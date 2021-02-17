Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Dallas Police Department

Feb. 5

12:09 a.m. – Suspicious subjects in the 300 block of Southeast Maple Street. Report of six subjects walking near storage units.

6:36 a.m. – The theft of a credit card in the 200 block of West Ellendale Road. The credit card was used at Oregon Market.

8:52 a.m. – Suspicious subject was reported on Northwest Tilgner Lane. A suspicious female watched the subject pull out of her garage and then took off running down Hillcrest towards Brentwood.

5:06 p.m. – A theft was reported from Walmart, 300 block Northeast Kings Valley Highway.

8:01 p.m. – A sex offense three case was reported on Southeast Uglow Avenue.

Feb. 6

1:56 p.m. – Attempted gas siphoning was reported on Northeast Fern Court. The subject vehicle is an older Chevy Suburban with three subjects.

3:28 p.m. – A dead person was reported in East Ellendale Avenue.

5:30 p.m. – A theft was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. A person walked out of Safeway with $369.37 worth of groceries. The person was confronted and left with only one bag full of groceries. Under investigation.

Feb. 7

7:30 a.m. – A fire was reported on Northwest Gavin Drive. The heat lamp in the chicken coop caught fire next to the house. An officer put the fire out with a garden hose before it caught the house on fire.

8:32 a.m. – A dead person was reported in the Orchard Drive area, between Northwest Reed Lane and Northeast Gerlinger Lane.

Feb. 8

9:15 a.m. – A report of an unknown male selling juveniles marijuana and vape equipment on Southwest Church Street. The male drives a white Volkswagon Jetta, unknown plate.

Feb. 9

9:12 a.m. - A possible sex abuse offense is under investigation, reported on Southwest Sequoia Lane.

9:55 a.m. – Homeless camp behind Rite Aid, 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. The manager wanted them trespassed, but no one was there when police arrived.

10:24 a.m. – Thomas Cromwell-Cole was lodged in the county jail on three counts of restraining order violation and one count of telephonic harassment, on Windsor Avenue Northeast.

11:34 p.m. – A person heard a loud boom at his residence on Southwest Irick Court. He found that his trampoline had caught fire. The cause of the fire is unknown, he just wanted to report it as information.

Feb. 11

12:50 p.m. – A fraud case was reported on Northwest Reed Lane. The complainant said they were scammed and are out $1,200.

4:20 p.m. – Road rage incident of gas pump was reported on Southwest Washington Street.