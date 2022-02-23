Dallas Police Report
Thursday, Feb. 10
At 1:32 p.m., a report of a stolen backpack on Southwest Church Street. No suspects.
At 2:01 p.m., a person was trespassed from the car wash in the 300 block of Main Street.
At 4:39 p.m., a three vehicle, non-injury crash was reported in the parking lot located in the 500 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive.
Friday, Feb. 11
At 4:15 p.m., a hit and run was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue. A vehicle was hit in the Safeway parking lot. The suspect vehicle is registered out of Falls City.
At 9:31 p.m., a male subject was cited and released for disorderly conduct on Southeast Court Street.
Saturday, Feb. 12
At 12:31 a.m., a male subject was cited and released for DUII and careless driving on Southeast Jonathan Avenue.
At 12:47 p.m., a female was lodged into the Polk County Jail on a felony warrant out of Shoshone County, Washington.
Monday, Feb. 14
At 7:25 a.m., a theft was reported in the 300 block of Orchard Drive.
At 10:12 a.m., a male subject was cited and released on Clackamas County and Polk County warrants.
At 12:21 p.m., a report of a possible fraud case on Southwest Fairview Avenue.
At 6:47 p.m., a report of sex offense on Southeast Uglow Avenue. Under investigation.
At 8:54 p.m., a report of a theft on Southeast Brookside Avenue.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
At 9:49 a.m., a report of a fraud case on Southeast Miller Avenue.
At 12:04 p.m., a report of a hit and run on Southwest Levens Street.
At 12:54 p.m., a report of a theft from Walmart.
At 3:38 p.m., a report of a hit and run on Southeast Hawthorne Avenue.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
At 7:09 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported on Southeast Barberry Avenue.
At 7:45 a.m., a theft from a vehicle was reported on Southeast Barberry Avenue.
At 8:09 a.m., report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle was reported on Southeast Salmonberry Avenue.
At 8:10 a.m., report of a theft from an unlocked vehicle on Southeast Wiens Street.
At 8:52 a.m., a report of a theft from vehicle on Southeast Cooper Street.
At 9:05 a.m., a report of a theft from a vehicle on Southeast Cooper Street.
At 10:40 a.m., a theft of a coin purse from a vehicle was reported on Southeast Cooper Street.
At 10:44 a.m., a juvenile will be referred to the juvenile department after possessing marijuana buds and vape pens at school, in the 700 block of Southeast LaCreole Drive.
At 10:49 a.m., a hit and run was reported at Walmart.
At 11:53 a.m., a report of a theft from a vehicle on Southeast Fowler Street.
At 1:47 p.m., a report of a fraud case was reported on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 4:44 p.m., a male was cited and released for DUII in the 1200 block of Southeast Holman Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 17
At 8:45 a.m., a report a theft on Southwest Walnut Avenue.
At 10:55 a.m. - report of a hit and run on Southeast LaCreole Drive.
At 11:12 a.m., a report of a sex offense on East Ellendale Avenue. A juvenile dated a 19 year old male from New Jersey and exchanged nude photos.
At 2:30 p.m., a report of a vehicle crash in the 200 block of Southwest Washington Street.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Feb. 14
At 7:08 a.m., a motorist was cited for unsafe passing on left on Highway 99 near milepost 54.
At 10:16 a.m., a report is being investigated of a student at Perrydale High School who was suspected of selling THC vape pens (dab pens) to other students on school campus located at 7445 Perrydale Road.
At 10:20 a.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Liberty Road reported someone broke into their mailbox, causing $100 in damage and stole some mail. The resident stated several of the mailboxes near theirs were also broken into.
At 10:45 a.m., a report of an RV that had its catalytic converter stolen while it was stored at the Star Storage off Highway 18 in Grand Ronde, at 29695 Salmon River Highway, sometime between Jan. 17 and Feb. 13.
At 11:09 a.m., a resident in the 9200 block of Parker Road reported someone stole about 15 gallons of gasoline, valued at $52.50, from three vehicles on the property sometime between Feb. 11 and Feb. 12.
At 10:03 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 51 near milepost 3.
At 10:08 p.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle broken down in the middle of Maxfield Creek Road near Arlie Road. A tow truck arrived shortly after the deputy.
At 10:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Bethel Road near Oak Grove Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
At 4:09 a.m., a resident in the 2100 block of Pioneer Road reported hearing a gunshot nearby. He and a neighbor went outside to check on the noise, but spotted nothing and there was no further disturbance.
At 9:46 a.m., two PGE linemen reported finding a sack of bones they believed were not animal in the brush north of the Zena and Bethel roads intersection. The bones were sent to the medical examiner who confirmed the bones were indeed not human.
At 1:18 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Southeast Hawthorne Avenue reported the theft of a stripped-down frame from an old 22’ camper trailer, valued $700, which occurred in the last three days.
At 2:12 p.m., a resident in the 21300 block of Stone Road reported that someone stole a check from her mailbox then later cashed it for $1,765. The name it was written to came back in police records associated with someone connected to two other stolen, modified and cashed checks cases.
At 6:58 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Clow Corner Road near Ballard Road.
At 7:21 p.m., a PCSO deputy assisted with stopping a motorist an off-duty Salem Police officer called in to make a driving complaint about. They found the driver was not impaired. Rather, he was upset about a number of things and distracted by his phone.
At 8:14 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Dallas Cutoff Road near Rickreall Road.
At 10:29 p.m., PCSO received a report of a suicidal person, up Gold Creek Access Road, armed with a 9mm handgun and 30-06 rifle and extremely high on meth. It was further reported the individual wanted to die via suicide by cop. The individual had earlier made mention of going to his mom’s in Salem and causing a disturbance to have SMP shoot him. SMP was advised of the information. PCSO chose not to engage the subject in the woods and force a situation.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
At 3:30 a.m., a motorist was stopped for operation without required lighting equipment, and failure to stop when emerging from a driveway. The driver exhibited several indicators of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. A search of the vehicle yielded a license plate that was from a reported stolen vehicle and some drugs and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – controlled substance and several other charges.
At 5 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle in the ditch, with no one around, in the 1500 block of Independence Highway.
At 12:59 p.m., a female subject was cited and released in the 28800 block of Salon River Highway for an outstanding warrant out of Yamhill County.
At 1:49 p.m., a report of more than $1,000 in tools stolen from a construction site in 22700 block of Highway 18.
At 4:06 p.m., a resident in the 4400 block of Barnhart Road reported his neighbor’s husky, which had climbed the fence previous and killed some of his chickens, had dug under the fence this time and ate the chicken carcasses he hat set out in the burn pile. Deputies warned the co-resident of the dog’s owner of the consequences if the minimum care was not met.
At 6 p.m., a pit mix dog wandered onto a property 23500 block of Gooseneck Road. A deputy took custody of the pup and lodged it at the Dallas animal shelter.
At 9:19 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on the Monmouth Cutoff near Southeast Howe Street.
Thursday, Feb. 17
At 6:41 a.m., a motorist reported swerving to miss a deer on Corvallis Road near Prather Road and ended up in a ditch.
At 7:51 a.m., a motorist making newspaper deliveries, swerved to miss a deer in the 500 block of 50th Avenue Northwest, drove through a ditch, before hitting a large tree.
At 11:30 a.m., a resident in the 16600 block of Ellendale Road reported someone stole about $20 in copper pieces from her electrical box, causing $2,500 in damage.
At 1:24 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 24.
At 2:16 p.m., a resident in the 11400 block of Park Street reported someone stole checks from her mailbox, including cashing out a $92.22 check meant for Pacific Power.
At 8:38 p.m., a deputy recorded a motorist travelling 71 in posted 55 mph-zone on Salem Dallas Highway. When the deputy activity their lights, the motorist slowed, but did not pull over. After activating the siren a couple times, the motorist finally pulled over West Coast Metal Works near 52 Avenue. The driver said she slowed to let the deputy go around but didn’t see emergency lights activated. The deputy eventually gave the driver a verbal warning for speeding but issued her a citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
At 8:59 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 89 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Highway 51.
At 9:37 p.m., a report of a suspicious person in the 4400 block of Brush College Road wearing blue rubber gloves, hoodie and grey pants asking for directions to Commercial Street. Deputies were unable to locate the individual
Friday, Feb. 18
At 6:58 a.m., the opening employee arrived at the Falls City Market, located at 319 N. Main St., to discover the front glass in the main door broken out. It appears E cigs were the only thing taken from the store.
At 11:13 a.m., a report of an abandoned vehicle found “torn apart” at the Spring Valley Access in the 8900 block of Wallace Road.
At 2:08 p.m., a report of three people riding an ATV side by side on private property in the 17900 block of Richardson Road when it rolled, partially throwing on of the riders. He sustained “a fairly significant head wound.”
At 4:08 p.m., a male subject was formally trespassed from the American Market in the 28600 block of Slamon River Highway.
At 7:57 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 52.
At 10:42 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Clow Corner Road near Cherry Knoll Road.
Saturday, Feb. 19
At 12:23 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor near Van Well Road.
At 2:32 a.m., a motorist was stopped for weaving within its lane, crossing both the yellow and white lines several times on Highway 22 near Kings Valley Highway. The driver showed signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He was also cited for reckless driving.
At 5:16 a.m., deputies responded to a report of three males who ganged up on and assaulted another drunken individual at Spirit Mountain Casino, located at 27100 Salmon River Highway. Deputies located the vehicle with the three individuals and arrested then on Assault 3 charges.
At 4:08 p.m., two individuals reported their vehicles were entered and stolen from sometime overnight in the in the 1100 block of Fernwood Court Southwest. A cell phone, pager and wallet were stolen. Later that day, video at Walmart captured a suspect using the stolen credit cards from the wallet.
At 4:01 p.m., deputies investigated a residential alarm that was triggered in the 11500 block of Buena Vista Road. At no signs of anyone there, the deputy spoke to the neighbor who advised she was watching the house and feeding the animals and set the alarm off accidentally.
At 8:37 p.m., a deputy came across a couple sleeping in the Bureau of Land Management Park in the 4000 block of Mill Creek Road. The deputy told them to move along and they complied.
At 9:12 p.m., a motorist complained about a pickup towing a trailer that was losing lawnmower parts in the road and nearly caused damage to complainant’s vehicle on Highway 22 near milepost 10. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle.
Independence Police Department arrests for Jan. 31 – Feb. 8
Jesus Trujillo, 46, a transient, was arrested for probation violation and for trespassing.
Mark Anthony Sanner, 51, a transient, was arrested for menacing.
Scott David Henry, 38, a transient, was arrested for trespass 2 and for violating a restraining order.
