on his lap.” The man said he was shirtless because the car heater really warms up the car. The deputy told them they were trespassing in the park and ordered them to leave.

At 1:52 p.m., a deputy responded to Southeast Ash Street in Dallas to reports of a stray dog. The deputy found an 8-year-old pit bull mix with several masses protruding on her body, including a tumor on her abdomen which had broken open and was actively bleeding. A raw spot on the dog’s lower left leg was also reportedly bleeding. The dog was taken to the Willamette Humane Society.

At 7:46 p.m., deputies arrested Sue Irick for DUII after she was found with her car in a ditch on the 7000 block of Zena Road. She was allegedly sitting in the front seat and smiling as deputies arrived. According to a deputy’s report, she performed poorly on a field sobriety tests and had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.14%. After being cited, she was taken to her residence.

9:21 p.m., deputies responded to Milepost 16 of Highway 22 where a young driver was speeding after getting into a heated conversation with her father and pressed down on the accelerator as the conversation continued. The deputy reporting the incident said he turned it into a “teachable moment” for the young driver.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

At 12:54 a.m., a deputy pulled over a suspicious driver on Eola Drive Northwest. Although he told the deputy he was on his way to visit his “baby mamma,” the deputy noticed the driver’s route was suspicious, and he was clearly lying to avoid being pulled over for driving with a suspended license. After the deputy told the suspect he could no longer drive and needed to arrange for a ride, the suspect allegedly became furious and called the deputy a series of obscene names. The suspect reportedly had a drug conviction on his record as well as an “incredibly long” history of traffic violations. Although the deputy reported he could have cited him for failure to carry a license, he added, “I was not interested in writing citations for the purpose of being punitive only.”

At 1:48 a.m., deputies responded to Neuman and Gold Creek Access roads where campers reported seeing a cougar. In the log entry, a deputy wrote that the couple “both stated they should hear the beast purring as they watched the glinting eyes of nature’s animal come close to their camp.” Deputies stayed on the scene while the campers packed up and left.

At 10:39 a.m., a deputy responded to reports of elder abuse on the 2000 block of Laura Lane when two senior citizens complained their septic system was not adequately maintained by their landlords -- leaving them without a working toilet and other facilities for five days. When told to hire an attorney, one of the seniors told the deputy he was fairly certain the property management company wanted to kill him. The deputy reiterated the need to hire an attorney.

At 4:58 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Pioneer Road where a man reported his 9 mm pistol was stolen from his trailer. He said his female roommate probably stole it. She admitted to deputies she entered the trailer, but claimed she had legal access to the dwelling and didn’t steal anything.

At 5:02 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at the corner of Southeast Fir Villa Road and East Ellendale Avenue. The vehicle on Fir Villa allegedly pulled out in front of the vehicle traveling west on Ellendale. The driver of the Fir Villa vehicle was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Monday, Nov. 23

At 10:39 a.m., deputies responded to a conflict between neighbors in the 600 block of West Boulevard in Falls City regarding a fence. The complainant said her new neighbor wanted to install a fence and became irate after being shown the property map from the county assessor’s office. She claimed he threatened to shoot her car. She later learned he only had a BB gun, but told deputies that was still inappropriate behavior. Deputies told him to hire a surveyor but not to cause issues because they didn’t want to see anyone get in trouble.

At 10:50 a.m., a deputy responded to reports of mail being stolen from people’s boxes along the 22000 block of Highway 18.

Dallas Police Department

Tuesday, Nov, 24

5:54 a.m., Duane Aslin was lodged at the Polk County Jail for a DUII and meth possession.

9:56 a.m., police responded reports of a 4-year-old child being abused on Monmouth Cutoff Road.

Larry Dowell was lodged in the Polk County Jail for two active county warrants as well as attempting to elude police officers, reckless driving, reckless endangering and possession of meth.

At 9:36 p.m., police responded to a juvenile on Northeast Fern Avenue who reported his parents had taken his things away and were going to break them. Police reported no crime was committed.

At 10:18 p.m., police responded to Northeast Polk Station Road to complaints of paint on a car’s windshield. The owner of the vehicle declined to press charges. Police advised him to wash the windshield before the paint dried.

Monday, Nov. 23

At 3:21 a.m., police responded to Southwest Birch Street when a caller reported an inmate in his mother’s house. The mother was at home and OK.

At 3:22 p.m., police responded to Southeast Cortland Avenue where a complainant reported getting a call from someone who said, “I’m going to kill you.” An officer tried call the number and found it is likely an internet-generated scam.

Sunday, Nov. 22

At 3:09 p.m., police responded to Southeast Brookside Avenue after a woman requested a welfare check on a male companion. “After further discussion, she was only concerned about kicking him out, not for his well-being,” the police report stated.

Saturday, Nov. 21

At 10:28 p.m., police responded to Southeast Hankel Street when a man accidentally shot himself in the hand while showing his wife how to take his gun apart.

Friday, Nov. 20

At 1:17 a.m., a caller told police that someone made “concerning statements” on Facebook but does not know where the person is or how to contact him. Police said they would look around town and check on the person’s welfare if they see him.

At 4:19 a.m., police responded to the 800 bock of Jefferson Street where they “attempted a welfare check on a woman wearing a pink shirt and colorful yoga pants.”

At 8:05 a.m., police reported that a woman just released from the Polk County Jail was “acting strangely, singing loudly and cussing.” They found her a bus stop, waiting for her boyfriend, and warned her about her behavior.

Sunday, Nov. 29

At 3:39 p.m., police advised a man on East Ellendale Avenue to stop looking into windows and raising his fist. He was also warned not to ride his motorcycle.

Friday, Nov. 27

At 8;47 a.m., police responded to reports of a possible sexual assault against a child on Southeast Lyle Street.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

At 12:20 p.m., police told a man at the Dallas Alliance Church on East Ellendale Avenue to stop cussing at another person, even though that person flipped him off.

At 9:28 p.m., police responded to a woman's complaint that there were four men behind her house making "owl noises." Police were unable to find any suspects.