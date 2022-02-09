Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, Jan. 28
At 11:17 a.m. a business on Southeast Uglow Avenue reported a company gas card had been stolen and the card was charged about $1,022 before they realized it and canceled the card. The suspects are unknown, and police are investigating.
At 5:40 p.m. a business in the 600 block of Southeast Jefferson Street called to report a theft of a narcotic by an employee.
Saturday, Jan. 29
At 9:56 a.m., a report came in of an unknown male subject ringing the doorbell at a residence on Southwest Stump Street and asking them if they were interested in a coin. They told the subject they would call the police and the subject left in a silver vehicle. Police advised the complainant to call back if the subject returns.
At 11:41 a.m., police followed up with a lead on a missing tiny house that was found on Valsetz Road. Police contacted property owners who said they purchased the house the night before last from someone who told them they were making the sale for someone else. The victim responded hours later and decided to let the purchaser keep the home.
At 12:50 p.m., a report came in of multiple subjects hanging out in the sun behind the Senior Center. Their behavior was making an employee very nervous. Police advised them to move along.
At 10:57 p.m., someone on Northeast Fern Avenue reported their nephew punched them multiple times and then ran over their hand with his truck.
Sunday, Jan. 30
At 4:29 a.m., a call came in of a male subject sleeping on the ground in front of a business in the 100 block of Southeast Mill Street. Police asked the subject if they could help, and he could not articulate a need but appeared intoxicated. Police provided him with a blanket.
At 7:16 p.m., a report came in of an adult male subject yelling at a child in a bathroom in the 300 block of Northeast Kings Valley Highway. They left before the police arrived.
At 9:34 p.m., a small bag with a crystal substance in it was found at a business in the 900 block of Main Street. The substance was field tested and came back positive for meth. It was seized for destruction.
Monday, Jan. 31
At 10:48 a.m., a report came in of two juveniles at the Dallas City Park damaging a cedar tree. Police contacted the juveniles at the church across the street. They denied any involvement. Police checked the cedar tree at the center of the park and didn’t see any real damage.
At 10:52 a.m., a report came in of the theft of a single license plate on Southeast Godsey Road. The license plate is possibly attached to a stolen silver 2006 Jeep Liberty. Police are investigating.
At 11:27 a.m., nine guns and five ammo cans were turned over to authorities. An older couple no longer wanted them.
At 1:39 p.m., a male subject was causing issues in his neighborhood on Northwest Howard Lane. The subject was parking (legally) in other’s spots and cussing out the neighbors. Nothing criminal was reported.
At 2:10 p.m., a variety of civil issues were reported between male and female subjects on Northeast Evergreen Avenue. The female subject would not return the male’s dog but eventually agreed since it was clearly his. She wanted her two guns back which are in the possession of a cousin. He agreed to this but wanted his 10 or so guns from residence. The female subject was resistant in all the conversations with officers but agreed to give up the dog and guns. The male subject agreed to work out details with his father and cousin. Police noted nothing criminal had been done at the time.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
At 11:58 a.m., a complainant on Southwest Mill Street reported her package was delivered incorrectly by USPS and is now missing. The package contained medical items valued at approximately $1,000.
At 2:53 p.m., a complainant on Southwest Cherry Street reported her neighbor was seen nude in his hot tub earlier. No crime was committed.
At 2:58 p.m., police arrived at a residence on Southeast LaCreole Drive and made contact with a choking patient. The Heimlich maneuver was almost attempted, but the patient has a hole in his back from surgery and he was able to breathe and communicate. Medics arrived a minute later and treated him.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
At 10:36 a.m., a complainant on Southeast Dimmick Street called and reported his sister was being held by the cartel. Police checked on her and reported she was fine.
At 11:37 a.m., a juvenile was cited and released on Main Street for failing to perform the duties of a diver. A court date was issued, and the driver was referred to Polk County Juvenile Court for resisting arrest.
At 12:14 p.m. the Dallas School District reported it found three pictures of a juvenile’s bare backside on a student’s school-issued iPad. DHS hotline was notified, no crime was reported.
At 7:57 p.m., a theft was reported at a store in the 200 block of Southeast Washington Street. Police watched a video of two male subjects entering the store and leaving with no purchase. They also saw one of the subjects return and grab some vape products and run from the store without paying. The incident is being investigated.
At 10:36 p.m., a male subject was arrested for DUII in the 400 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 3
At 9:23 a.m., a subject reported that an unleashed dog knocked them over on part of the Rickreall Creek Trail on Feb. 1. The subject sustained a fractured arm from the impact.
At 3:53 p.m., a report came in of subjects possibly threatening to kidnap their juvenile grandchild. Police found the report unsubstantiated for now. DHS hotline was notified.
At 4:11 p.m. a subject in the 100 block of Southeast Court called to report that they were stressed over lost or misplaced keys.
At 9:32 p.m. a report came in of a subject causing a disturbance at a restaurant in 100 block of Southwest Court Street. The subject was detained, but no one wanted to press charges.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Jan. 31
At 6:34 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus log truck accident on Falls City Road near Liberty Road. In very icy conditions, the logger’s trailer whipped into the oncoming lane and collided with the front of the oncoming vehicle. Neither driver was injured.
At 9:19 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99 near milepost 67. The driver of a small sedan locked up her brakes to avoid a potential road hazard, then slid across the roadway and hit a southbound big rig head on. The sedan driver, who had to be extracted from the vehicle, suffered significant injuries.
At 10:22 a.m., a report of a white, work van that hit an icy patch on Falls City Road near Liberty Road, left the roadway, clipped a power pole and ended on its side. The driver was cited for not wearing his seat belt.
At 12:52 p.m., a report of a break in into the equipment storage at Rock and Rogers Restaurant 4250 Salem Dallas Highway. Approximately $3,000 worth of equipment was stolen. A suspect, driving a white Saab P-7X, also entered multiple vehicles that were unlocked.
At 1:40 p.m., a report of a hit and run at Zielinski Road and Red Prairie Road.
At 2:37 p.m., a Falls City employee reported someone had struck and damaged a fence and mailbox at Michael Harding Park. A deputy was able to tie tire marks from the scene to another hit and run at 200 Main Street. A resident there reported a motorist messaged him via Facebook admitting to causing the damage after falling asleep. The deputy tracked down the driver and cited and released him for reckless driving and two counts of hit & run property.
At 9:15 p.m., a motorist was cited for failure to obey traffic signs at Clow Corner Road and Briedwell Road.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
At 12:56, a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone on Pacific Highway near Hoffman Road.
At 10:01 a.m., a report of a 3x6 trailer with a blue portable toilet and handwash station stolen off of Hadley Road sometime within the last few weeks. Total loss was valued at $4,000.
At 12:22 p.m., a report of a damaged mailbox, valued at $950, that had to be replaced in the 4500 block of Oak Grove Road. No mail was missing.
At 7:22 p.m., a deputy returned stolen mail to a resident in the 6300 block of Fernhill Road.
At 7:50 p.m., a deputy returned stolen mail to a resident in the 11300 block of Monmouth Highway.
At 10:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18 and for driving while suspended.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
At 12:57 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended violation and fail to drive within lane on Orchard Heights Road near Eagle Crest Road.
At 11:21 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision with injuries at Yampo Road near Pacific Highway.
At 2:40 p.m., a resident in the 1200 block of Riverbend Road reported her neighbor’s dogs keep getting out, biting at people and “shredded other neighbor’s cat in front of a child.”
At 3:52 p.m., a resident in the 15200 block of Airlie Road reported that his dog got loose out of the house and ran off. He suspects a vehicle that stopped on the side of the roadway was responsible for stealing his dog.
At 9:23 p.m., an abandoned vehicle in the 12000 block of Helmick Road was tagged for removal.
At 10:14 p.m., a report of gunshots heard in the area of the 21900 block of Gooseneck Road.
At 10:27 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured on Liberty Street Northeast near Center Street.
Thursday, Feb. 3
At 3:40 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 111 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 3:57 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 92 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 5:42 a.m., a deputy found a small amount of methamphetamine outside the jail, located at 884 Jefferson St., during a perimeter check. It was collected to be destroyed.
At 9:26 a.m., a resident in the 9900 block of Wells Landing Road received two citations for her dogs getting loose and killing a cat in her neighbor’s barn. In addition, she was warned to ensure her goats stay upon her own property, as the neighbors were having fruit trees destroyed by them escaping.
At 1:06 p.m., a resident in the 22700 block of Gooseneck Road reported his identity was stolen by a former coworker he sold some electronic items to about six months ago.
At 1:36 p.m., a report of a motorist that entered a curve too fast in the 7600 block of Harmony Road, lost control and rolled 2-4 times. The driver received minor injuries and was cited for careless driving.
At 4:43 p.m., a resident in the 9600 block of Hopewell Road reported a box of checks stolen from her mailbox sometime between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Three checks were then used to make purchases totaling $13,000.
At 7:32 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of East Avenue reported her dogs were threatened by her neighbor’s escaped dogs. The neighbor reported the dogs got loose after being spooked by a nearby gunshot. The neighbor was warned about the consequences of her dogs running at large.
At 10:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road.
Friday, Feb. 4
At 11:47 a.m., the owner of HillTop Farm, located at 14190 Airlie Road, reported 200 gallons of E10 unleaded gasoline were stolen from the farm’s gas tank on Feb. 3. A suspect vehicle, an older SUV of unknown make/model or color pulling a flatbed trailer, returned the following day to attempt to steal more, but the pumps were turned off.
At 3:30 p.m., a report of an unknown subject in a black pickup truck stopping at multiple mailboxes in the 1500 block of Greenwood Road. It is unknown if he took anything.
At 3:48 p.m., a report of adults and juveniles riding ATVs on Butler Hill Road near Highway 22.
At 4:19 p.m., a subject reported losing a brown Tommy Hilfiger wallet while working in the 15200 block of Strong Road.
At 4:20 p.m., a family was warned they were trespassed from the river’s edge in the 26500 block of Yamhill River Road.
At 8:24 p.m., a report of a fight at the Fort Hill Lounge at 8675 Fort Hill Road, between two individuals over whose turn it was to play pool, with punches thrown. No charges filed.
At 9:59 p.m., someone turned into the PCSO a pair of AirPod earphones in a case found earlier in the day by the Center Market off Ash Street.
At 10:17 p.m., a report of keys, Kenwood radio and RC car stolen from a vehicle earlier in the day in the 4300 block of Van Well Road.
Saturday, Feb. 5
At 12:19 p.m., a motorist with expired plates was stopped on Independence Highway near Halls Ferry Road. The driver was cited for failure to register a vehicle and driving uninsured.
At 12:56 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Independence Highway.
10:34 a.m., a vehicle on Highway 99 near milepost 71 was tagged as abandoned.
At 11:52 a.m., a motorist not wearing a seat belt was pulled over into the Central High School parking lot at 16th Street and Monmouth Street. The driver was cited for driving uninsured. The deputy told him if he could prove he had insurance before his final hearing, he’d help the driver get the ticket dismissed.
At 2:47 p.m., a report of gunshots heard on Josiah Wills Road near Frost Road. A deputy was unable to go past no trespassing signs to investigate.
At 5:38 p.m., a report of a husky/shepherd on the loose off Highway 22 near milepost 16. After spotting the dog, deputies lost sight of it in the heavy brush.
At 5:47 p.m., a male subject was causing a disturbance and was in crisis in the 1300 block of Monmouth Street. The subject was cited for menacing.
At 6:47 p.m., a male subject was cited for violating a restraining order in the 800 block of Southeast Jefferson Street.
At 9:12 p.m., a deputy located a large unattended fire on Valsetz Road, near Cold Springs Road. The deputy had to use an entire fire extinguisher and 5 gallons of water to get it out.
At 9:14 p.m., a family became lost looking for the Valley of the Giants on Valsetz Road off RF 1400 Road. A deputy located them well into Lincoln County up on a ridge. They were almost out of gas and had no resources. The deputy escorted them off the mountain.
At 10:07 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 10:10 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 10900 block of Highway 22. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and for having no insurance.
At 10:38 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone and for failure to carry proof of insurance on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
Independence Police Department Arrests for Jan. 26-31
Malcom Taylor Braman, 20, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
