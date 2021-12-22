Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Dec. 4, 2021
At 10:15 a.m., a counterfeit $100 bill was used in the 900 block of Main Street. Under investigation.
At 5:28 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
At 5:42 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 300 block of Orchard Drive.
Dec. 5, 2021
At 12:47 a.m., a theft was reported on Southeast Jefferson Street.
At 3:07 a.m., a fire was reported on Southeast Court Street. Fire was out upon arrival.
At 11:12 a.m., a burglary was reported in the 900 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue. A storage unit was broken into. It was unknown if anything was stolen.
At 1:32 p.m., A theft was reported on Southwest Harder Avenue. A winch was stolen off the front of a pickup.
At 2:34 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. A female stole a shopping cart full of items and left in a silver four door sedan.
Dec. 6, 2021
At 9:07 a.m., a theft was reported on Southwest Clay Street. Unknown subjects attempted to siphon gas from a truck overnight.
At 11:08 a.m., a sex offense was reported on White Oak Creek, Legacy Oaks Apartments in Independence.
At 5:31 p.m., a fraud case was reported on Southeast Godsey Road. The person reported that someone had taken out a loan in her name.
At 11:09 p.m., a burglary was reported on Southwest Cherry Street. David Hewitt was lodged in the Polk County Jail for criminal trespass I.
Dec. 7, 2021
At 1:18 a.m., a crash was reported in the 500 block of Southwest Levens Street. Adam Aumiller was arrested for DUII.
At 8:27 a.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Main Street near the Majestic Event Center. The suspect was also in possession of guns stolen from the location.
At 9:43 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Main Street and Hankel Street.
At 9:44 p.m., a crash was reported in the 600 block of Southwest Levens Street.
At 1:46 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 900 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue.
At 3:04 p.m., a small bag of meth was found in a parcel box on Southwest Elmwood Drive.
At 6:22 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Montgomery Street in Falls City. Stephanie Stewart was lodged in the Polk County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Dec. 8, 2021
At 10:48 a.m., a theft was reported on Southeast Howe Street. Two juveniles were charged with trespass II and theft III.
At 1:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Southwest Oak Street. A theft of various appliances from the location was reported.
Dec. 9, 2021
At 1:13 a.m., a report of gun shots on Southwest Church Street. Police were unable to locate the source.
At 9:26 a.m., a crash was reported in the 100 block of Southeast Court Street.
At 3:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Northwest Denton Avenue. A vehicle was rummaged through overnight.
At 6:23 p.m., a fraud case was reported and Rachel Berry was charged with aggravated ID theft and aggravated forgery I.
Dec. 10, 2021
At 10:44 a.m., Rachelle Morris Wood was lodged on a failure to appear warrant for burglary 1.
At 3:47 p.m., a sex offense was reported in the 700 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive.
At 7:14 p.m., a fraud case was reported on Southeast Washington Street. The person said they were scammed out of about $1,500 in an Amazon gift card.
Dec. 11, 2021
At 2:25 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Southwest Fairview Avenue.
Dec. 12, 2021
At 9:48 a.m., a report of a theft on Northeast Fern Avenue. A person said that he had not checked his mailbox for a couple days and found it to be open and empty. He thought it was unusual, but was not certain if anything had been stolen. He also mentioned that his neighbor’s mailbox was recently damaged.
At 11:28 a.m., a theft was reported in the 700 block of East Ellendale Avenue. An unknown suspect stole various items out of a vehicle. Some of the items included a black and silver Glock 48 9mm pistol, longboard, green ammo can with various throwing knives.
At 1:15 p.m., a car window was broken with a rock sometime during the night on Southeast Grant Court. No suspects.
Dec. 13, 2021
At 11:03 a.m., two juveniles were found to have marijuana on them in the 700 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive.
At 2:31 p.m., a three vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Main Street. Minor injuries.
At 5:38 p.m., a vehicle hit a tree in the 1800 block of West Ellendale Avenue. No injuries.
At 6:13 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Southeast Jefferson Street.
At 6:33 p.m., a shoplifter was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
At 6:48 p.m., a vehicle hit a tree on West Ellendale Avenue.
Dec. 14, 2021
At 9:28 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Southwest Hill Street.
At 3:53 p.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Main Street. A light bar was taken overnight.
At 8:58 p.m., Fredrick Campbell was lodged in the Polk County Jail on a parole violation warrant.
Dec. 15, 2021
At 2:05 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 11:02 a.m., the theft of mail was reported on Northeast Fern.
At 5:41 p.m., the theft of a bike was reported on Southeast Dimick Street.
Dec. 16, 2021
At 11:29 a.m., report of a stolen package on Southeast Miller Avenue.
At 11:38 a.m., report of approximately $230 worth of Christmas lights taken from the front yard of a residence on Southeast Barberry Avenue.
At 1:47 p.m., report of the theft of LED Christmas tree on Southeast Barberry Avenue.
At 9:22 p.m., report of two shots fired on Southwest Ellis Street.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Dec. 12
At 4:29 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 70, failure to drive within lane and no front plate. The driver showed signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. The driver was cited and released for DUII-alcohol and reckless driving.
At 9:54 a.m., a deputy recovered a parking cone for Polk County Fire District No. 1, which was hit and dragged by a vehicle leaving the fairgrounds on South Pacific Highway near Burch Grove Lane.
At 11:18 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while operating a cellphone 1st violation in the 1200 block of Fairview Avenue.
At 12:15 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while operating a cellphone 1st violation in the 1100 block of Oakdale Avenue.
At 12:49 p.m., a resident in the 20600 block of Valsetz Road reported a neighbor’s horse was loose on his property.
At 2:03 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 50.
At 2:19 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 50.
At 2:36 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 53.
At 5:37 p.m., a subject was arrested for trespass 2 after he cut and stole a Christmas tree from Miami Corp property on Highway 18 near milepost 15.
At 10:18 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Kings Valley Highway.
At 10:22 p.m., a deputy came upon two subjects in the overlook parking lot in the 10900 block of Highway 22 after dark. The female subject had an outstanding warrant out of Yamhill County for obstructing and was cited and released for the warrant accordingly.
Monday, Dec. 13
At 12:55 a.m., a deputy came upon a motorist that had slid off the road in the 16000 block of Brown Road. The driver displayed several indicators of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested on driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Later, the driver registered a BAC of .11%. He was cited and released for DUII-alcohol and reckless driving.
At 11:45 a.m., a report of a resident in the 500 block of 7th Street in Falls City was found deceased of natural causes.
At 8:58 a.m., a resident in the 14800 block of Arlie Road reported three batteries from farming equipment were stolen sometime over the weekend. All were Napa batteries worth a total of $480.
At 10:48 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Third Street in Falls City reported unauthorized charges at WalMart on his credit card.
At 6:13 p.m., a trooper came across a single vehicle crash into a ditch involving three occupants on Zena Road near Bethel Road. There were no injuries.
At 8:52 p.m., someone smashed a window in a vehicle in the 3200 block of Independence Highway and stole a makeup bag.
At 8:33 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Clow Corner Road. One passenger was transported to West Valley Hospital. One of the drivers was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
At 1 a.m., a report of a single vehicle that slid off the roadway due to slick roadway South Kings Valley Highway near Weston Road.
At 2:18 a.m., a report of a truck that crashed into a ditch on Highway 99 near milestone 67.
At 2:55 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury crash into a ditch in the 1800 block of East Ellendale Road.
At 4:49 a.m., a report of a single vehicle accident on Highway 99 near milepost 59.
At 5:10 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, spin-out crash on Independence Highway near Rodgers Road.
At 5:30 a.m., a report of a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash at the Dallas Cutoff.
At 7:54 a.m., a motorist hit a patch of ice on Highway 22 near milepost 20, drifted off the roadway down the southside embankment, crashing into some fences.
At 8:30 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury rollover crash due to ice in the area of Red Prairie Road near Highway 22.
At 11:02 a.m., a report of single victim with a gunshot wound at the trail head parking lot in the 11000 block of Coville Road. Detectives were called out to the scene for investigation.
At 1:42 p.m., a resident in the 4800 block of Gibson Road reported finding a folding knife and suspected it was associated with the suspect in the prowling call the previous night.
At 3:26 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a dog with its rear leg caught in a trap in the 2900 block of Independence Highway.
At 10:44 p.m., a deputy investigated a single-vehicle, non-injury crash into the ditch in the 5400 block of Zena Road. The driver had several empty wine cartons in the vehicle and her hands and pants were covered in wine. She was taken to the Salem Hospital emergency room. The driver didn’t remember how many drinks of wine she had. The deputy asked if that contributed to her crash she replied, “Well obviously.” She was cited and released for DUII-alcohol.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
At 3:16 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone, driving uninsured and failure to renew registration on Highway 22 near milepost 11.
At 12:10 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 55-mph zone, an outstanding warrant for contempt out of Albany and for driving while suspended on Pacific Highway near Bethel Road.
At 1:32 p.m., a youth was bitten trying to break up a fight between dogs in the 12600 block of Helmick Road.
At 1:35 p.m., a vendor reported missing three handguns and a rifle he believes were possibly stolen during the gun show at the Polk County Fairgrounds Dec. 11.
At 3:54 p.m., a male subject was arrested for assault 3 in the 28000 block of Andy Riggs Road.
At 6 p.m., PCSO detectives joined an investigation of a student from Straub Middle School in West Salem who reported being sexually assaulted at a residence in Salem.
At 9:11 p.m., a deputy came across a two-vehicle, non-injury accident at the Dallas Cutoff near Rickreall Road. The driver at fault exhibited signs of impairment, failed a sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Later at the Monmouth Police Department, he registered a BAC of .13%.
Thursday, Dec. 16
At 12:22 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle, rollover crash in the 10400 block of Corvallis Road. There were no injuries and the driver apparently left the scene of the crash via another vehicle. The driver was tracked down and cited and released for DUII and fail to perform duties of driver when property is damaged.
A 2:24 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of a motorist unable to maintain lane or speed and was tailgating another motorist. The driver was stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 22, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII, reckless driving, open container and fail to drive within lane.
At 5:44 a.m., a report of a vehicle crashing into a power pole, sheering it in half, on South Kings Valley Highway near Guthrie Road. There were no injuries.
At 7:45 a.m., a report of a paper delivery driver that slid down into a ditch on Brown Road near Old Military Road.
At 10:18 a.m., a deputy delivered food on behalf of Kings Valley Charter School for family in the 12100 block of Burbank Road.
At 11:09 a.m., a resident in the 8500 block of Rogers Road reported an unknown dog killed two chickens on his property.
At 11:13 a.m., a deputy delivered food on behalf of Kings Valley Charter School for family in the 300 block of Church Street.
At 12:06 p.m., a boat reported stolen from the 200 block of D Street in Independence was recovered at the Hilltop Cemetery on Corvallis Road.
At 2:11 p.m., a report of a two vehicle, non-injury accident on Oak Hill Road near Corvallis Road. The youth driver that caused the accident was cited for fail to perform duties of a driver/property, reckless driving and reckless endangering.
At 3:55 p.m., a report of a trailer stolen from the 15700 block of Monmouth Highway.
At 3:55 p.m., a deputy took custody of a stray German shepherd on Red Prairie Road near Highway 22 after some convincing and the dogs love of squeaky toys. The dog was taken to the Willamette Humane Society.
At 11:20 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 65.
Friday, Dec. 17
At 2:01 a.m., a motorist missed the stop sign at Rogers Road and Highway 51 and got stuck in the ditch. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUII. He blew BAC of .15% at the Independence Police Department.
At 12 p.m., a report of a theft of gas-powered saws/trimmers and medium sized work gloves sometime after 6 p.m. the previous night from farm vehicles in the 5600 block of Halls Ferry Road.
At 12:09 p.m., a deputy delivered gift bags to a resident in the 500 block of April Court in Independence.
At 12:32 p.m., a resident in the 9000 block of Fort Hill Road reported falling victim to a scam where she was tricked into paying $950 to get her grandson out of jail in Florida.
At 1:31 p.m., a deputy delivered presents to a resident in the 400 block of Ellendale Avenue.
At 1:42 p.m., a report of mailboxes broken into at the intersection of Aster Street Northwest and 53rd Avenue Northwest.
At 5:33 p.m., a report of a unique, Wizard of Oz monkey metal sculpture, wearing a kilt and a Santa jacket, valued at $1,000, was stolen from the front yard of a residence in the 16700 block of Bridgeport Road.
At 7:18 p.m., a report of the theft of mail from a mailbox in the 18800 block of Canyon View Lane.
At 8:37 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving uninsured on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
Saturday, Dec. 18
At 1:58 a.m., responding to a domestic disturbance, with a knife involved, in the 900 block of West Main Street, deputies arrested a male subject for menacing.
At 2:56 a.m., the driver of a medical transport van with a patient cited for speed 79 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near milepost 11.
At 8:37 a.m., a female subject was spotted coming out from behind the gate that leads to the boat barn off Edgewater off Eola Drive. The female said she was looking for a missing person. However, she was cited and released for an outstanding warrant for dangerous drugs out of Polk County.
At 12:17 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 7200 block of Corvallis Road.
At 12:45 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended on Corvallis Road near Hilltop Cemetery.
At 4:32 p.m., a report of a resident in the 24900 block of Yamhill River Road who was trying to shut the propane tank off when it reportedly exploded sending him through the side of the trailer and burning him. Medics transported Kenneth to the Salem Hospital.
At 5:46 p.m., a report of a single vehicle non-injury non-blocking accident in the 3900 block of Independence Highway.
At 8:26 p.m., a deputy came upon a single vehicle accident on Highway 18 near milepost 16 and assisted the six occupants up the embankment after they got out of the rolled over car. While the five family members were transported to the hospital, the driver exhibited multiple indicators of impairment and also indicators he was going to fight the deputy. After a brief struggle, the male subject was apprehended. He later registered a BAC of .17% and was cited and released.
At 8:06 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 223 near milepost 3.
Sunday, Dec. 19
At 8:46 a.m., a motorist in the 100 block of East Ellendale Avenue was cited for operation with non-standard lighting for headlight color rings that changed color, including blue, red, and purple.
At 9:31 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to wear a seat belt on Cherry Street near Fairview Avenue.
At 10:29 a.m., a report of a burglary that occurred between Dec. 16-19 in the 3900 block of Van Well Road. Nothing appeared to be missing.
At 11:07 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to wear a seat belt in the 700 block of Church Street.
At 12:18 p.m., a motorist was cited for failure to wear a seat belt at Southeast Uglow Avenue and Southeast Ash Street.
At 3:25 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended violation and driving uninsured in the 12200 block of Ballston Road.
Monmouth Police Department
Arrest for December
On Dec. 7, Dakota Winkler, of Monmouth, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
On Dec. 9, Michael DuClos, of Brushprairie, Wash., was arrested
