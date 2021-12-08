Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Wednesday, Nov. 24
At 12:30 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
At 3:12 p.m., a hit and run was reported on Southwest Hill Street.
At 6:48 p.m., a theft was reported on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 8:15 p.m., a theft from an unlocked vehicle during the day was reported in the 200 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 25
At 2:35 a.m., a person was warned about overnight camping on Walmart’s property and was told to leave or he would likely be trespassed off the property by management.
At 2:39 a.m., a person was warned that overnight camping is not allowed on Walmart property. They said they had no working lights on their RV so they would leave at daylight.
At 10:49 a.m., a vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
Friday, Nov. 26
At 9:16 a.m., a hit and run was reported on Southwest Stump Street.
At 10:35 a.m., a female was reportedly smoking out of a glass pipe in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue. She was trespassed by the manager.
At 12:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Southeast Dimick Street.
At 2:45 p.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Main Street.
At 7:53 p.m., a burglary was reported on Southwest Washington Street.
Saturday, Nov. 27
At 3:13 p.m., a female was cited and released for criminal trespass II in the 200 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
At 7:35 p.m., a male and female were trespassed from Taco Bell.
At 11:42 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Southeast Godsey Road. The person was looking for cans in the garbage.
Sunday, Nov. 28
At 10:32 a.m., a report of shots heard on Southeast Academy Street.
Monday, Nov. 29
At 10:39 a.m., a person wanted help removing a transient from a UPS Pod who had broken in and was currently living inside, in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
At 11:33 a.m., a fraud case was reported on Southeast Uglow Avenue.
At 2:20 p.m., a criminal mischief case was reported on Main Street. Someone had cut the fuel line on a “cherry-picker” lift and stole approximately five gallons of gas, a tarp, and a blue bucket.
Ata 4:02 p.m., a male was cited and released for trespass II after being on McDonalds’ property after being trespassed in 2020.
At 4:51 p.m., a fraud case was reported in the 300 block of Orchard Drive. A potential counterfeit $50 bill was used.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
At 10:52 a.m., a theft was reported on Northwest Heath Street. A person reported the theft of a SKAR 12” speaker from the back of a vehicle.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
At 5:35 p.m., a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway At 5:36 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on East Ellendale Avenue/Southeast Uglow.
At 11:48 p.m., a report of a male who was outside the apartment complex and likely hallucinating, on Southwest Levels Street.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Nov. 29
At 1:12 a.m., a deputy contacted a motorist parked illegally on Fir Crest Road near Lamers Road. The driver was playing Pokemon Go.
At 10:02 a.m., a report that the Spring Valley Community Center was vandalized in the 8200 block of Spring Valley Road. Unknown suspects knocked the door knob off of the entry door to gain entry. Nothing was taken.
At 11:14 a.m., a resident in the 15100 block of Arlie Road reported 300-500 gallons of gas, valued between $1,200-$1,500, was stolen from his farm sometime this weekend. Suspects also took the battery from the tractor and damaged a pipe on the fuel pump.
At 2:52 p.m., a report of a motorist versus power pole accident on Beck Road off Highway 22.
At 2:52 p.m., a deputy came upon a disabled vehicle blocking the westbound lane in the 10000 block of Orrs Corner. The occupant was trying to get ahold of her insurance. The deputy located her spare tire and changed it for her.
At 5:04 p.m., a resident in the 9700 block of Pageant Street reported someone stole an AR15 Good Times Industries Rifle with Vortex red dot. There were no signs of forced entry.
At 7:48 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, possible injury crash, on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road. The driver of one of the involved vehicles left the scene, possibly by another vehicle, before first responder arrived.
At 10:21 p.m., a resident in the 4300 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported hearing gunshots, possibly from his neighbor’s property. The neighbor said the shots were from duck hunters hunting near the confluence of Rickreall Creek and the river.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
At 12:53 a.m., a motorist missed the turn onto Highway 22 off Kings Valley Highway and ended up in the ditch.
At 5:11 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving uninsured and for speeding 55 mph in a 40 mph-zone at Wallace Road and Taggart Drive.
At 8:37 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended and for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 7400 block of Perrydale Road.
At 11:12 a.m., a male subject attempted to syphon gas from two U-Haul trucks parked next to Frinks Hardware 400 block of Main St. in Falls City.
At 11:17 a.m., a report of the theft of a 15-foot, tandem axle, hydraulic lift utility trailer valued at $9.000, from Robinson Well drilling, in the 4400 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 2:37 p.m., a male subject was arrested for several warrants in a residence in the 300 block of Montgomery Street. A female subject was arrested for hindering law enforcement for initially lying about the male subject being inside the residence.
At 3:15 p.m., a resident in the 2200 block of East Ellendale Avenue reported her son had stolen $90 from his cousin at a residence in Monmouth. While searching his room, she also found a vape pen he’d purchased from another student at school. The school resource office is investigating the possibility of tobacco product sales on school campus.
At 4:57 p.m., a subject locked out of residence in the 2500 block of Mistletoe Road angrily confronted the landlord with a skateboard. The landlord brandished and fired a pepper ball gun in warning. The male subject was cited and released for menacing. The landlord agreed to unlock the residence.
At 9:59 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 10:56 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
At 12:41 a.m., a deputy found the license plate HV00031 lying on the north shoulder of Highway 22 and Beck Road. The license plate did not return in DMV records.
At 4:21 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 at milepost 24. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and fail to install ignition interlock device.
At 8 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury crash at Hopewell and Wallace roads.
At 8:22 a.m., a deputy responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 66. The driver showed several signs of intoxication and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested for DUII and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
At 11:52 a.m., a vehicle was stolen from a residence that was also broken into in the zero block of Central Boulevard in Falls City. Some costume jewelry was taken from the home.
At 1:32 p.m., a female subject said the license plate of her vehicle had been stolen, but she didn’t know when or where it had been taken.
At 1:45 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident in the 1900 block of James Howe Road.
At 2:48 p.m., a delivery man reported being bitten on his “stomach fat” while trying to deliver a package to a residence in the 8000 block of Highland Drive.
At 4:03 p.m., a resident in the 28000 block of Andy Riggs Road reported someone stole a 20 gauge blue and black camo shotgun and her KTM 450 dirt bike.
At 5:09 p.m., a female subject reported her cell phone and $900 in cash were stolen and she had tracked the suspect to the casino. Deputies caught up with the suspect vehicle 7200 block of Ridgeway Road. The driver had warrants out of Linn County. The phone was found inside the car and stolen money on both the driver and passenger. They were both charged with Theft 1 and the passenger was also charged with tampering with a witness.
At 7:48 p.m., a motorist was cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle on Dallas Cutoff and Rickreall Road.
At 9:37 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Dallas Highway near Rosewood Drive. The driver had bloodshot watery eyes and vehicle’s interior smelled of burnt marijuana. The driver passed a field sobriety test but was cited for driving while suspended.
Thursday, Dec. 2
At 12:11 p.m., a male subject was cited and released on failure to appear on a DUII warrant in the 15900 block of Arlie Road. The subject was also verbally trespassed from the location where he was not supposed to be.
At 4:50 p.m., a subject reported finding mail dumped in a ditch on Van Well Road near Highway 22. Deputies contacted the owner of the stolen mail.
At 5:56 p.m., PCSO deputies assisted at the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 22 near milepost 17. An 83-year-old motorist from Salem was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when he collided with another motorist from Salem. Both were taken to a local hospital, where the wrong-way driver was later pronounced deceased.
At 9:28 p.m., a Honda CRV reported stolen earlier in the day by the Independence Police Department was found at the intersection of Clow Corner Road and Morrow Road.
At 11:11 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 68.
Friday, Dec. 3
At 12:52 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding near Farmer Road on Highway 99. The passenger was the owner of the vehicle, however the driver admitted he did not have a license to drive. He was cited for no operator’s license and given a warning for the speed.
At 7:41 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury crash where a truck ended up in a ditch in the 17700 block of Falls City Road.
At 11:27 a.m., a deputy discovered garbage dumped on one of the large turnouts by the river in the 24000 block of Yamhill River Road. The deputy emailed photos to community service about the dump to be picked up. The deputy did not dig through it, “as it was gross.”
At 1:13 p.m., a resident in the 4500 block of Van Well Road reported sometime overnight, someone stole more than 90 bales of hay from the barn on the property.
At 4:06 p.m., a male subject was cited and released on a failure to appear warrant in the 800 block of Main Street in Dallas.
At 8:49 p.m., a male subject was cited and released for offensive littering in the 16000 block of Arlie Road.
At 10:10 p.m., a report of a heroin overdose in the 8200 block of Grand Ronde Road. The female subject was given NARCAN, revived and was transported to Salem.
At 11:35 p.m., a deputy turned around on Highway 51 to stop a speeding motorist. However, the motorist sped up to speeds over 100 mph. The deputy finally stopped the driver near milepost 3. The driver was cited for speeding 103 mph in a 55 mph-zone, passing in no passing zone and careless driving. The driver was also warned for failure to carry proof of financial responsibility and reckless driving.
Saturday, Dec. 4
At 2:47 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone in a safety corridor on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.
At 3:24 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 91 mph in a 55-mph zone in a safety corridor on Highway 22 near Van Well Road.
At 9:14 a.m., a motorist was stopped for Operation without Required Lighting Equipment on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was cited for fail to register vehicle.
Independence Police Department
Arrests for Nov. 1-19
Jose Juan Guadalupe Arzola Ortega, 21, a transient, was arrested for Trespass 2.
Cleo Otis Andrews, 49, of Salem, was arrested for fail to report as a sex offender and seven outstanding warrants.
Kelli Dawn Robinett, 56, of Salem, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Michoe Lee Montgomery, 30, of Salem, was arrested for DUII.
Khalid Saheb Khan, 33, of Independence, was arrested for Assault 4.
Antonio Ricardo Reyna Torres, 20, of Independence, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 2.
Melanie Carol Dague, 31, of Independence, was arrested for Theft 2 of Services.
Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 54, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Christopher Abbott, 41, a transient, was arrested for Depositing Trash within 100 Yards of Water.
Dawnuell Aurora Dolphin, 51, of Willamina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Nicholas Christopher Dudley, 33, of Independence, was arrested for a parole violation and an outstanding warrant.
Brenda Diaz Diaz, 30, a transient, was arrested for a probation violation.
John Oliver Rice, 48, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Roger O. Austin, 62, a transient, was arrested on a parole violation.
Kyle Jefferey Casey, 26, a transient, was arrested for Trespass 1.
Dustin Brent Flaten, 33, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Kyle Jefferey Casey, 26, a transient, was arrested for Probation Violation.
Kirk Alexander Vasquez, 32, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Efren Castillon, 35, of Woodburn, was arrested for Parole Violation and an outstanding warrant.
Nicholas Ross Allen Job, 27, of Independence, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Jesus Trujillo, 46, a transient, was arrested for Parole Violation.
Katrina Lavonna Bussard, 28, of Salem, was arrested for Assault 4 – Felony.
Franque Lorraine Marshall, 52, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Tanner James Garl, 24, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Fawn Marie Weaver, 43, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Christopher Robert Woodward, 40, of Aumsville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
