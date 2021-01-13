Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Saturday, Jan. 9

At 12:20 a.m., deputies responded to Airlie and Tarter roads where a car was found in a ditch. Deputies reported it appeared the car had rolled multiple times, and there was blood inside. They searched the area for a driver but eventually learned the driver had been taken by a passerby to West Valley Hospital in Dallas. The driver reported he came across deer in the road on a corner and swerved to avoid them. There was no indication the driver was impaired.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

At 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 4000 block of Northwest Wallace Road where three steers were blocking the roadway.

At 1:12 p.m., deputies responded to a four-vehicle crash on East Ellendale Avenue and North Fir Villa Road. One of the drivers complained of chest pain and was transported to Salem Hospital. The other drivers involved did not sustain injuries and their vehicles were operable.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

12:12 a.m., a deputy requested backup for what looked to be a carjacking in the 27000 block of Northwest Salmon River Highway. It turned out to be two friends in an argument that resulted in one friend macing the other in the face.

Monday, Jan. 4

At 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to the 100 block of Fir Villa Road where a woman reported finding ammunition and black powder that were at least 60 years old among her parents’ estate. A deputy rendered the powder inert and disposed of it in the complaint’s garden to help with the nitrates. The bullets were entered into evidence for disposal.

Dallas Police Department

Wednesday, Jan. 6

At 7:57 p.m., a juvenile on Southeast Maple Street was arrested for felony fourth-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and providing illegal drugs to another minor.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

At 8:21 a.m., police responded to Southeast Greenbriars Avenue where a man was having a negative reaction to eating a quarter-gram of meth. Police told him to stay inside, and they would follow-up later after researching rehabilitation facilities.

At 1:54 p.m., police responded to reports of a man banging on the door and windows of a home on Northwest Denton Avenue while children were there alone. The suspect was gone when police arrived.

Monday, Jan. 4

At 5:19 a.m., police responded to Southwest Cherry Street where a woman in a hoodie was allegedly trying to break into a vehicle.

At 4:49 p.m., police responded to Walmart on Northeast Kings Valley Highway where a woman wanted to know if she could be arrested for not wearing a mask in Walmart. Police explained private businesses have the right to refuse service to people not wearing masks as required by law and could have someone trespassed if they refused to leave. The woman was frustrated but felt better after she was allowed to vent.

At 5:37 p.m., police were informed a Dallas High School class ring was found in Colorado.

Saturday, Jan. 2

At 5:48 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Southwest Mill Street where a box truck hit a low-hanging communication line.

At 2:05 p.m., police responded to Walmart on Northeast Kings Valley Highway where suspects allegedly tried to pass $140 in counterfeit money.

Friday, Jan. 1

At 1:49 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of West Ellendale Avenue where a woman was allegedly talking to “invisible people” while waiting for a friend. Police told her to continue the conversation in her car.

Independence Police Department

Hector Rogelio Sanchez, 23, of Monmouth was arrested Dec. 31 for DUII.

William Dean Hutchison Jr., 41, of Independence was arrested Jan. 1 for fourth-degree felony assault.

Samuel Ayon Meza, 35, of Independence was arrested Jan. 2 for DUII.

Jerry Arlen Brenden, 72, of Independence was arrested Jan. 3 on a warrant.

Brenda Diaz Diaz, 29, a transient, was arrested Jan. 4 for second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree trespassing and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was arrested again Jan. 9 for second-degree trespassing, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief.

Saul Gutierrez Zepeda, 25, of Salem was arrested Jan. 4 on a parole violation.

Derek Stephen Bumgardner, 40, of Dallas was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant.

Cayle Elizabeth Roswell, 21, of Independence was arrested Jan. 9 for fourth-degree felony assault and interfering with make a report.

Todd Shane Graham, 56, of Salem was arrested Jan. 2 for driving while suspended.