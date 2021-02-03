Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 26

At 3:55 a.m., West Valley Fire responded to one of the parking areas along the east end of Yamhill River Road where an abandoned RV had been burned. One of the fire personnel reported it had previously appeared someone was taking things out of the trailer and burning them nearby. The batteries and propane tanks had been removed from the trailer and nobody was found inside the burned rubble. It is unknown who owns the trailer or how the fire started.

At 5:18 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident at mile post 17 of Highway 22. The driver said he was traveling westbound on Highway 22 when he hit a patch of ice on the bridge at MP 17. The driver lost control and struck the guardrail twice before his vehicle stalled in the slow lane. ODOT advised the guardrail would cost about $2,000 to repair. Dallas Towing arrived after 45 minutes and removed the vehicle from the roadway.

At 7:14 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run accident River Road Bridge heading into Independence. A witness reported a vehicle spun out on the bridge and hit the bridge causing damage. The vehicle and driver were located at 1368 Briar Road. She admitted heading west on the bridge at approximately 40 to 45 mph where she hit a patch of ice, lost control and her vehicle “ping ponged” off the bridge guard rail. The driver was issued a citation for failing to perform duties of driver by staying at the accident location and properly reporting it.

At 1:51 p.m., a deputy responded to a single vehicle accident at mile post 61 in Highway 99. The accident was due to snow and ice on the road. The driver was uninjured and remained on scene awaiting a tow truck.

At 1:54 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash at Corvallis and Parker roads. Upon arrival, medics reported the driver and two passengers were uninjured and the second vehicle had left the scene but had not returned. The driver’s supervisor arrived and transported her and the two passengers from the crash.

At 2:41 p.m., deputies responded to a serious injury accident at Oak Grove Road and Highway 22. Deputies helped direct traffic through one lane in each direction until relieved by ODOT.

At 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident with no injuries, on South Pacific Highway West. A tow truck was on scene and pulling the vehicle from the roadside ditch. No other action was taken. Snowy and icy conditions were determined as the factor for the crash.

At 4:07 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch at mile post 12 on Highway 22. The occupants were uninjured and were waiting for a tow.

At 4:54 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident at mile post 69 on Highway 99 West. The driver of one vehicle drove away from the scene and the driver of the second vehicle was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

At 6:06 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a cow that got loose from a property in the 24655 block of Yamhill River Road. Upon arrival, the landowner reported the cow had been contained.

At 6:25 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a tree that fell across a power line in the 16600 block of Brown Road. One of the wires that came down landed on a Benton County patrol car in the deputy’s driveway. Public works and PGE were notified and the road blocked with cones.

At 8:46 p.m., a deputy responded to a stalled vehicle in the roadway at Glenn Creek Road Northwest near Wallace Road Northwest. Upon arrival, the deputy found two teenage females attempting to call friends. The deputy found their battery had a loose terminal and was able to tighten it for them. The vehicle started and they were able to get on their way.

At 10:08 p.m., deputies responded to a missing person report and a request for search and rescue. The missing person was last seen leaving work in South Salem around 3 p.m. His car was later found on the Western Oregon University Campus with his phone and wallet inside. The deputy placed a call-out for mantrackers and K9s. Prior to them being deployed in the field, the missing person was located across town near his residence. He appeared to be experiencing a medical issue and the last thing he remembered was driving over the Marion Street Bridge after work. He was evaluated by medics and was going to get further evaluation at the hospital.

Monday, Jan. 25

At 7:36 a.m., deputies responded to Liberty Road and South Kings Valley Highway to a report of a two vehicle, non injury, head-on crash. The deputies learned the driver of a Ford was heading west down Liberty Road at about 30 mph and hit a patch of ice. The driver lost control and hit a Volkswagen head on that was heading west on Liberty Road. The roadway was completely covered in ice when the deputy arrived. After speaking with both drivers it was determined that the ice was the sole cause of the crash and there was no poor driving before the Ford hit the patch of ice. Both drivers filled out a DMV Crash Form. The Ford driver had a friend tow the truck from scene and Volkswagen driver waited at the scene for a tow truck.

At 9:26 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Brown and Old Military roads. Upon arrival, the deputy saw in side the vehicle several firearms in plain view with various other belongings. The deputy contacted the owner at 17600 Brown Road who said the vehicle belonged to his mother, and that his brother was driving it when it “blew up.” The owner promised the car would be towed that day and she’d call her son about the firearms left inside the vehicle.

At 3:04 p.m., a resident in the 2200 block of Laura Lane reported receiving a letter from a collection agency that said he owed T-Mobile about $3,400. The resident said he has never had T-Mobile as a service and had been with AT&T for over 20 years. The resident reported no other damage done to his credit. The deputy promised to follow up with T-Mobile for possible suspects.

At 2:21 p.m., deputies responded to a request for a welfare check on an occupant of a vehicle off the side of the road at Salmon River Highway and Hebo Road. Deputies discovered a male occupant who had an outstanding warrant and was in possession of a restricted weapon by felon. The suspect was arrested and booked into Polk County Jail.

At 2:38 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a semi truck hitting a utility pole in the 7200 block of Rickreall Road. Upon arrival, the semi-truck driver told the deputy he was driving west bound on Rickreall Road from Greenwood Road when a vehicle went over halfway from his lane taking him head on. He stated it did not appear the individual was watching the road. The semi driver said he swerved and avoided hitting the vehicle head on, but hit the gravel shoulder. His semi came to rest hitting a utility pole, braking it in half. He added the driver of the other vehicle, a darker gray sedan, possibly a Honda, continued on without stopping. However, a resident in the 7310 Rickreall Road provided video camera footage of the incident that showed the semi driver drive through the stop sign and off the roadway with no oncoming vehicles. The deputy cited the driver for Failure to Drive Within Lane.

At 3:23 p.m., a deputy responded to a property dispute involving a well in the 9000 block of Hopewell Road Northwest. The reporting resident claimed his neighbor came onto his property and boarded up access to a pump house they shared access to. The neighbor did not have autorization to board up the pump house and was cited for Criminal Mischief III and released. When the deputy tried to explain the situation to the neighbor, the deputy was called a racist.

At 5:05 p.m., a resident in the 1700 block of Wallace Road Northwest reported catching people on his property stealing items and had them blocked in so they couldn’t leave. Upon arrival, the dupty leared the suspect had two warrants for his arrests and also possessed stolen property in the van he was trying to get unstuck. The suspect denied taking everything. The deputy determined his statements did not match up and he had no contact information for his sister who owned the van stuck on the property. The suspect was arrested for Burglary II, two counts of theft II, Criminal Trespass II, along with his two warrants.

At 11:35 p.m., a deputy respoded to a vehicle out of gas in the Dolks Ferry Road Northwest and Salem Dallas Highway Northwest. The driver’s hhone was nearly dead so the deputy loaned her his to continue calling friends for help. She got a friend to come to the scene with a one gallon can but that was not enough to get the car started. The friend went to 76 and refilled the can and that was enough to get the car started.

Art 11:58 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle, without a front license plate, travelling 66 mph in a posted 55 mph zone on Pacific Highway North. As the deputy followed the vehicle, the driver slowly drifted from line to line within its lane. The deputy stopped the vehicle and contacted the woman driving. She had slow speech, decreased dexterity and constricted pupils and performed poorly on a sobriety test. She was arrested for DUII and released to a licensed and sober driver.

Independence Police Department

Carla Anne Heath, 56, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Justin Francis Gray, 28, of Salem, was arrested for harassment.

Monmouth Police Department

Celso Hernandez, 33, of Jefferson, was arrested Jan. 16 for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

Gabriel Sexton, 34, of Creswell, was arrested Jan. 16 on an outstanding warrant.

Kyle Prock, 34, of Monmouth, was arrested Jan. 16 on an outstanding warrant.

Adam Edwards, 26, of Lebanon, was arrested on Jan. 18 on two outstanding warrants, for Unauthorized Use of Motorvehicle, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Giving False Information and Forgery.

Fana Gottschalk, 22, of Monmouth, was arrested Jan. 21 for Criminal Mischief.

James Brown, 61, of Monmouth, was arrested Jan. 23 for Driving Under the Influence of an Intoxicant (drugs).

Donan Weeks, 21, of Monmouth, was arrested Jan. 24 for Criminal Mischief and Arson.

Dallas Police Department

Wednesday, Jan. 27

1:33 p.m. – Helped with DUII/crash in Robb Mill Rd.

1:48 p.m. – Police responded to a physical altercation at the Uglow Manor Apartments. A person was locked out of her house and the person inside would not let her in.

2:24 p.m. – A person was being argumentative with code services at NE Bovard Ave. Police were requested for standby as a citation was being issued.

3:13 p.m. – A subject waived down police after dogs were placed in front of his apartment door at the Uglow Manor Apartments. A female subject moved the dogs away from the apartment when requested.

5:33 p.m. – A subject reported drugs and needles in a vehicle at the Uglow Manor Apartments. They were advised to contact the investigating agency.

6:25 p.m. – A second attempt by a subject to get police to pick up drugs and syringes at the Uglow Manor Apartments. This was referred to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

7:25 p.m. – An unknow subject entered a gated lot in the 1400 blk. Of SE Uglow Ave., and entered the cargo area of a trailer. No damage or evidence was reported, except for shoe prints in the show.

Friday, Jan. 29

5 a.m. – Police assisted with a hit and run crash investigation on SW Walnut Avenue.

12:12 p.m. – A subject reported that someone unlawfully entered his garage at SE Joseph Lane and broke the wheel to his bicycle.

2:17 p.m. – A subject was under the influence of meth and reported seeing police in the back yard at SE Dimick St. The subject ripped down the fence in the backyard after he said he was instructed to do so by the police. Criminal mischief charges were declined and the subject was on his way.

Saturday, Jan. 30

12:10 a.m. – Police responded to a report of a male trying to hit a subject and threatening to shoot him in the 700 blk. Of Main St.

Sunday, Jan. 31

6:27 a.m. – A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 blk. Of E. Ellendale Ave. The subject was playing Pokemon on three phones.

2:58 p.m. – Two female juveniles were reported “mooning” customers as they were in the parking lot in the 300 blk. Of NE Kings Valley Hwy.