Dallas Police Report
Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
At 2:50 a.m., Cesar Carmona was lodged in the Polk County Jail for fourth-degree assault — domestic violence, and strangulation — domestic violence.
At 4:51 p.m., a pitbull attacked a chihuahua after it entered the fence line on Southwest 10th Street. The owners of the chihuahua tore down four fence boards to get to the dog.
At 11:36 p.m., a minor crash was reported in the drive up at Taco Bell. Marcos Pardo was cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Friday, Dec. 31, 2021
At 11:57 p.m., a report of a manhole cover being dislodged on Southwest Maple Street.
At 4:03 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported in the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 1
At 10:08 p.m., a person on Southeast LaCreole Drive believed that a DoorDash heat saver bag outside his apartment may have a bomb in it. It turned out to have McDonalds food inside.
Sunday, Jan. 2
At 12:29 p.m., a small “Trump” flag was stolen off a vehicle window on Southeast Ana Avenue.
Monday, Jan. 3
At 8:35 a.m., the theft of a few tools from a work van as reported in the 300 block of Orchard Drive.
At 4:10 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on West Ellendale Avenue. A white Subaru Forester rear ended a vehicle, causing minor damage, and left the scene.
At 10:57 p.m., Dallas police covered the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on a DUII case on Pleasant Drive.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
At 6:37 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported on Northwest Reed Lane. A person called in about a Craigslist advertisement that appears to be a stolen motorcycle belonging to her and her husband. Under investigation.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
At 2:16 p.m., Jarod Wickman and Tiffany Green were lodged in the Polk County Jail for first-degree theft and criminal conspiracy.
At 3:12 p.m., a vehicle crash was reported on Main Street. A juvenile took the corner from Main to Birch too fast and hit the power pole. A Christmas projector and lawn was damaged.
At 4:14 p.m., Samantha Cobine was lodged in the Polk County Jail for first-degree theft.
At 8:23 p.m., a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash was reported on Main Street and East Ellendale Avenue. The pedestrian received minor injuries.
Thursday, Jan. 6
At 9:20 p.m., a person reported receiving vaguely threatening messages on her TikTok account on Southeast Joseph Lane.
At 10:36 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Main Street and Southeast Mill Street.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Jan. 3
At 10:46 a.m., a deputy contacted a male and female subject who were passed out in their car in the 100 block of South Oak Grove Road. The male had a lighter on his lap as well as tin foil under his feet with brown burnt substance. The female had a lighter and a small glass tube on her lap. When they woke, they were both obviously under the influence. However, because the two had been parked there overnight, the deputy did not have cause to cite them for DUII. They left the car, walked to a nearby gas station and called a friend for a ride.
At 11:39 a.m., a report of an electric motorcycle, valued at $500, stolen sometime overnight from the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 12:22 p.m., a vehicle was discovered off the roadway, hidden by branches, in the 16400 block of Pleasant Hill Road.
At 3:42 p.m., a report of a male subject, walking around a parking lot in the 1400 block of Miller Avenue, holding a shotgun, while under the influence of meth/heroin. The male subject was supposedly trying to sell the gun and had not pointed it at anyone.
At 6:05 p.m., a deputy took custody of five stray dogs roaming together on Gooseneck Road near Highway 22 and transported them to the pound.
At 7:35 p.m., a deceased male was found in a residence in the 200 block of Fairview Street. Friends are trying to locate and contact a possible daughter.
At 9:16 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving uninsured on Highway 18 near milepost 27.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
At 12:12 a.m., a deputy came upon a single-vehicle crash partially into a power pole guy wire in the 20200 block of Highway 22. Oregon State Patrol responded to handle the accident.
At 12:46 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle that had slid across the icy road and partially into a ditch on Highway 22 near Gooseneck Road.
At 12:51 a.m., a deputy contacted the driver of a vehicle that had driven into a ditch on Pleasant Drive near Ellendale Avenue. The driver showed signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII. He later blew a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .29% at the jail.
At 4:49 a.m., a deputy located a vehicle on College Drive near Salem Dallas Highway involved in a complaint unable to maintain its speed or lane. The deputy seized both different plates on it. The driver was cited for illegal alteration or display of plates, failure to drive within lane, and driving uninsured.
At 9:12 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road. The driver that caused the accident was cited for no operator’s license and careless driving.
At 3:43 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a loaded concrete truck. Truck was southbound on Corvallis Road approaching the corners just south of Prather Road when the driver felt the load start to shift and the truck rolled onto its side and into the ditch. The driver was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries. The road was closed while a heavy crane was brought in to remove the truck from the roadway.
At 5:20 p.m., a driver trying to turn around ended up in a ditch in the 6600 block of Gold Greek Road.
At 6:37 p.m., a motorist missed a turn into a driveway and ended up in the ditch in the 18000 block of Falls City Road.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
At 1:44 a.m., a motorist was stopped for expired registration in the 8800 block of Stapleton Road. The driver was cited into Marion County for failure to report as a sex offender and into Polk County for driving while suspended. The driver also cited and released for Marion County failure to appear warrant.
At 1:07 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash in the 22300 block of Gooseneck Road. The driver that caused the collision was cited by PCSO.
At 2:40 p.m., Dallas Police received a report of a theft in progress at Walmart at 321 Kings Valley Highway. A suspect vehicle left and headed northbound on Highway 223. A PCSO deputy located the vehicle and stopped it. The DPD units arrived and took custody of the situation.
At 3:08 p.m., a report of two outboard motors stolen from storage at the Salem Yacht and Boating Club at 200 Shaw St. NW.
At 4:12 p.m., a deputy responded to the location of a motorist in the back of a medical unit in the 8500 block of Grand Ronde Road. The driver performed very poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII.
At 5:24 p.m., a male subject was called into Dallas Police Department twice on causing a disturbance at his family’s residence. He left in his vehicle after the second call and a deputy located him driving on Ellendale. The deputy observed violations, but the male subject pulled over suddenly on his own and jumped out of his vehicle, before walking back towards the deputy aggressively. After a short struggle, the male subject was detained and arrested for DUII — controlled substance and lodged in the Polk County Jail. Marijuana and methamphetamine were found in his vehicle.
Thursday, Jan. 6
At 12:03 a.m., a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Church Street. A male and female subject got into a dispute with a resident there while trying to retrieve a pickup truck. The resident threw the truck keys into the bushes. The male subject broke out the rear windows to the truck. A neighbor came out to see what the disturbance was. The two subjects tried to blame the broken windows on the neighbor. The male subject finally admitted to a deputy he broke the windows. The male subject was cited for second-degree criminal mischief.
At 12:47 a.m., report of a traffic accident between a pickup and RV on Highway 22 near Beck Road. Oregon State Police handled the accident scene. The PCSO took custody of animal occupants of the RV, including seven dogs, three cats, three bunny rabbits and a large lizard, and took them to the pound. The owner of the animals called and said she’d pick them up in the morning. In the meantime, all the animals were given water and food, except the lizard, as the Dallas Dog Pound does not have lizard food.
At 12:15 p.m., a motorist in a van was stopped for impeding traffic and making an illegal stop. The driver had no identification had no ID through any law enforcement system. The deputy ultimately arrested the driver for failure to carry and present an operator’s license. The driver had in his wallet five forged government issued ID cards. He was also cited and lodged into Polk County Jail on five counts of possession of a forged instrument.
At 12:54 p.m., a report of a theft of a Predator 3500 generator, valued at $900, from underneath an RV in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 1:03 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Mistletoe Road. The driver that caused the collision was cited for unsafe passing on left.
At 3:38 p.m., the owner of Newman Paving at 4565 Eagle Crest Road reported being the victim of identity theft. A former employee was using the business checking account to pay his personal bills. The suspect, Michael Turner, has several warrants out for his arrest.
At 6:52 p.m., an anonymous report of fireworks illegally used in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road.
At 10:48 p.m., a stolen vehicle was found in the 8900 block of Wallace Road.
Friday, Jan. 7
At 7:01 a.m., deputies investigated an alarm triggered at Falls City Elementary School at 177 Prospect St. School staff said everything was good and the door must not have not been latched all the way causing the activation.
At 7:52 a.m., a deputy came upon a semitruck that had been eastbound on Highway 18 in strong wind when the wind blew the rear trailer onto its side blocking the eastbound lane of Highway 18. There were no injuries.
At 8:08 a.m., a report of a wire/tree across the road in the 4500 block of Gibson Road. Fire department blocked roadway until PGE arrived.
At 9:09 a.m., a report of clients having their car windows busted recently while parked at a business in the 200 block of Moyer Lane.
At 12 p.m., a report of garbage dumped on Bureau of Land Management property off Camp Creek Road, off Gold Creek Access Road.
At 2:12 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Parker Road off Helmick Road.
At 4:44 p.m., a deputy attempted to serve civil papers to a female subject in the 2200 block of Delke Ridge Drive. The female subject wanted to argue legality of legal notice so the deputy set the paperwork at her feet and left.
At 6:26 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury rear end crash in the 4300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The driver who caused the accident was cited for following too close.
At 9:54 p.m., a motorist was stopped for driving erratically on Highway 22 near milepost 5. The driver was cited for driving while suspended, failure to install ignition interlock device and for driving uninsured.
At 10:06 p.m., a report of a fire in an abandoned barn, possibly on an old mattress, in the 25200 block of Yamhill River Road.
Saturday, Jan. 8
At 1:22 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failing to drive within the lane at the Dallas Cutoff near Rickreall Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
At 1:59 a.m., a male subject was arrested for violating a restraining order in the 3000 block of Gehler Road.
At 8:41 p.m., a deputy driving by Rickreall Farm Supply saw vehicle parked in front and thought he saw movement. Upon checking it out, it was just a mannequin just watching the front door.
At 9:57 p.m., a motorist was stopped for using nonstandard lighting equipment on Highway 221 near milepost 13. The driver was warned for the lighting issue for a trip permit violation, and was cited for driving while suspended.
At 10:13 p.m., a motorist was stopped for going the wrong way on Main Street near Jefferson Street in Dallas. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.
At 11:17 p.m., a motorist was stopped for fail to register vehicle and improper display of validation stickers on Independence Highway near Greenwood Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended, failure to register vehicle and driving uninsured.
At 11:21 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 40-mph zone on Clow Corner Road near Adams Road.
