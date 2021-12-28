Police report
Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Friday, Dec. 17
At 12:51 a.m., Andreu Mendez was arrested for assault IV domestic after an altercation at the Best Western Hotel. He was lodged at the Polk County Jail.
At 5:58 a.m., a person had questions regarding threats of violence at schools. He was advised that Dallas police was coordinating with Dallas School District with the intent to have an increased presence around schools.
At 9:08 a.m., police had contact with a parent who was worried about the Tik Toc school threats.
At 8:52 a.m., a hit and run was reported on Southwest Birch Street.
At 9:18 a.m., a crash was reported on Southeast Birch Street. A Forest River forklift backed into a City of Dallas Public Works pickup.
At 9:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Southeast LaCreole Drive. A pickleball bag, valued at $250 was stolen from her vehicle overnight.
At 10:21 a.m., a theft was reported on Southeast Davis. A theft from a car sometime overnight included a set of keys and a $50 check.
At 1:31 p.m., a theft of a Republic recycling bin was stolen on Southwest Church Street.
Saturday, Dec. 18
At 1:48 a.m., an accident involving a vehicle and a dog was reported in the 100 block of Southwest Levens Street. The dog was transported to the emergency vet in Salem by the driver.
At 8:18 a.m., a theft of a light bar, Dewalt grease gun, and propane heater was reported on Southwest Elmwood Drive.
At 10:31 a.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Drive.
At 12:12 p.m., Jeffery Laford Jr. was lodged in the Polk County Jail for Assault II after getting into a fight.
At 10:05 p.m., a theft of an Amazon package was reported on Southwest Ellis Street.
Sunday, Dec. 19
At 6:35 p.m., Stormy Lupoli was lodged in the Polk County Jail for assault IV (felony), menacing and interfering with making a report, on Southeast Brookside Avenue.
Monday, Dec. 20
At 1:44 a.m., Dillon Worden was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southeast Jonathan Avenue.
At 8:55 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Southeast Uglow Avenue.
At 12:21 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on West Ellendale Avenue and Northwest Jasper Street. T-bone crash, non-injury.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
At 2:09 p.m., a hit and run was reported on the 1000 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
At 4:12 p.m., a non-injury crash was reported in the Wells Fargo drive through.
At 6:23 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southeast LaCreole Drive.
At 6:27 p.m., a car fire was reported in the 200 block of Northeast Polk Station Road. Fire was put out with a fire extinguisher.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
At 11:30 a.m., a criminal mischief case was reported on Southeast Golden Chain Avenue. Offensive words were spray painted at a new housing development.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Dec. 20
At 2:58 a.m., a motorist was stopped for having no taillights on Highway 22 near Ridgeway Road. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended.
At 11:08 a.m., a report of a 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup stolen from 12900 block of Burbank Road.
At 2:59 p.m., a deputy “provided presents and Christmas cheer” to residents in the 100 block of Carvey Court.
At 3:34 p.m., deputies responded to a driving complaint. The subject was stopped on Highway 221 near milepost 14. The driver was arrested for driving while suspended - felony.
At 4:32 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 22 near milepost 7.
At 4:35 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash into a ditch off Highway 223 near milepost 2.
At 11:23 p.m., a report of sexual abuse in the 8600 block of Grand Ronde Road. The case was forwarded to day shift investigators.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
At 3:57 a.m., motorist was stopped for suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant after driving 35 mph in a 55-mph zone and braking a lot on Highway 22 near Ridgeway Road. The driver explained he had hit an elk recently on this stretch a month ago and said he was scared.
At 2:56 p.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle in a field in the 1300 block of Pacific Highway. A deputy observed the vehicle in the middle of the field, standing in high water. A neighbor explained that the vehicle was placed there as a decoy for the geese and had been there since the spring.
At 3:06 p.m., a resident in the 8300 block of Grand Ronde Road reported twice finding a “handful” of nails by his mailbox at the base of the driveway.
At 4:55 p.m., a male subject was arrested in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive on four outstanding warrants out of Polk County.
At 5:44 p.m., a report of a motorist striking and killing a deer on Falls City Road near Oakdale Road.
At 8:24 p.m., deputy found two hay bales that fell and were slightly blocking both sides of the road on Highway 194 near milepost 4. The deputy pushed them aside but needed to call in heavier equipment to have the bales removed.
At 10:59 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Pioneer Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
At 12:08 p.m., a resident in the 18600 block of Falls City reported their mail was stolen, specifically a Capital One credit card. A fraudulent account was opened and used to make purchases at the Dallas Safeway and Dollar Tree.
At 4:51 p.m., a resident in the area of Corvallis and Davidson roads reported a feral, white dog, with no collar, killed six of her sheep and injured another four.
At 4:55 p.m., a motorist that crashed into a ditch in the 8300 block of Rogers Road ended up fleeing the scene. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Salem. Several likely stolen credit cards were also located inside the vehicle. The suspect ended up eluding a manhunt by several law enforcement agencies.
Thursday, Dec. 23
At 12:12 a.m., a resident in the 3000 block of Barnhart Road reported hearing rapid bursts of gunfire and estimated 10 shots.
At 4:16 a.m., a vehicle reported stolen out of Salem pulled into a driveway in the 2800 block of Independence Highway. The driver ran and was not located. The passenger was apprehended by law enforcement.
At 11:01 a.m., a report of a male subject that jumped from the Union Street Bridge. Polk County Sheriff’s Office helped with search. A body was not found.
At 4:36 p.m., a resident in the 18400 block of Oakdale Road reported she attempted to apply for “The Bachelor” reality show and realized it was a scam when they charged her money to appear on the show. The deputy referred her to filing a report with the FBI and “and educated her on the dangers of the online world.”
Friday, Dec. 24
At 8:38 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a physical fight that escalated to an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1400 block of F Street in Independence. The driver twice eluded pursuing law enforcement due to too-high speeds.
At 9:31 a.m., a resident in the 8800 block of Rickreall Road reported someone broke into a shop on the eastside of the dairy, steeling several tools inside.
At 11:04 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 1:04 p.m., a report of a Glock 9mm pistol found on the onramp of Highway 99 off Highway 22. The gun was cleared and turned over to a PCSO deputy.
At 3:51 p.m., a report of a vehicle that slid off the road and got stuck in a field in the 8700 block of Pacific Highway. A second vehicle also got stuck attempting to help the first vehicle.
Saturday, Dec. 25
At 1:55 a.m., a deputy came upon a motorist pulled over on Martin Road near Robb Mill Road. The driver appeared visibly impaired and admitted to smoking marijuana after pulling over. The driver promised to have somebody pick him up or sleep it off in the car.
At 2:16 a.m., a resident in the 14500 block of Ballston Road reported a prowler on the property. A responding deputy was unable to locate any intruders.
At 12:51 p.m., a female subject came into the West Valley Hospital after being in an accident in the 15200 block of Airlie Road. The subject had a BAC of .33%. A deputy confirmed the crash scene and cited and released the driver for DUII.
At 2:46 p.m., a report of a van that lost control in icy/slushy conditions on Highway 194, left the road near milepost 3 and rolled over. There were no injuries.
At 2:36 p.m., a report of three propane tanks were stolen from the 1500 block of Southwest Clay Street.
At 4:05 p.m., a deputy responded to the 15200 block of Airlie Road and was contacted by a large family enjoying Christmas. One of the kids dialed 911 as a prank. The kids were educated on misuse of 911 and the parents were apologetic.
At 4:40 p.m., a motorist was stopped in the 8300 block of Rogers Road for fail to register and failed to renew registration. The driver was suspended at the violation level and convicted multiple times of driving while suspended. He also had two warrants, one of which was out of Dallas Muni for failing to appear on a fail to carry and present an operator’s license charge. The driver was cited and released on his two warrants and for fail to carry and present an operator’s license.
At 9:15 p.m., a report of a car broken down in the middle of the eastbound lane of Highway 18 near Jahn Road and the male driver dressed all in black walking around the vehicle.
At 10:12 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury crash into a ditch on Highway 99 near milepost 66.
At 10:30 p.m., a report of a vehicle into a ditch with no injuries on Highway 99 near milepost 67.
At 11:32 p.m., a report of two vehicles involved in two separate crashes near each other on Highway 99 near milepost 70.
Monday, Dec. 27
At 2:27 a.m., a deputy came upon a single vehicle accident at the railroad tracks on Highway 18 in Sheridan. The female driver took off on foot. The YCSO responded and PCSO deputy assisted in the apprehension of the subject.
At 12:33 p.m., a report of a single vehicle accident where the driver went into a ditch in the 400 block of Independence Highway.
At 4:17 p.m., a motorist was travelling westbound on Highway 22 near milepost 16. His passenger rear tire just snapped off the nub causing him to spin out.
At 4:27 p.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle left in the ditch after leaving Highway 22 near milepost 1.
At 4:57 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for not moving to the left lane during a crash on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver was one month out from being able to have other occupants in the vehicle and she had three. The deputy called the driver’s mom and she said to send her right home.
At 5:16 p.m., a report of a two vehicle, side-swipe accident due to icy conditions in the on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 5:17 p.m., a report of an accident on Highway 22 near milepost 16. A deputy placed flares on roadway to help alert drivers to slow down.
At 6:03 p.m., a two-vehicle accident on Highway 22 near milepost 17. One driver transported herself to the hospital.
At 6:04 p.m., a report of a tree in the road in the 8200 block of Pacific Highway. By the time the deputy arrived, several nearby neighbors had combined efforts to remove the tree and limbs. The deputy wrote, “Great work community!!!!”
At 6:26 p.m., a deputy checked on two hitchhikers westbound on Highway 22. They were kicked out of the car by their elderly aunt after an argument. They needed a ride to Lincoln City. The deputy took them to the casino to wait for their ride out of the snow.
At 8:45 p.m., a complaint of a motorist was doing cookies in the intersection of Mitchell Street and North Main Street. A deputy stopped driver for careless driving. The driver was cited for careless driving, driving while suspended - violation and driving uninsured.
At 11:45 p.m., a deputy came upon a male subject lying in the road inside Wallace Park. He was extremely high on methamphetamine and non-verbal. Responding medics recognized the subject as someone they took the hospital the previous night under similar circumstances. They transported him again.
Independence Police Department
Arrests for Dec. 1-22
Jonathan Myrie, 30, of Independence, was arrested for harassment.
Cameron Edward Cahill, 32, of Independence, was arrested for failure to report as sex offender, felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and two outstanding warrants.
Aaron Lamar Burrell, 34, of Independence, was arrested for felony strangulation, criminal mistreatment 1 and criminal mischief 2.
Trevor James Jellison, 49, of Monmouth, was arrested on three outstanding warrants.
Kimberly Hoots Paulus, 52, of Salem, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and refusal to take a breath test.
Merrie Ellen Kearns, 56, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Luke Sands, 39, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Christopher Ryan Westling, 43, of Independence, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Franque Lorraine Marshall, 52, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Kasey MacDonald Loflin, 33, of Dallas, was arrested for harassment.
Dana Antone Lawson, 36, of Portland, was arrested on two outstanding warrant.
